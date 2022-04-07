NFL.com's Gil Brandt lists his Top 100 draft prospects

Apr 07, 2022 at 09:04 AM
Will Bryan
Evan Neal
Former NFL executive and Pro Football Hall of Famer Gil Brandt recently released his list of the Top 100 prospects for this year's NFL Draft on NFL.com.

A long-time analyst for several media outlets after a career in pro scouting, Brandt placed a heavy emphasis on prospects along the offensive and defensive lines.

His first five prospects were edge rusher Aidan Hutchinson, followed by offensive tackles Evan Neal, Ickey Ekwonu and Charles Cross, and then edge rusher Kayvon Thibodeaux.

The rest of his top 10 includes a number of skill position players and defensive backs, including safety Kyle Hamilton, wide receiver Garrett Wilson, cornerback Derek Stingley Jr., edge rusher Travon Walker, and cornerback Sauce Gardner.

Of course, prospect rankings aren't a prediction of how teams will actually draft, but Brandt's list gives fans another primer on names to listen for in the first few rounds of this year's NFL Draft.

Photos: Daniel Jeremiah's Top 50 Draft Prospects

View college photos of Jeremiah's initial list of top prospects for the 2022 NFL Draft.

Michigan's Aidan Hutchinson plays during an NCAA college football game against Michigan State on Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021, in East Lansing, Mich. (AP Photo/Al Goldis)
Michigan's Aidan Hutchinson plays during an NCAA college football game against Michigan State on Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021, in East Lansing, Mich.

Al Goldis/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
North Carolina State offensive tackle Ikem Ekwonu is shown during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Miami, Saturday, Oct. 23, 2021, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)
North Carolina State offensive tackle Ikem Ekwonu is shown during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Miami, Saturday, Oct. 23, 2021, in Miami Gardens, Fla.

Wilfredo Lee/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Alabama offensive lineman Evan Neal (73) waits for the play against Mississippi during the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021, in Tuscaloosa, Ala. (AP Photo/Vasha Hunt)
Alabama offensive lineman Evan Neal (73) waits for the play against Mississippi during the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021, in Tuscaloosa, Ala.

Vasha Hunt/Copyright 2021, The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Notre Dame's Kyle Hamilton (14) in action during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Cincinnati, Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021, in South Bend, Ind. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
Notre Dame's Kyle Hamilton (14) in action during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Cincinnati, Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021, in South Bend, Ind.

Darron Cummings/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Cincinnati cornerback Ahmad Gardner (1) reacts after intercepting a ball thrown by Murray State quarterback Preston Rice during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Sept. 11, 2021, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Jeff Dean)
Cincinnati cornerback Ahmad Gardner (1) reacts after intercepting a ball thrown by Murray State quarterback Preston Rice during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Sept. 11, 2021, in Cincinnati.

Jeff Dean/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Oregon defensive end Kayvon Thibodeaux gestures during an NCAA college football game against Washington, Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021, in Seattle. Oregon won 26-16. (AP Photo/Stephen Brashear)
Oregon defensive end Kayvon Thibodeaux gestures during an NCAA college football game against Washington, Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021, in Seattle. Oregon won 26-16.

Stephen Brashear/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
FILE - Georgia linebacker Nakobe Dean celebrates after sacking Clemson quarterback D.J. Uiagalelei during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021, in Charlotte, N.C. Dean was selected to The Associated Press All-SEC team in results released Wednesday, Dec. 8, 2021. (AP Photo/Chris Carlson, File)
FILE - Georgia linebacker Nakobe Dean celebrates after sacking Clemson quarterback D.J. Uiagalelei during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021, in Charlotte, N.C. Dean was selected to The Associated Press All-SEC team in results released Wednesday, Dec. 8, 2021.

