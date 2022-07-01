Myles Hartsfield has always been ready to take the next step

Darrel had a seat in Bank of America Stadium for Carolina's Week 10 matchup against Tampa Bay in 2020. In the third quarter, he watched as Myles swatted a 49-yard punt from Joseph Charlton as the ball nearly rolled into the end zone, pinning the Buccaneers' offense inside their own 5-yard line.

"It's not only in the play," Darrel said. "I also look at his body language, look at the way he walked, the way he acts, the way he does things. There's this step – that walk he has. I always say he has a special walk when he's in the groove."

The young child who started off walking bow-legged now struts with a "pep in his step" after big plays – a move that's noticeable to his closest family, Darrel said.

It's how he knows Myles is in the zone and comfortable, and it's something he's sure to look out for when he watches his son play.