Live Updates: Panthers vs. Saints in Week 3

Sep 25, 2022 at 08:41 AM

Five Things to Watch vs. New Orleans: Focused on execution

Here are five storylines to follow as the Panthers face the New Orleans Saints in their first NFC South matchup of the season.

What the Saints are saying about the Panthers

See what the Saints are saying leading up to this week's matchup against the Panthers.

Matt Rhule: "I disagree" with analyst's criticism of play-calling

After a former NFL QB suggested the Panthers were predictable based on formation, Rhule pointed to a number of examples of why that wasn't correct.

Week 3 Friday Injury Report: Two questionable for Saints game

A couple of cornerbacks are questionable, and there are some new names on the report, but the Panthers are largely healthy.

Pickin' It: Carolina vs. New Orleans in Week 3

Find out who media outlets are picking in Sunday's game between the Panthers and Saints.

Notebook: More focus on improving third downs

Offensive coordinator Ben McAdoo knows that has to be a priority this week, heading into the New Orleans game.

Week 3 Thursday Injury Report: Christian McCaffrey limited

The Panthers running back is still expected to play Sunday, and the alteration of his normal routine was precautionary.

An unexpected path to the NFL

Eddy Piñeiro had dreams of following in his father's soccer footsteps. A chance to support his family sent him on a journey that was anything but conventional.

Panthers sign running back Raheem Blackshear

The Virginia Tech product was picked up from the Bills practice squad, giving them a developmental back and a return option.

Panthers to celebrate Hispanic Heritage in Week 3 vs. Saints

Read about the various events and happenings at the stadium for Sunday's game.

Notebook: Baker Mayfield taking ownership on offense

The Panthers quarterback outlined how he wants to see improvement on third down and command the offense at a higher level.

