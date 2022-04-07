NFL.com's Gil Brandt lists his Top 100 draft prospects

Former NFL executive and Pro Football Hall of Famer Gil Brandt recently released his list of the Top 100 prospects for this year's NFL Draft on NFL.com.
A long-time analyst for several media outlets after a career in pro scouting, Brandt placed a heavy emphasis on prospects along the offensive and defensive lines.
His first five prospects were edge rusher Aidan Hutchinson, followed by offensive tackles Evan Neal, Ickey Ekwonu and Charles Cross, and then edge rusher Kayvon Thibodeaux.
The rest of his top 10 includes a number of skill position players and defensive backs, including safety Kyle Hamilton, wide receiver Garrett Wilson, cornerback Derek Stingley Jr., edge rusher Travon Walker, and cornerback Sauce Gardner.
Of course, prospect rankings aren't a prediction of how teams will actually draft, but Brandt's list gives fans another primer on names to listen for in the first few rounds of this year's NFL Draft.
