Jeremy Chinn settling into his new home

It took some time to reach that point, but he said during OTAs this spring, after talking to Evero at length, it began feeling more like home. It might have seemed unusual at first when they made a quick move to sign a free agent at his position, but he moved past that.

"Once we talked about what their plans were and things like that, it was good. "They always made me feel at ease about what I'd be doing here."

And maybe it's his soft-spoken nature (at least in public, apparently), but Chinn undersells the potential this system offers. While he might have been small for a linebacker, he's generally made more plays when he was closer to the line of scrimmage, so this seems like a fit.

"Definitely, being closer to the action at nickel, I take it that he loves it, and I think he's comfortable," safety ﻿Xavier Woods﻿ said. "I think that's why he's there. He's around the action. At the safety position, it's a little hit-and-miss sometimes. But with a talent like that, you want to be able to use him as that secret weapon."

Jackson, who, despite the jokes, appreciates his new neighbor, said that comfort stems from the fact that Chinn always poured himself into learning whatever role was asked, whether it was his individual study with assistant Al Holcomb when he was a linebacker or taking part in every part of secondary meetings, rather than being in a silo with just the safeties or just the corners.

"He always was a hard worker. He always was a guy who understood the defense as a whole from the corner to nickel to safety, and that was then when we were still in coach (Phil) Snow's defense," Jackson said of the previous coordinator. "We always knew that whatever this defense asks from him, he was going to be the guy to go get it done because he's one of those guys that, energy-wise, we all follow.

"He's just a dynamic player regardless. He's a see-ball, get-ball type of guy. And with those types of guys, you never really want to box him in and tell him to do this when this happens or do this when this happens. You kind of just want to let those type of guys just fly around and make plays, and that's what Chinn has always been, you know, dating back to when he first got here."

From that standpoint, what they're hoping to see from him on the field might not be so different. But maybe there's something about Jeremy Chinn that we don't see on the surface and that hanging around on a new block brings out.