Chris Carlson/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Utah linebacker Devin Lloyd (0 ) readies for a play in the second half of an NCAA college football game against Colorado Friday, Nov. 26, 2021, in Salt Lake City. (AP Photo/George Frey)
Utah linebacker Devin Lloyd (0 ) readies for a play in the second half of an NCAA college football game against Colorado Friday, Nov. 26, 2021, in Salt Lake City.

George Frey/Copyright 2021, The Associated Prees. All rights reserved.
Ohio State receiver Garrett Wilson celebrates his touchdown against Michigan State during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)
Ohio State receiver Garrett Wilson celebrates his touchdown against Michigan State during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021, in Columbus, Ohio.

Jay LaPrete/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Southern California wide receiver Drake London (15) plays against Notre Dame in the first half of an NCAA college football game in South Bend, Ind., Saturday, Oct. 23, 2021. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Southern California wide receiver Drake London (15) plays against Notre Dame in the first half of an NCAA college football game in South Bend, Ind., Saturday, Oct. 23, 2021.

Paul Sancya/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Arkansas receiver Treylon Burks (16) warms up before playing Missouri during an NCAA college football game Friday, Nov. 26, 2021, in Fayetteville, Ark. (AP Photo/Michael Woods)
Arkansas receiver Treylon Burks (16) warms up before playing Missouri during an NCAA college football game Friday, Nov. 26, 2021, in Fayetteville, Ark.

Michael Woods/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
LSU cornerback Derek Stingley Jr. (7) warms up before an NCAA college football game against UCLA Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021, in Pasadena, Calif. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)
LSU cornerback Derek Stingley Jr. (7) warms up before an NCAA college football game against UCLA Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021, in Pasadena, Calif.

Marcio Jose Sanchez/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Washington cornerback Trent McDuffie (22) reacts after UCLA kicker Nicholas Barr-Mira (not shown) missed a field goal-attempt during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Washington, Saturday, Oct. 16, 2021, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)
Washington cornerback Trent McDuffie (22) reacts after UCLA kicker Nicholas Barr-Mira (not shown) missed a field goal-attempt during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Washington, Saturday, Oct. 16, 2021, in Seattle.

Ted S. Warren/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Purdue defensive end George Karlaftis (5) plays against Wisconsin during the first half of an NCAA college football game in West Lafayette, Ind., Saturday, Oct. 23, 2021. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
Purdue defensive end George Karlaftis (5) plays against Wisconsin during the first half of an NCAA college football game in West Lafayette, Ind., Saturday, Oct. 23, 2021.

Michael Conroy/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
South Carolina quarterback Luke Doty (4) is sacked by Georgia defensive lineman Travon Walker (44) as he throws a pass during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021, in Athens, Ga. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)
South Carolina quarterback Luke Doty (4) is sacked by Georgia defensive lineman Travon Walker (44) as he throws a pass during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021, in Athens, Ga.

Butch Dill/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Georgia defensive lineman Jordan Davis watches during warm ups before the Orange Bowl NCAA College Football Playoff semifinal game against Michigan, Friday, Dec. 31, 2021, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
Georgia defensive lineman Jordan Davis watches during warm ups before the Orange Bowl NCAA College Football Playoff semifinal game against Michigan, Friday, Dec. 31, 2021, in Miami Gardens, Fla.

Lynne Sladky/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Texas A&M offensive lineman Kenyon Green (55) lines up against Auburn during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021, in College Station, Texas. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)
Texas A&M offensive lineman Kenyon Green (55) lines up against Auburn during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021, in College Station, Texas.

David J. Phillip/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
FILE - Pittsburgh quarterback Kenny Pickett (8) passes against Clemson during the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 23, 2021, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic, File)
FILE - Pittsburgh quarterback Kenny Pickett (8) passes against Clemson during the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 23, 2021, in Pittsburgh.

Keith Srakocic/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Iowa offensive lineman Tyler Linderbaum (65) looks to make a block during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Illinois, Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021, in Iowa City, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
Iowa offensive lineman Tyler Linderbaum (65) looks to make a block during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Illinois, Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021, in Iowa City, Iowa.

