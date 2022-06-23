Yetur Gross-Matos is "ready to make the jump" 

Gross-Matos said he's gearing up for more big moments in his third year at Carolina, looking to capitalize on the momentum he generated toward the end of last season.

Last year, the Penn State product finished the season with 18 solo tackles, 3.5 sacks, and five tackles for loss – all career highs – along with a pass deflection and forced fumble. He saw his first multi-sack game in week 15 at Buffalo, tallying 2.5 sacks against Josh Allen.

"I feel like I could be one of the better players in this league," Gross-Matos said, looking forward to the 2022 season. "I feel like I'm definitely ready to make the jump going into this season. I just have to focus on keeping myself on the field. I'll be able to produce when I'm out there."

Defensive coordinator Phil Snow would likely agree with Gross-Matos. Snow said this spring there was "no question" Gross-Matos needed to see the field more, though he would need to stay healthy first.

Gross-Matos missed four games in 2020 and three in 2021 as he's battled through various injuries during his time with Carolina. He's been sidelined with a concussion, an ankle injury and an illness since he was chosen in the second round of the 2022 draft.

He played in 14 games last year and started two of the season's last three games before being placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list for the last game at Tampa Bay.