Marquis Haynes designated to return from IR

CHARLOTTE — The Panthers may actually be getting closer to taking someone off the injured reserve list for a change.
The team designated outside linebacker Marquis Haynes Sr. to return from injured reserve Monday, starting the clock for him to potentially return soon.
Haynes has been out all season since a back issue early in training camp sidelined him. He came back and practiced briefly but has been off the field since the week after initial cuts to 53.
The 29-year-old Haynes offers a consistent track record of pass rush for a team that needs it.
He had a career-best 5.0 sacks last season, playing in all 17 games and starting one. In his career, the former fourth-round pick has 13.0 sacks.
Whether he could play this week remains to be seen, but the Panthers certainly have an abject need at the position.
They placed starter Justin Houston on IR last week, and fellow starter Brian Burns (concussion) and newcomer Luiji Vilain (knee) were injured during the game, leaving just DJ Johnson, Amaré Barno, and practice-squad call-up Eku Leota to finish the game.
The Panthers have 21 days for Haynes to practice and either be activated or shut down for the remainder of the season.
View all the action from the Panthers' game against the Indianapolis Colts in Week 9.