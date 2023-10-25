Notebook: Bryce Young, CJ Stroud comparisons will last for years

— The Panthers brought a couple of familiar faces to the practice squad Wednesday, signing quarterback Jake Luton and tight end Jordan Matthews.

Luton was here in camp and was active as the backup in Week 3. Matthews, the former Eagles wide receiver, was here as a tryout player in minicamp.

The Panthers are running short at tight end, with Ian Thomas and Giovanni Ricci on injured reserve.

The Panthers also lost practice squad cornerback Robert Rochell, who was signed by the Packers to their 53-man roster.

— Reich said he got a good vibe from his team in the first practice since the bye. They were in pads, and the energy might have been fine, but he knows fixing an 0-6 start won't happen based on one good day of work or one week.

"I feel like we had a lot of energy in the building today," he said. "I thought the guys came back with the right attitude. I think everybody's excited. I mean, it's, 0-0 and 1-0; it truly is. I mean, we've got 11 games left. Like every team, our goal is to win every one of them, but you can't do that all at one time. You've got to win them one at a time. So we have to shrink things down to a day-to-day and a week-to-week formula. It's always what you do anyway.