Notebook: Shaq Thompson working his way back

Aug 24, 2022 at 04:08 PM
darin_gantt
Darin Gantt
Shaq Thompson
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers

CHARLOTTE — Panthers linebacker Shaq Thompson is a bit of a minimalist when it comes to talking, especially about himself.

So as he works his way back from an offseason knee surgery, he's not spending a lot of time discussing it.

"Had a little procedure that needed to happen," Thompson said simply on Wednesday. "It was a rough one for me last year; most of y'all don't know I was playing through a lot of pain; it was bone on bone.

"But I'm here now, around my teammates, and happy to be out there."

Related Links

Thompson missed three games with a foot issue early in the year, but came back to have one of his best seasons and was second on the team in tackles, with a couple of interceptions.

Now, he's working back in slowly, taking a few reps each day and building up to the regular season opener. As he goes, Panthers head coach Matt Rhule said Thompson had pushed the margins a bit.

"He got reps yesterday; they wanted to give him four, I think they ended up giving him six or eight. Today I think he was supposed to get up to eight, and knowing Shaq, he probably stole up to 10," Rhule said with a grin. "He got run into yesterday; it was scary at first, a guy slid into him, but it was probably great for him that he has confidence.

"We have to be smart about how we re-introduce him, which is what we're doing, but I think Shaq's going to be just fine."

Thompson said he's mostly "knocking off some rust," and didn't offer any predictions about what his workload would be in the opener against the Browns on Sept. 11.

"Just really having confidence in my knee, honestly," he said. "Mentally, I've got that out of my head; now it's just physically it's just pushing off it and working on stuff that I need to, in order for me to keep going."

Terrace Marshall Jr.
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers

— Speaking of comebacks, wide receiver Terrace Marshall Jr. was back on the practice field Wednesday, having alternated days this week (he worked Monday but didn't on Tuesday). Marshall said he was "feeling good, ready to go," as he deals with a lingering hamstring strain.

"Doing the best I can to get out there on a consistent basis, and that's what I'm doing," he said.

The 2021 second-round pick played in 13 games last year, but only had three catches over the last 11 weeks after suffering a concussion in Week 6 against the Vikings. He has dealt with injury issues throughout his college career and last season (he was very limited in the offseason last year), but he said he's not allowing himself to get frustrated.

"No, sir, I just control what I can control," he said. "Injuries are part of the game, so my job is to do what I can to get back out there and keep it going."

Rhule said the hope was to play Marshall Friday night, and he was encouraged by some deep patterns he ran in practice.

— Marshall wasn't the only pass target back on the field Wednesday.

Wide receivers Robbie Anderson and Andre Roberts were back on the field, along with tight end Ian Thomas.

Thomas has been sidelined since taking a shot in the ribs in Spartanburg. Tight end Stephen Sullivan was back Wednesday after missing Tuesday for personal reasons.

— Rhule said most of the starters would play into the second quarter against the Bills Friday night, giving quarterback Baker Mayfield his most extended time on the field this preseason (Mayfield played one long series in Washington and didn't play at all against the Patriots after a week of joint practice).

Panthers vs. Bills through the years

Carolina is 2-6 all-time against Buffalo dating back to 1995.

E_DX3_0834
1 / 42
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
Julius Peppers during the Panthers game against the Bills on Sunday, Sep. 16, 2017.
2 / 42

Julius Peppers during the Panthers game against the Bills on Sunday, Sep. 16, 2017.

Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez/Carolina Panthers
Carolina Panthers' Steve Smith (89) eludes a tackle by Buffalo Bills' Troy Vincent (23) during the first half of the the game at Ralph Wilson Stadium in Orchard Park, N.Y., Sunday, Nov. 27, 2005. (AP Photo/David Duprey)
3 / 42

Carolina Panthers' Steve Smith (89) eludes a tackle by Buffalo Bills' Troy Vincent (23) during the first half of the the game at Ralph Wilson Stadium in Orchard Park, N.Y., Sunday, Nov. 27, 2005. (AP Photo/David Duprey)

