Mt. Olive pickles announces official partnership with the Carolina Panthers

Mt. Olive believes a strong company can help make a strong community. It focuses on producing quality, innovative products and serving customers well. In FY 2023 Mt. Olive provided more than $900,000 in financial support and products to dozens of nonprofit and civic organization.

Mt. Olive Pickle Company, Inc. is located at the Corner of Cucumber & Vine in Mount Olive, North Carolina. Local business leaders formally organized it in 1926 as a way to create a new market for area farmers. Today, Mt. Olive Pickle packs and sells well over 230 million jars of pickles, peppers and relishes annually, dominating the US retail pickle market. The company employs over 1,200 Pickle People in its North Carolina operations. Mt. Olive Pickle Company is the largest privately-held pickle company in the nation, with operations encompassing 1.5 million square feet of production and warehouse space spread over 250 acres.