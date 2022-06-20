Reunited, and it feels so good

Littleton and Thompson share more than just college and football roots. They are both fathers, with children close in age. Thompson said their children became friends with each other when they all took a trip to a zoo in San Diego, where Littleton is from originally.

With Littleton's family remaining in Las Vegas for now, he often spends time at Thompson's house playing with his kids. The two enjoy discussing fatherhood, barbecuing everything from lamb chops to ribs and burgers, and looking back on their college years.

"You don't have to make a whole new relationship," Thompson said. "I know about his family; he knows about my family. I know where he comes from; he knows where I come from. That friendship, that brotherhood. I'm just happy to see my guy here playing with me."

Thompson wasn't the only Panther that Littleton had previously connected with either. He knew linebacker Frankie Luvu from training together in San Diego four years ago and punter Johnny Hekker and guard Austin Corbett from their overlapping time with the Rams.

Littleton and Thompson's friendship has already reached a decade, and for Thompson, it's a bond that will continue to withstand the test of time.