Notebook: Brian Burns wants defense to remain the same in 2024

Defense wants to start fast, no matter the QB

The status of Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence is still unknown for Sunday's game. He did not practice on Wednesday or Thursday with a right shoulder injury that knocked him out of last week's game. However, Lawrence has not missed a game since entering the league in 2021. Regardless of if it is Lawrence or backup, CJ Beathard, Evero is preparing his group of the offense more so than the quarterback.

"It really doesn't matter (who it is)," Evero said Thursday. "They're a good offense. The backup has played really well this year and when he's gotten his opportunities. They got skill players, a really good (running) back, really good receivers. They do a great job schematically as well. And so whoever's playing quarterback for them is gonna be a tough challenge and we got to be ready to go."

Heading in to the final two weeks of the season and looking to play playoff spoiler, Evero's group is also focused primarily on their own game. Four of their last five losses have included the opposing offense score a touchdown on either their first or second drive. Putting them into a hole early is the goal, according to Evero.