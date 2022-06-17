Ask The Old Guy: Summer break edition

----------------------------------------------------------

Hi Darin, I enjoy reading your column (faithfully), although I have never submitted a question. I am taking the plunge! The Panthers have made a lot of great additions to the offensive line during the offseason. How many offensive linemen do you see the Panthers keeping on the final roster? I am wondering if there will be room on the roster to keep Cade Mays, Deonte Brown, Dennis Daley, and Michael Jordan, although I am excited about the depth each can provide. Is there too much O-line talent on the roster this year to keep them all? — Deidre, Tega Cay, SC

Deidre just made her ATOG debut by blowing all of our minds. She just asked if the Panthers had too many offensive linemen. Roll that around in your head for a second. Sorry, I need a moment.

(Deep breath, sip of cool water.)

Actually, that's kind of a thing, and it will be one of the more fascinating positions to watch in training camp. In terms of numbers, nine is probably what they'd carry into the regular season, unless they go short somewhere else to keep another one.

Jordan started 10 games last year after being claimed on waivers, and his size and strength make him competitive for a guard job. Brown is a huge and powerful player as well, and Alabama ran the ball well behind him when he played. He didn't get much run here last year, but his tape against the Bucs was good.

Cameron Erving's also in the mix, as he's a capable swing tackle, and the kind of veteran it's good to have around. But he and Daley could be fighting for one job. Daley intrigues coaches with his talent, though he's lacked consistency.

Mays helps himself by being able to do a lot of stuff, in terms of playing guard or center. He's got some Geoff Hangartner in him in that way, and he has earned notice this spring. We'll know more when the pads go on in about five weeks, but he's made a good first impression.

Speaking of Hangartner, it's reasonable to say it's been a decade, since the early 2010s and the heyday of the Jordan Gross/Travelle Wharton/Ryan Kalil/Hangartner/Byron Bell line that they've been this stable and good up front. They've had strong interiors since then (Trai Turner, Andrew Norwell, Kalil during the 2015 Super Bowl run), but never this much actual NFL talent across the line.

It's kind of weird to say out loud.

And for making our brains explode, throwing a cannonball on her first dive into the pool, and for setting the stage for future appearances, we're making Deidre our Friend Of The Mailbag this week, and will get the merch on the way to her soon.