NFL announces full list of 2020 Scouting Combine invites

In two weeks the NFL will once again descend upon Indianapolis for the league's yearly Scouting Combine. This year 337 NFL hopefuls earned invitations to the week-long event, which will consist of on-field measurements and testing, position-specific drill work and off-the-field player interviews.

Position groups will begin taking the field on Thursday, Feb. 27, starting with tight ends, quarterbacks and wide receivers, followed by specialists, offensive linemen and running backs on Friday, Feb. 28. Defensive linemen and linebackers will have their turn on Saturday, Feb. 29, and defensive backs will close things out on Sunday, March 1.

This year, the players from the SEC earned the most invites with 94, followed by the Big Ten (57), Pac-12 (47), ACC (37) and Big 12 (29). Non-Power Five schools accounted for the other 73 invites.

The national champion LSU Tigers had the most players invited to the Combine from an individual school with 16, followed closely by Ohio State and Michigan with 11 invites a piece.