DAVID DUPREY/2005 AP
Buffalo Bills' Willis McGahee (21) is tackled by Carolina Panthers' Chris Draft (52) during the second half of the game at Ralph Wilson Stadium in Orchard Park, N.Y., Sunday, Nov. 27, 2005. The Panthers won, 13-9. (AP Photo/David Duprey)
4 / 42

Buffalo Bills' Willis McGahee (21) is tackled by Carolina Panthers' Chris Draft (52) during the second half of the game at Ralph Wilson Stadium in Orchard Park, N.Y., Sunday, Nov. 27, 2005. The Panthers won, 13-9. (AP Photo/David Duprey)

DAVID DUPREY/2005 AP
Carolina Panthers' Chris Gamble (20) celebrates his interception with teammate Ricky Manning Jr. (24) during the fourth quarter of the game against the Buffalo Bills at Ralph Wilson Stadium in Orchard Park, N.Y., Sunday, Nov. 27, 2005. The interception sealed the Panthers' 13-9 win over the Bills. (AP Photo/David Duprey)
5 / 42

Carolina Panthers' Chris Gamble (20) celebrates his interception with teammate Ricky Manning Jr. (24) during the fourth quarter of the game against the Buffalo Bills at Ralph Wilson Stadium in Orchard Park, N.Y., Sunday, Nov. 27, 2005. The interception sealed the Panthers' 13-9 win over the Bills. (AP Photo/David Duprey)

DAVID DUPREY/2005 AP
Carolina Panthers' Michael Gaines (84) celebrates his touchdown reception in the end zone during the second half of the game against the Buffalo Bills at Ralph Wilson Stadium in Orchard Park, N.Y., Sunday, Nov. 27, 2005. The Panthers won, 13-9.(AP Photo/Don Heupel)
6 / 42

Carolina Panthers' Michael Gaines (84) celebrates his touchdown reception in the end zone during the second half of the game against the Buffalo Bills at Ralph Wilson Stadium in Orchard Park, N.Y., Sunday, Nov. 27, 2005. The Panthers won, 13-9.(AP Photo/Don Heupel)

DON HEUPEL/2005 AP
Carolina Panthers' DeShaun Foster (26) runs under pressure from Buffalo Bills' Eric King (29) and Jabari Greer (33) during the second half of the game at Ralph Wilson Stadium in Orchard Park, N.Y., Sunday, Nov. 27, 2005.The Panthers won, 13-9.(AP Photo/Don Heupel)
7 / 42

Carolina Panthers' DeShaun Foster (26) runs under pressure from Buffalo Bills' Eric King (29) and Jabari Greer (33) during the second half of the game at Ralph Wilson Stadium in Orchard Park, N.Y., Sunday, Nov. 27, 2005.The Panthers won, 13-9.(AP Photo/Don Heupel)

DON HEUPEL/2005 AP
Buffalo Bills quarterback J. P. Losman is sacked by Carolina Panthers' Jordan Carstens (67) during the first half of the game at Ralph Wilson Stadium in Orchard Park, N.Y., Sunday, Nov. 27, 2005. (AP Photo/David Duprey)
8 / 42

Buffalo Bills quarterback J. P. Losman is sacked by Carolina Panthers' Jordan Carstens (67) during the first half of the game at Ralph Wilson Stadium in Orchard Park, N.Y., Sunday, Nov. 27, 2005. (AP Photo/David Duprey)

DAVID DUPREY
during the Panthers game against the Bills on Sunday, Sep. 16, 2017.
9 / 42

during the Panthers game against the Bills on Sunday, Sep. 16, 2017.

Jamey Price/Carolina Panthers
Buffalo Bills running back Willis McGahee (21) is tackled by Carolina Panthers' Ricky Manning Jr. (24) and Chris Draft (52) in Orchard Park, N.Y., Sunday, Nov. 27, 2005. A year after producing 36 offensive touchdowns, the Bills have managed a mere 14 this season. Buffalo's offense ranks 30th overall. (AP Photo/David Duprey)
10 / 42

Buffalo Bills running back Willis McGahee (21) is tackled by Carolina Panthers' Ricky Manning Jr. (24) and Chris Draft (52) in Orchard Park, N.Y., Sunday, Nov. 27, 2005. A year after producing 36 offensive touchdowns, the Bills have managed a mere 14 this season. Buffalo's offense ranks 30th overall. (AP Photo/David Duprey)

DAVID DUPREY/2005 AP
Cam Newton during the Panthers game against the Bills on Sunday, Sep. 16, 2017.
11 / 42

Cam Newton during the Panthers game against the Bills on Sunday, Sep. 16, 2017.

