Luke Kuechly, Panthers launch Keep Pounding Tour: Germany Edition

The group traveled to Munich the following Monday and set up a fan activation event at a bar, decking out the space in Panthers colors and paraphernalia, holding a question-and-answer session with Kuechly, hosting performances, and conducting giveaways to support the Panthers brand.

"I am super passionate about the game of football and teaching the fundamentals of this game to the younger generation," Kuechly said. "We used the flag football clinics to teach the game's fundamentals, getting everyone dialed in with specific skills. It was such a great experience for us. The kids attending the clinics and the fans were really receptive. They have so much support for the Panthers in Germany, and we were super happy to be there."