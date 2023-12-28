Notebook: Brian Burns wants defense to remain the same in 2024

Dec 28, 2023 at 05:34 PM
Kassidy Hill Headshot New
Kassidy Hill
Brian Burns

The more things change, the more they stay the same.

At least, that's what Brian Burns is hoping.

"I don't think they should touch the defense at all," Burns said Wednesday.

The Carolina Panthers have only two games remaining on their schedule. The offseason is looming, and with it, decisions that could reverberate across the entire organization. Decisions from the coaching staff to free agents like Burns himself.

A former first-round pick and the cornerstone of what the Panthers are trying to build on defense, the chances Burns is somewhere new next season are slim. If negotiations stall into the offseason, the franchise tag remains a viable option for the club to use with the edge rusher. At that point, the two sides would have extra time to get a deal done into next season.

Burns spoke on Wednesday about his desire to stay with the organization that drafted him 16th overall in 2019. But beyond that move, he hopes the room around him looks much the same as well.

"I understand this is a business so a couple of guys will probably split ways," Burns admitted, before going on to express his trust in the chemistry the unit has developed together.

Even in a 2-13 season, the defense has held teams to a 296.8 yards per game, which is fifth in the league, and 37 percent on third-down conversions.

Brian Burns

Burns and linebacker Frankie Luvu will be the biggest offseason free agents to address. The rest of this defense, to Burns probable delight, will likely stay largely intact as contracts stretch through the next season. Players are only half the equation though, and Burns sees some positive in keeping the coaching staff the same as well. If for no other reason than to give the units some sense of consistency. With near constant turnover in recent years, they've had little of that.

"I feel like that'd help anybody, just having some stability at some point," Burns said.

Defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero will be a candidate for job openings this offseason as well. His future in Carolina will hinge on what the Panthers' next head coach wants to do with the position.

For Burns, who posted over seven sacks each of his first four seasons (including 12.5 last season), this year has been a lesson in humility and reality. What comes next is unknown, for many involved. But the Panthers leader knows what he wants; a chance to try again with a group he knows is capable. As hard as this year has been, it's only one, and that's what Burns is reminding himself of as this season winds to a close.

"It's been a challenge," Burns said. "This has been by far the most adversity that I've faced probably in my career. I'm gonna reflect on that. But I think it's getting ready for something bigger. So always keep my head up, keep my spirits up."

Changing of the guard 

The right guard position on the offensive line has seen more turnovers than a bakery this season, with eight different players taking snaps at the spot. For the past two weeks, there has been a rotation between rookie Nash Jensen and veteran Gabe Jackson

Last week, it was Jensen who got the nod to start. It's part of his overall development process, according to offensive coordinator Thomas Brown.

"I think it's more of a process throughout the week as far as practice goes, giving guys an opportunity to compete," Brown said Thursday. "I think it's not always a one size fits all approach, when you kind of make movements, whether it be up front or any position group in general. Giving guys an opportunity to continue to prove themselves and compete for an opportunity to go play." 

Still, the chance for Jackson to play more and eventually get a start isn't out of the realm of possibility.  

"Definitely," Brown said, when asked if Jackson had a chance to start. "Everything is on the table for, not just that position, but we're always evaluating every single spot to try to figure out who gives the best opportunity to be consistent. (He) did a nice job coming in, stepping in from a second half standpoint but also from the second quarter on as far as being able to, moving in the run game but also being able to hold up in pass-pro." 

Jackson is out of the allowed three standard practice squad elevations for this season. If he plays on Sunday, he will have to be added to the active roster. The Panthers currently have an open spot remaining on the 53-man roster.

Young can be sneaky

Quarterback Bryce Young converted a fourth-and-1 on Sunday versus the Packers, employing the infamous QB sneak. It's a play that the Panthers have noticeably used quarterback Andy Dalton on throughout the season. Now that Young has proved capable of converting on his first, the question arises, will he be used in that way more?

As Thomas explains though, the decision to use or not use Young on QB sneaks was more about the defense than the rookie quarterback.

"I think we had some good answers throughout the year when it comes to short yardage," Thomas maintained. The Panthers have converted 45 percent of their fourth-down attempts and have elected to rush the ball 58.33 percent of the time on fourth-and-1.

"It's kind of more about what the defense presents. But also being able to build tendencies, week in and week out and have an opportunity at some point to be able to break them. I think people assume (I'm protecting Bryce). I've never said we're trying to protect Bryce from QB sneaks. Bryce runs a lot ... It's more about how we just kind of put some stuff together as far as how they're (trying) to defend you and try to put our guys in the best spot to have success."

Defense wants to start fast, no matter the QB

The status of Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence is still unknown for Sunday's game. He did not practice on Wednesday or Thursday with a right shoulder injury that knocked him out of last week's game. However, Lawrence has not missed a game since entering the league in 2021. Regardless of if it is Lawrence or backup, CJ Beathard, Evero is preparing his group of the offense more so than the quarterback.

"It really doesn't matter (who it is)," Evero said Thursday. "They're a good offense. The backup has played really well this year and when he's gotten his opportunities. They got skill players, a really good (running) back, really good receivers. They do a great job schematically as well. And so whoever's playing quarterback for them is gonna be a tough challenge and we got to be ready to go."

Heading in to the final two weeks of the season and looking to play playoff spoiler, Evero's group is also focused primarily on their own game. Four of their last five losses have included the opposing offense score a touchdown on either their first or second drive. Putting them into a hole early is the goal, according to Evero.

"That is a big thing that we're talking about. We gotta start better," Evero said. "Obviously there are some things that we could do better schematically. I won't go into the details about that, but there's definitely some things we could do better schematically. I could do better, some things that players could do better. And then we just have to be ready to go, players and coaches, we have to be ready to go from the jump."

