Monday Press Conferences, 8/29

Panthers trade for wide receiver Laviska Shenault
The former Jaguars second-round pick adds another option on offense, among a number of young wideouts.
Notebook: Bradley Bozeman back in action
Bozeman said he never had a doubt he'd be ready for Week 1 against Cleveland, and the center looks to continue building chemistry along the offensive line.
Ask The Old Guy: Of hope, and reality
The preseason always brings a mix of optimism, along with the stark realities of looming roster cuts.
For Chris Tabor, it's about being "prepared for anything"
Carolina's veteran special teams coach is used to adapting to constantly changing conditions, with the injury to kicker Zane Gonzalez is the latest example.
Zane Gonzalez has "significant," "long-term injury"
Saturday's news was a bit better on quarterback Sam Darnold, though he'll miss some time with a high ankle sprain.
Key stop, turnover, shutout provide a "stepping stone"
The Panthers defense did what it set out to do in the preseason finale, keeping the Bills off the scoreboard and making some key stops.
Snap Counts: Carolina vs. Buffalo in preseason finale
The starting offensive line played 50 percent of the snaps against the Bills.
With Panthers' preseason over, Baker Mayfield feels "confident" in offense
Carolina's starting quarterback built on a solid preseason in Friday's win over the Buffalo Bills.
Panthers in "wait and see" mode on pair of potentially significant injuries
With quarterback Sam Darnold and kicker Zane Gonzalez awaiting further tests, a number of positions are in flux.