Charlie Neibergall/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Florida State defensive end Jermaine Johnson II (11) during an NCAA football game against Notre Dame on Sunday, Sept. 5, 2021 in Tallahassee, Fla. (AP Photo/Gary McCullough)
Florida State defensive end Jermaine Johnson II (11) during an NCAA football game against Notre Dame on Sunday, Sept. 5, 2021 in Tallahassee, Fla.

Gary McCullough/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Michigan linebacker David Ojabo plays during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 23, 2021, in Ann Arbor, Mich. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)
Michigan linebacker David Ojabo plays during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 23, 2021, in Ann Arbor, Mich.

Carlos Osorio/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Washington defensive back Kyler Gordon in action against Oregon State during an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)
Washington defensive back Kyler Gordon in action against Oregon State during an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020, in Seattle.

Ted S. Warren/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Michigan defensive back Daxton Hill drops back while defending against Maryland during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021, in College Park, Md. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
Michigan defensive back Daxton Hill drops back while defending against Maryland during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021, in College Park, Md.

Julio Cortez/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Penn State defensive end Arnold Ebiketie (17) Lines up against Indiana during their NCAA college football game in State College, Pa., on Saturday, Oct. 02, 2021. (AP Photo/Barry Reeger)
Penn State defensive end Arnold Ebiketie (17) Lines up against Indiana during their NCAA college football game in State College, Pa., on Saturday, Oct. 02, 2021.

Barry Reeger/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Northern Iowa offensive lineman Trevor Penning (70) warms up before an NCAA college football game against Southern Illinois, Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021, in Cedar Falls, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
Northern Iowa offensive lineman Trevor Penning (70) warms up before an NCAA college football game against Southern Illinois, Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021, in Cedar Falls, Iowa.

Charlie Neibergall/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Ohio State receiver Chris Olave plays against Michigan State during an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)
Ohio State receiver Chris Olave plays against Michigan State during an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021, in Columbus, Ohio.

Jay LaPrete/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Penn State's Jahan Dotson reacts after scoring a touchdown on a pass reception against Michigan State during an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 27, 2021, in East Lansing, Mich. (AP Photo/Al Goldis)
Penn State's Jahan Dotson reacts after scoring a touchdown on a pass reception against Michigan State during an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 27, 2021, in East Lansing, Mich.

Al Goldis/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Central Michigan offensive lineman Bernhard Raimann plays during an NCAA college football game against Eastern Michigan, Friday, Nov. 26, 2021, in Mount Pleasant, Mich. (AP Photo/Al Goldis)
Central Michigan offensive lineman Bernhard Raimann plays during an NCAA college football game against Eastern Michigan, Friday, Nov. 26, 2021, in Mount Pleasant, Mich.

Al Goldis/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Mississippi State offensive lineman Charles Cross (67) plays against Memphis during an NCAA college football game on Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021, in Memphis, Tenn. (AP Photo/John Amis)
Mississippi State offensive lineman Charles Cross (67) plays against Memphis during an NCAA college football game on Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021, in Memphis, Tenn.

John Amis/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Alabama wide receiver Jameson Williams (1) runs toward the end zone for a touchdown against Georgia during the second half of the Southeastern Conference championship NCAA college football game, Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson
Alabama wide receiver Jameson Williams (1) runs toward the end zone for a touchdown against Georgia during the second half of the Southeastern Conference championship NCAA college football game, Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021, in Atlanta.

Brynn Anderson/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Georgia linebacker Quay Walker plays against Vanderbilt during an NCAA college football game on Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/John Amis)
Georgia linebacker Quay Walker plays against Vanderbilt during an NCAA college football game on Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021, in Nashville, Tenn.

