Mt. Olive pickles announces official partnership with the Carolina Panthers

CHARLOTTE, NC – Today, Mt. Olive Pickles announces a new partnership to become the official pickle and pickle juice provider for the Carolina Panthers.
"We are thrilled to be a part of this season with the Carolina Panthers and to provide our pickles and Pickle Juicers to help support a successful season," said Mt. Olive Pickles Executive Vice President of Sales and Marketing Greg Smith.
Mt. Olive Pickles is working with Levy/Compass and the Bank of America Stadium culinary team to supply Mt. Olive branded ingredients to fans via suites, concessions, and other hospitality areas within the stadium. Fans can purchase Mt. Olive products at seven locations of in-stadium GameDay Grab and Go concessions. These points of sale will feature Mt. Olive Munchies Pouches and Mt. Olive Pickle Juicers 100% Kosher Dill Pickle Brine.
"Providing our products to Carolina Panthers fans is extremely exciting for us," said Mt. Olive Pickles Public Relations Manager Lynn Williams.
Mt. Olive Pickle Company is America's No. 1 best-selling pickle company. Organized on January 2, 1926, the company today employs more than 1,200 people who pack and sell more than 230 million jars of product annually.
"Ninety-seven years ago, a group of business leaders organized our company as a way to improve their hometown," said Smith. "We strive to remember our roots by engaging with our local community here in the Carolinas and beyond."
Mt. Olive believes a strong company can help make a strong community. It focuses on producing quality, innovative products and serving customers well. In FY 2023 Mt. Olive provided more than $900,000 in financial support and products to dozens of nonprofit and civic organization.
About Mt. Olive Pickle Company
Mt. Olive Pickle Company, Inc. is located at the Corner of Cucumber & Vine in Mount Olive, North Carolina. Local business leaders formally organized it in 1926 as a way to create a new market for area farmers. Today, Mt. Olive Pickle packs and sells well over 230 million jars of pickles, peppers and relishes annually, dominating the US retail pickle market. The company employs over 1,200 Pickle People in its North Carolina operations. Mt. Olive Pickle Company is the largest privately-held pickle company in the nation, with operations encompassing 1.5 million square feet of production and warehouse space spread over 250 acres.