Jamey Price/Carolina Panthers
Kelvin Benjamin catches a pass during the Panthers game against the Bills on Sunday, Sep. 16, 2017.
12 / 42

Kelvin Benjamin catches a pass during the Panthers game against the Bills on Sunday, Sep. 16, 2017.

Jamey Price/Carolina Panthers
Mario Addison during the Panthers game against the Bills on Sunday, Sep. 16, 2017.
13 / 42

Mario Addison during the Panthers game against the Bills on Sunday, Sep. 16, 2017.

Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez/Carolina Panthers
Jonathan Stewart carries the football during the Panthers game against the Bills on Sunday, Sep. 16, 2017.
14 / 42

Jonathan Stewart carries the football during the Panthers game against the Bills on Sunday, Sep. 16, 2017.

Jamey Price/Carolina Panthers
Carolina Panthers' Jake Delhomme (17) is shown against the Buffalo Bills in the first half of an NFL football game in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Oct. 25, 2009. (AP Photo/Nell Redmond)
15 / 42

Carolina Panthers' Jake Delhomme (17) is shown against the Buffalo Bills in the first half of an NFL football game in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Oct. 25, 2009. (AP Photo/Nell Redmond)

Nell Redmond
Carolina Panthers' Jake Delhomme (17) scrambles against the Buffalo Bills in the first half of an NFL football game in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Oct. 25, 2009. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton)
16 / 42

Carolina Panthers' Jake Delhomme (17) scrambles against the Buffalo Bills in the first half of an NFL football game in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Oct. 25, 2009. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton)

Chuck Burton
Buffalo Bills' Ryan Fitzpatrick (14) scrambles against the Carolina Panthers in the second half of an NFL football game in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Oct. 25, 2009. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton)
17 / 42

Buffalo Bills' Ryan Fitzpatrick (14) scrambles against the Carolina Panthers in the second half of an NFL football game in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Oct. 25, 2009. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton)

Chuck Burton
Carolina Panthers' DeAngelo Williams (34) runs as Buffalo Bills' George Wilson (37) and Drayton Florence (29) defend in the first half of an NFL football game in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Oct. 25, 2009. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton)
18 / 42

Carolina Panthers' DeAngelo Williams (34) runs as Buffalo Bills' George Wilson (37) and Drayton Florence (29) defend in the first half of an NFL football game in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Oct. 25, 2009. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton)

Chuck Burton/AP2009
Carolina Panthers' Steve Smith (89) is shown against the Buffalo Bills in the second half of Buffalo's 20-9 win in an NFL football game in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Oct. 25, 2009. (AP Photo/Rick Havner)
19 / 42

Carolina Panthers' Steve Smith (89) is shown against the Buffalo Bills in the second half of Buffalo's 20-9 win in an NFL football game in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Oct. 25, 2009. (AP Photo/Rick Havner)

Rick Havner/AP2009
Buffalo Bills' Jairus Byrd (31) returns an interception against the Carolina Panthers in the second half of an NFL football game in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Oct. 25, 2009. (AP Photo/Rick Havner)
20 / 42

Buffalo Bills' Jairus Byrd (31) returns an interception against the Carolina Panthers in the second half of an NFL football game in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Oct. 25, 2009. (AP Photo/Rick Havner)

Rick Havner/AP2009
Carolina Panthers' Julius Peppers (90) is shown against the Buffalo Bills in the first half of an NFL football game in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Oct. 25, 2009. (AP Photo/Nell Redmond)
21 / 42

