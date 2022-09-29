NFL.com recognizes Xavier Woods among top safeties

Sep 29, 2022 at 03:43 PM
Carolina Panthers

CHARLOTTE - Panthers fans certainly noticed a new name being called throughout the preseason and September on defense: safety Xavier Woods.

Woods led the team in tackles (10) in each of the first two games and has become an emotional veteran leader in the back of the secondary.

NFL.com recently recognized Woods as one of its top safeties in the NFL so far, saying:

Woods is on his third team in three seasons, but he's playing his best football in Year 1 with the Panthers. Woods and teammate Jeremy Chinn have each aligned as deep safeties on more than 65 percent of their snaps, forming a dynamic duo that has helped Carolina allow fewer than 20 points in each of its last two games.

Click here for the full analysis.

Melanie Mills speaks to team after Saturday's walk through

Melanie Mills, wife of Sam Mills, spoke to the Panthers players and staff after Saturday's session about what her husband stood for and the legacy of Keep Pounding.

