NFL.com recognizes Xavier Woods among top safeties

CHARLOTTE - Panthers fans certainly noticed a new name being called throughout the preseason and September on defense: safety Xavier Woods.
Woods led the team in tackles (10) in each of the first two games and has become an emotional veteran leader in the back of the secondary.
NFL.com recently recognized Woods as one of its top safeties in the NFL so far, saying:
Woods is on his third team in three seasons, but he's playing his best football in Year 1 with the Panthers. Woods and teammate Jeremy Chinn have each aligned as deep safeties on more than 65 percent of their snaps, forming a dynamic duo that has helped Carolina allow fewer than 20 points in each of its last two games.