Carolina Panthers' Julius Peppers (90) is shown against the Buffalo Bills in the first half of an NFL football game in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Oct. 25, 2009. (AP Photo/Nell Redmond)

Nell Redmond/AP2009
Buffalo Bills quarterback Doug Flutie (7) looks downfield as Carolina Panthers' Tim Morabito (90) closes in during the third quarter at Ericsson Stadium in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Oct. 25, 1998. (AP Photo/Alan Marler)
22 / 42

Buffalo Bills quarterback Doug Flutie (7) looks downfield as Carolina Panthers' Tim Morabito (90) closes in during the third quarter at Ericsson Stadium in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Oct. 25, 1998. (AP Photo/Alan Marler)

ALAN MARLER
Buffalo Bills' Travis Henry (20) scores the game-winning touchdown over the Carolina Panthers during the fourth quarter of the game at Ralph Wilson Stadium in Orchard Park, N.Y., Sunday, Dec. 9, 2001. (AP Photo/David Duprey)
23 / 42

Buffalo Bills' Travis Henry (20) scores the game-winning touchdown over the Carolina Panthers during the fourth quarter of the game at Ralph Wilson Stadium in Orchard Park, N.Y., Sunday, Dec. 9, 2001. (AP Photo/David Duprey)

DAVID DUPREY
Carolina Panthers Star Lotulelei (98) grabs Buffalo Bills C.J. Spiller (28) while fending off a block from Colin Brown (74) during a 24-23 loss to the Buffalo Bills in an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 15, 2013, in Orchard Park, N.Y. (AP Photo/Bill Wippert)
24 / 42

Carolina Panthers Star Lotulelei (98) grabs Buffalo Bills C.J. Spiller (28) while fending off a block from Colin Brown (74) during a 24-23 loss to the Buffalo Bills in an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 15, 2013, in Orchard Park, N.Y. (AP Photo/Bill Wippert)

Bill Wippert
Buffalo Bills cornerback Nickell Robey (37) pressures Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton (1) during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Sept. 15, 2013, in Orchard Park, N.Y. (AP Photo/Gary Wiepert)
25 / 42

Buffalo Bills cornerback Nickell Robey (37) pressures Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton (1) during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Sept. 15, 2013, in Orchard Park, N.Y. (AP Photo/Gary Wiepert)

Gary Wiepert
Buffalo Bills' C J Spiller (28) jumps over Carolina Panthers' Mike Mitchell (21) as Panthers' Thomas Davis (58) closes during an NFL football game Sunday, Sept. 15, 2013, in Orchard Park, N.Y. (AP Photo/Gary Wiepert)
26 / 42

Buffalo Bills' C J Spiller (28) jumps over Carolina Panthers' Mike Mitchell (21) as Panthers' Thomas Davis (58) closes during an NFL football game Sunday, Sept. 15, 2013, in Orchard Park, N.Y. (AP Photo/Gary Wiepert)

Gary Wiepert
E_1D3_1171
27 / 42
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
Carolina Panthers receiver Ted Ginn Jr. celebrates a second half touchdown catch against the Buffalo Bills during an NFL football game Sunday, Sept. 15, 2013, in Orchard Park, N.Y. (AP Photo/Bill Wippert)
28 / 42

Carolina Panthers receiver Ted Ginn Jr. celebrates a second half touchdown catch against the Buffalo Bills during an NFL football game Sunday, Sept. 15, 2013, in Orchard Park, N.Y. (AP Photo/Bill Wippert)

Bill Wippert
E_CR5_1089
29 / 42
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
Buffalo Bills quarterback EJ Manuel passes against the Carolina Panthers in the third quarter of an NFL football game Sunday, Sept. 15, 2013, in Orchard Park, N.Y. (AP Photo/Bill Wippert)
30 / 42

Buffalo Bills quarterback EJ Manuel passes against the Carolina Panthers in the third quarter of an NFL football game Sunday, Sept. 15, 2013, in Orchard Park, N.Y. (AP Photo/Bill Wippert)

