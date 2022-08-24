Notebook: Shaq Thompson working his way back

Thompson missed three games with a foot issue early in the year, but came back to have one of his best seasons and was second on the team in tackles, with a couple of interceptions.

Now, he's working back in slowly, taking a few reps each day and building up to the regular season opener. As he goes, Panthers head coach Matt Rhule said Thompson had pushed the margins a bit.

"He got reps yesterday; they wanted to give him four, I think they ended up giving him six or eight. Today I think he was supposed to get up to eight, and knowing Shaq, he probably stole up to 10," Rhule said with a grin. "He got run into yesterday; it was scary at first, a guy slid into him, but it was probably great for him that he has confidence.

"We have to be smart about how we re-introduce him, which is what we're doing, but I think Shaq's going to be just fine."

Thompson said he's mostly "knocking off some rust," and didn't offer any predictions about what his workload would be in the opener against the Browns on Sept. 11.