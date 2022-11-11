Live Updates: Panthers vs. Falcons on Thursday Night Football

Nov 10, 2022 at 07:53 PM

Related Content

news

Inactives: Sam Darnold not in uniform for Thursday Night Football

The Panthers are starting PJ Walker at quarterback and Baker Mayfield will back him up tonight against the Falcons.

news

Pickin' It: Carolina vs Atlanta in Week 10

Find out who media outlets are picking in Thursday's game between the Panthers and Falcons.

news

Players can't wait to tap into the dark side

As the Panthers unveil the long-awaited black helmets tonight, they can feel a different energy.

news

Raheem Blackshear leans on veteran knowledge

D'Onta Foreman has taken on a mentorship role with the rookie running back, and Foreman's guidance has gone a long way to help Blackshear.

news

Five things to watch vs. Atlanta: Rematch on Thursday night

Here are five storylines to watch as the Panthers face the Falcons in Week 10.

news

Jordan Trgovac creating her own path as a scout

As a scouting assistant, she's learning the evaluation business from the ground up, while being grounded in Panthers history herself.

news

Week 10 Final Injury Report: Donte Jackson questionable

The injury news is largely good for the Panthers during a short week, with only two players ruled out for Thursday's game against the Falcons.

news

Jeremy Chinn: Watching from side "is the toughest thing"

Plus more from interim coach Steve Wilks on how he's managing the workload on the defensive coaching staff after making some changes there.

news

PJ Walker trying to be "aggressively smart"

The Panthers' quarterback is getting a fifth straight chance to start after a dismal first-half effort in last week's loss to the Bengals.

news

Carolina Panthers, Charlotte FC to host 2022 Tree Lighting Festival, presented by Atrium Health

This year's event, scheduled for Nov. 22, will have activities for the entire family culminating with a new twist on the traditional tree lighting moment.

news

Week 10 Tuesday Injury Report: Brian Burns full participant

The defensive end was on the practice field and moving well Tuesday, after he was getting a shoulder issue checked during last week's game against the Bengals.

Advertising