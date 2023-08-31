Notebook: Scott Fitterer analyzes roster after initial cutdown, new signings

Fitterer's math is correct – 24 within the Panthers' 52 active players (Tight end ﻿ Stephen Sullivan ﻿ had just been placed on injured reserve before his press conference, and the corresponding move hasn't been made yet.) were not at Carolina this time last year – including starting wide receivers ﻿ Adam Thielen ﻿, ﻿ DJ Chark Jr. ﻿, and ﻿ Jonathan Mingo ﻿, starting running back ﻿ Miles Sanders ﻿, and starting tight end ﻿ Hayden Hurst ﻿, all new weapons for Young.

"We had mostly positive, a couple equals; there was one negative," Fitterer said. "But overall, I just thought like, 'You know what? We're making progress.' It's where we want to be. Every year, I say our goal is to win the NFC South. And I think, even with all the new faces, the new staff, and all the changes that are taking place, that's our goal. And I think if we play (to) our ability, that's definitely within reach."