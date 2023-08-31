Panthers place Stephen Sullivan on IR

Aug 31, 2023 at 10:49 AM
darin_gantt
Darin Gantt
Stephen Sullivan
Myicha Drakeford/Carolina Panthers

CHARLOTTE — The Panthers have another open roster spot, after placing a player on injured reserve Thursday.

Tight end ﻿Stephen Sullivan﻿ was placed on IR because of a hip injury.

By waiting until the day after the cuts to 53, the Panthers were able to put him on the list and leave open the possibility of bringing him back later this year.

Sullivan caught two passes last season, and has shown flashes as a receiver through the offseason.

The moves leaves the roster at 52, giving them some flexibility heading into the opening week of the season.

