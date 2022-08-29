Notebook: Bradley Bozeman back in action

— PJ Walker hasn't been explicitly told he's the backup quarterback, even though he's the only healthy one on the roster at the moment behind Baker Mayfield﻿.

So Walker is going to do what he's done for years — stay ready.

Last year's backup watched the Panthers draft a guy who would ostensibly replace him in Matt Corral﻿, then traded for Mayfield to bump him another slot down the depth chart behind Sam Darnold﻿. Then Corral was lost to a season-ending foot injury, and Darnold suffered an ankle injury Friday night which has complicated things.

It's a lot to digest, but Walker's been in unusual situations before. He was with the Colts when Andrew Luck abruptly retired after training camp in 2019, so this is practically conventional.

"It's not that; it's definitely not that," Walker said with a laugh when reminded of his Indianapolis experience. "For me, being in Indy taught me to always be ready. Being in that room, to stay prepared, they told me to be prepared to be the backup. And that was my mindset, and I brought it with me here, and even in the XFL (when he started and was that league's best quarterback). That's the mindset you've got to have. . . .

"This is a league of roles. You've got guys that are the main guys, the guys that are starters. But you've also got to have guys that know their role as well. Everything I can do to help the team get better, that's my job, what I personally want to do."