Bill Wippert
E_DX3_0887
31 / 42
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
Carolina Panthers tight end Greg Olsen (88) runs against Buffalo Bills outside linebacker Arthur Moats (52) after a pass reception in the first quarter of a NFL football game Sunday, Sept. 15, 2013, in Orchard Park, N.Y. (AP Photo/Gary Wiepert)
32 / 42

Carolina Panthers tight end Greg Olsen (88) runs against Buffalo Bills outside linebacker Arthur Moats (52) after a pass reception in the first quarter of a NFL football game Sunday, Sept. 15, 2013, in Orchard Park, N.Y. (AP Photo/Gary Wiepert)

Gary Wiepert
Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton (1) begins a play against the Buffalo Bills in an NFL football game Sunday, Sept. 15, 2013, in Orchard Park, N.Y. (AP Photo/Bill Wippert)
33 / 42

Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton (1) begins a play against the Buffalo Bills in an NFL football game Sunday, Sept. 15, 2013, in Orchard Park, N.Y. (AP Photo/Bill Wippert)

Bill Wippert
Curtis Samuel has a pass broken up by the defense during the Panthers game against the Bills on Sunday, Sep. 16, 2017.
34 / 42

Curtis Samuel has a pass broken up by the defense during the Panthers game against the Bills on Sunday, Sep. 16, 2017.

Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez/Carolina Panthers
Christian McCaffrey carries the football during the Panthers game against the Bills on Sunday, Sep. 16, 2017.
35 / 42

Christian McCaffrey carries the football during the Panthers game against the Bills on Sunday, Sep. 16, 2017.

Jamey Price/Carolina Panthers
Julius Peppers during the Panthers game against the Bills on Sunday, Sep. 16, 2017.
36 / 42

Julius Peppers during the Panthers game against the Bills on Sunday, Sep. 16, 2017.

Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez/Carolina Panthers
Luke Kuechly makes a tackle during the Panthers game against the Bills on Sunday, Sep. 16, 2017.
37 / 42

Luke Kuechly makes a tackle during the Panthers game against the Bills on Sunday, Sep. 16, 2017.

Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez/Carolina Panthers
Cam Newton rushes during the Panthers game against the Bills on Sunday, Sep. 16, 2017.
38 / 42

Cam Newton rushes during the Panthers game against the Bills on Sunday, Sep. 16, 2017.

Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez/Carolina Panthers
E_DX3_0515
39 / 42
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
E_MKII5337
40 / 42
Chanelle Smith-Walker
E_MKII5472
41 / 42
Chanelle Smith-Walker
E_DX3_0582
42 / 42
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

2022 Roster Breakdown: Decisions loom after preseason finale

After Friday's game against the Bills, the Panthers will go from 80 to 53 players over the weekend and early next week.

news

How to watch, listen and live stream: Carolina vs. Buffalo in preseason finale

Carolina's game will air locally in the Carolinas and on WJZY in Charlotte.

news

Rookie Diaries: Cade Mays stays prepared at any position

The Panthers' sixth-round draft pick has shown his versatility along the offensive line, and now he's building chemistry with his teammates.

news

Notebook: Christian McCaffrey likes new-look line

The veteran running back said he's been impressed with the talent and depth up front this year.

news

Matt Corral placed on season-ending injured reserve

The rookie quarterback suffered a foot injury in last week's preseason game at New England.

news

Baker Mayfield not taking this opportunity for granted

The Panthers' new starting quarterback won the job. Now, he's staying focused on improvement before meeting his former team in Week 1.

news

Notebook: Sam Darnold working to "support" Baker Mayfield

Now the backup, Darnold said he still believes in his own talent, but wants to keep the focus on team goals.

news

Panthers release two players Monday

They still have three more moves to make to get to the 80-man limit by Tuesday's deadline.

news

Choosing Baker Mayfield offers opportunity

Starting Mayfield creates the chance for big plays, but he's also willing to take big chances.

news

Baker Mayfield announced as starting quarterback

Carolina is going with the former Browns No. 1 overall pick in the regular season opener.

news

Atrium Health launches new mobile medicine unit with support from The Tepper Foundation

The unit will provide high-quality, equitable healthcare in underprivileged communities in the greater Charlotte region.

Advertising