John Amis/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Clemson cornerback Andrew Booth Jr. (23) looks at the sideline during the half of an NCAA college football game, against Boston College Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021, in Clemson, S.C. (AP Photo/Hakim Wright Sr.)
Clemson cornerback Andrew Booth Jr. (23) looks at the sideline during the half of an NCAA college football game, against Boston College Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021, in Clemson, S.C.

Hakim Wright Sr./Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Texas A&M running back Isaiah Spiller (28) breaks free for a first down against South Carolina during the second half of an NCAA college football game on Saturday, Oct. 23, 2021, in College Station, Texas. (AP Photo/Sam Craft)
Texas A&M running back Isaiah Spiller (28) breaks free for a first down against South Carolina during the second half of an NCAA college football game on Saturday, Oct. 23, 2021, in College Station, Texas.

Sam Craft/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Mississippi quarterback Matt Corral (2) looks to pass during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Vanderbilt in Oxford, Miss., Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021. (AP Photo/Thomas Graning)
Mississippi quarterback Matt Corral (2) looks to pass during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Vanderbilt in Oxford, Miss., Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021.

Thomas Graning/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Liberty quarterback Malik Willis (7) rolls out to pass during an NCAA college Football game against Troy on Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021, in Troy, Ala. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)
Liberty quarterback Malik Willis (7) rolls out to pass during an NCAA college Football game against Troy on Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021, in Troy, Ala.

Butch Dill/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
North Carolina quarterback Sam Howell (7) scrambles against Wake Forest during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Chapel Hill, N.C., Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021. (AP Photo/Gerry Broome)
North Carolina quarterback Sam Howell (7) scrambles against Wake Forest during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Chapel Hill, N.C., Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021.

Gerry Broome/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Alabama defensive lineman Phidarian Mathis (48) reacts after recovering a Miami fumble during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)
Alabama defensive lineman Phidarian Mathis (48) reacts after recovering a Miami fumble during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021, in Atlanta.

John Bazemore/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Georgia defensive lineman Devonte Wyatt (95) against Arkansas during an NCAA college football game in Fayetteville, Ark. Saturday, Sept. 26, 2020. (AP Photo/Michael Woods)
Georgia defensive lineman Devonte Wyatt (95) against Arkansas during an NCAA college football game in Fayetteville, Ark. Saturday, Sept. 26, 2020.

Iowa State running back Breece Hall (28) carries the ball up field during an NCAA college football game against Texas, Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021, in Ames, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
Iowa State running back Breece Hall (28) carries the ball up field during an NCAA college football game against Texas, Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021, in Ames, Iowa.

Charlie Neibergall/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Alabama linebacker Christian Harris (8) rushes the line of scrimmage during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Florida, Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021, in Gainesville, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)
Alabama linebacker Christian Harris (8) rushes the line of scrimmage during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Florida, Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021, in Gainesville, Fla.

Phelan M. Ebenhack/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Minnesota offensive lineman Daniel Faalele (78) blocks against Ohio State in the third quarter of an NCAA college football game Thursday, Sept. 2, 2021, in Minneapolis. Ohio State won 45-31. (AP Photo/Bruce Kluckhohn)
Minnesota offensive lineman Daniel Faalele (78) blocks against Ohio State in the third quarter of an NCAA college football game Thursday, Sept. 2, 2021, in Minneapolis. Ohio State won 45-31.

Bruce Kluckhohn/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Colorado State Rams tight end Trey McBride (85) in action during an NCAA football game against the Toledo Rockets on Sept. 18, 2021 in Toledo, Ohio. (AP Photo/Emilee Chinn)
Colorado State Rams tight end Trey McBride (85) in action during an NCAA football game against the Toledo Rockets on Sept. 18, 2021 in Toledo, Ohio.

Emilee Chinn/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
South Alabama wide receiver Jalen Tolbert (8) during the first half of an NCAA football game against Georgia Southern on Thursday, Oct. 29, 2020 in Statesboro, Ga. (AP Photo/Gary McCullough)
South Alabama wide receiver Jalen Tolbert (8) during the first half of an NCAA football game against Georgia Southern on Thursday, Oct. 29, 2020 in Statesboro, Ga.

