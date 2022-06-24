Tommy Tremble building on potential he showed as a rookie

Tremble's own demonstrated versatility has made him a viable option for the Panthers' offense, but his potential has yet to be fully realized in the pros.

Still, he flashed big play capabilities during his second OTAs, continuing to impress head coach Matt Rhule.

"The sky's the limit, I believe, for Tommy Tremble," Rhule said. "Tommy's a young guy. He's still an anxious guy, and as he gets more and more confident, I think we'll see him continue to evolve as a player."

Tremble is ready for that year two evolution as well, hoping to become a "more complete player" now that he has the rookie year adjustments under his belt.

"(I noticed) while playing those games, it's like any other game of football," Tremble said. "The intensity is a little bit higher; the knowledge of the game is higher, and (you're) playing against people who are really masters of their craft.