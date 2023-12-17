Live Updates: Panthers vs. Falcons

Stats and Superlatives: Panthers vs. Falcons
Check out the stats and superlatives from the Panthers' Week 15 matchup against the Atlanta Falcons
Defense finally gets the needed takeaways
Two turnovers came up huge in the Panthers' 9-7 win over the Atlanta Falcons.
Players appreciated the soaked solidarity: "Thank you for those loyal fans"
It might not have been a full house. But the crowd that stayed through the miserble conditions got to celebrate the second win of the year, and Panthers players acknowledged their presence.
Bryce Young after win: "Where else would you rather be?"
The rookie quarterback led a game-winning field goal drive, making key plays in the passing game, when those hadn't been there for most of the season.
Rapid Reactions: Something to celebrate
The Panthers beat the Falcons 9-7 Sunday in a monsoon, giving them something to enjoy in a season gone wrong on many levels.
Inactives: Only four receivers up for Falcons game
Both Terrace Marshall Jr. and Mike Strachan are among the inactives this week, a list impacted by both injuries and illnesses.
Week 15 Game Preview: Panthers vs. Falcons
Here are the facts and figures you need to know before the Panthers play the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday.
Five things to watch against the Falcons: An O-line kind of day
Between the rain and the way the Panthers have been running the ball lately, Sunday's game against the Falcons is set up to be a big one for left tackle Ikem Ekwonu and friends.
Hayden Hurst, Justin McCray placed on injured reserve
The veteran tight end suffered a concussion in Week 10 against the Bears and remains in the concussion protocol.
Week 15 Friday Injury Report: Brian Burns questionable
The Panthers ruled three players out this week, and are battling a seasonal illness which has four players listed as questionable, among the other injury concerns.