PHOTOS: Panthers practice | 12/28

View photos from the Panthers' practice as the team prepares to take on the Jacksonville Jaguars.

231228 WK 17 Practice 2-072
1 / 59
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
231228 WK 17 Practice 2-027
2 / 59
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
231228 WK 17 Practice 2-106
3 / 59
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
231228 WK 17 Practice 2-104
4 / 59
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
231228 WK 17 Practice 2-102
5 / 59
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
231228 WK 17 Practice 2-085
6 / 59
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
231228 WK 17 Practice 2-101
7 / 59
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
231228 WK 17 Practice 2-084
8 / 59
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
231228 WK 17 Practice 2-083
9 / 59
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
231228 WK 17 Practice 2-081
10 / 59
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
231228 WK 17 Practice 2-082
11 / 59
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
231228 WK 17 Practice 2-080
12 / 59
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
231228 WK 17 Practice 2-078
13 / 59
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
231228 WK 17 Practice 2-079
14 / 59
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
231228 WK 17 Practice 2-067
15 / 59
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
231228 WK 17 Practice 2-070
16 / 59
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
231228 WK 17 Practice 2-071
17 / 59
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
231228 WK 17 Practice 2-068
18 / 59
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
231228 WK 17 Practice 2-069
19 / 59
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
231228 WK 17 Practice 2-066
20 / 59
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
231228 WK 17 Practice 2-062
21 / 59
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
231228 WK 17 Practice 2-052
22 / 59
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
231228 WK 17 Practice 2-053
23 / 59
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
231228 WK 17 Practice 2-051
24 / 59
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
231228 WK 17 Practice 2-049
25 / 59
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
231228 WK 17 Practice 2-036
26 / 59
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
231228 WK 17 Practice 2-048
27 / 59
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
231228 WK 17 Practice 2-047
28 / 59
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
231228 WK 17 Practice 2-046
29 / 59
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
231228 WK 17 Practice 2-035
30 / 59
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
231228 WK 17 Practice 2-032
31 / 59
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
231228 WK 17 Practice 2-033
32 / 59
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
231228 WK 17 Practice 2-132
33 / 59
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
231228 WK 17 Practice 2-131
34 / 59
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
231228 WK 17 Practice 2-128
35 / 59
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
231228 WK 17 Practice 2-126
36 / 59
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
231228 WK 17 Practice 2-127
37 / 59
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
231228 WK 17 Practice 2-125
38 / 59
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
231228 WK 17 Practice 2-063
39 / 59
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
231228 WK 17 Practice 2-107
40 / 59
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
231228 WK 17 Practice 2-108
41 / 59
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
231228 WK 17 Practice 2-122
42 / 59
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
231228 WK 17 Practice 2-109
43 / 59
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
231228 WK 17 Practice 2-030
44 / 59
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
231228 WK 17 Practice 2-026
45 / 59
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
231228 WK 17 Practice 2-028
46 / 59
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
231228 WK 17 Practice 2-011
47 / 59
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
231228 WK 17 Practice 2-006
48 / 59
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
231228 WK 17 Practice 2-013
49 / 59
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
231228 WK 17 Practice 2-031
50 / 59
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
231228 WK 17 Practice 2-008
51 / 59
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
231228 WK 17 Practice 2-029
52 / 59
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
231228 WK 17 Practice 2-014
53 / 59
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
231228 WK 17 Practice 2-007
54 / 59
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
231228 WK 17 Practice 2-016
55 / 59
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
231228 WK 17 Practice 2-012
56 / 59
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
231228 WK 17 Practice 2-015
57 / 59
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
231228 WK 17 Practice 2-009
58 / 59
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
231228 WK 17 Practice 2-010
59 / 59
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

Offensive lineman Ilm Manning added to active roster

The Panthers added a rookie offensive lineman off of San Francisco's practice squad on Thursday.
news

Week 17 Thursday Injury Report: A bevy of starters return

The Panthers saw a big contingent return, at least to a limited role, on Thursday
news

Tommy Tremble growing as a receiver, building bond with Bryce Young

The tight end has been a solid special teams player all three seasons, but is developing as a pass-catcher as the offense starts to grow.
news

Julius Peppers a finalist for Pro Football Hall of Fame

In his first year of eligibility, Peppers advanced to the final 15. Meanwhile, Steve Smith Sr. fell short of the finalist list for the third straight year, thanks to a glut of receivers in the room.
news

Amaré Barno placed on Injured Reserve, Tarik Cohen elevated to practice squad

The second-year linebacker will head to season ending IR with a knee injury. 
news

How to watch, listen and live stream: Carolina at Jacksonville

The Panthers game against the Jaguars will air on CBS at 1:00 p.m.
news

Donte Jackson named team's Ed Block Courage Award winner

The veteran cornerback has come back from a torn Achilles last November, and has been the one constant in a secondary hit by so many other injuries this year. 
news

Know Your Foe: Jacksonville Jaguars 

Get to know the Panthers' next opponent, the Jacksonville Jaguars
news

Snap Counts: Week 16 vs. Green Bay

Take a look at the usage of the Panthers players in the home xxx Sunday against the Packers.
news

Stats & Superlatives: Panthers vs. Packers

Check out the stats and superlatives from the Panthers' Week 16 matchup against the Green Bay Packers.
news

Notebook: Panthers frustrated by late calls

From a frantic spike that was ruled a fraction of a second late, to a bobbled catch that wasn't overturned, there was some frustration late for the Panthers. Plus more on injuries, and other notes.
Advertising