Gary McCullough/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Texas A&M defensive lineman DeMarvin Leal (8) lines up against Auburn during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021, in College Station, Texas. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)
Texas A&M defensive lineman DeMarvin Leal (8) lines up against Auburn during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021, in College Station, Texas.

David J. Phillip/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Auburn cornerback Roger McCreary lines up against Texas A&M during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021, in College Station, Texas. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)
Auburn cornerback Roger McCreary lines up against Texas A&M during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021, in College Station, Texas.

David J. Phillip/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Coastal Carolina tight end Isaiah Likely runs for a touchdown against Arkansas State during the second half of an NCAA college football game Thursday, Oct. 7, 2021, in Jonesboro, Ark. (AP Photo/Michael Woods)
Coastal Carolina tight end Isaiah Likely runs for a touchdown against Arkansas State during the second half of an NCAA college football game Thursday, Oct. 7, 2021, in Jonesboro, Ark.

Michael Woods/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Florida cornerback Kaiir Elam (5) covers a play against Samford during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021, in Gainesville, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)
Florida cornerback Kaiir Elam (5) covers a play against Samford during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021, in Gainesville, Fla.

John Raoux/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
American Team offensive lineman Max Mitchell of Louisiana (73) in an NCAA college football game Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022, in Mobile, Ala. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)
American Team offensive lineman Max Mitchell of Louisiana (73) in an NCAA college football game Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022, in Mobile, Ala.

Butch Dill/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Houston defensive lineman Logan Hall (92) in action during the second half of an NCAA college football against Temple, Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021, in Philadelphia. Houston won 37-8. (AP Photo/Chris Szagola)
Houston defensive lineman Logan Hall (92) in action during the second half of an NCAA college football against Temple, Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021, in Philadelphia. Houston won 37-8.

Chris Szagola/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Georgia defensive back Lewis Cine (16) follows a play during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Florida, Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021, in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)
Georgia defensive back Lewis Cine (16) follows a play during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Florida, Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021, in Jacksonville, Fla.

Phelan M. Ebenhack/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Related Content

news

Johnny Hekker: Man of many talents

The veteran punter has some experience running trick plays, giving the Panthers the chance to spice up their special teams.

news

Xavier Woods prepared to lead a young Panthers secondary

The former Vikings safety was one of the first additions in free agency, and has a big role to play here.

news

Austin Corbett ready for next step in "whirlwind" career

Once a high pick who didn't pan out, he became a starter on a Super Bowl team, and is now part of the Panthers' plans up front.

news

Panthers to open offseason program in two weeks

After two years of limited numbers because of COVID-19 restrictions, the team can gather as a larger group for workouts this spring.

news

Panthers sign cornerback Chris Westry

The former Ravens corner has a new one-year deal here, adding to a deep secondary.

news

Panthers players celebrate South Carolina's national championship

Former Gamecock Jaycee Horn was in Minneapolis to celebrate South Carolina's second women's basketball national championship since 2017.

news

Panthers connections to North Carolina-Duke Final Four contest

A number of former Panthers have rooting interest in Saturday night's colossal matchup in the Final Four.

news

Jaycee Horn takes over Panthers Twitter handle

View all of Horn's tweets as he gives updates on his spring rehab, his hobbies outside of football and pancakes versus waffles.

news

2022 Mock Draft Report 5.0: Turning the page to draft month

See which players are being mocked to Carolina as we enter the month of April.

news

My View: Behind the scenes of the free agency set

Photographer Chanelle Smith-Walker broke down the inspiration behind Carolina's set photos for free agency.

news

Scott Fitterer Q and A: On draft plans, and recovering on the fly

The Panthers general manager spoke on a number of topics at the NFL owners meetings, recapping a busy last month.

