Notebook: Scott Fitterer analyzes roster after initial cutdown, new signings

Fitterer's math is correct – 24 within the Panthers' 52 active players (Tight end  Stephen Sullivan  had just been placed on injured reserve before his press conference, and the corresponding move hasn't been made yet.) were not at Carolina this time last year – including starting wide receivers  Adam Thielen ,  DJ Chark Jr. , and  Jonathan Mingo , starting running back  Miles Sanders , and starting tight end  Hayden Hurst , all new weapons for Young.

"We had mostly positive, a couple equals; there was one negative," Fitterer said. "But overall, I just thought like, 'You know what? We're making progress.' It's where we want to be. Every year, I say our goal is to win the NFC South. And I think, even with all the new faces, the new staff, and all the changes that are taking place, that's our goal. And I think if we play (to) our ability, that's definitely within reach."