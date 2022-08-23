Notebook: Christian McCaffrey likes new-look line

"A great problem to have is depth at the O-line position," McCaffrey said. "There are guys who played a lot of ball, who I don't know if they'll start. But I don't focus on who's in whatever position, but I know there's a lot of guys, more than five, who can play football. That's exciting as a running back, obviously."

And as that group settles in together, McCaffrey has been impressed with the way they're able to open lanes in the run game. Having a rookie with a reputation for being physical in that aspect like Ekwonu only makes him that much happier.

The veteran running back laughed and said he wouldn't pretend to be a scout, but that he was encouraged by Ekwonu from the moment he was drafted sixth overall.

"He's an exciting player, for sure," McCaffrey said. "We're all so ready to watch him grow, because he's a gift, and a special player. I think it's so good that he's got guys like Moton and Corbett and Elflein and Bozeman and all these veteran players right by his side to level him up to that next step. He's an exciting player, for sure."

McCaffrey met Ekwonu when he came in for his pre-draft visit, and the night of the draft, starting looking more closely at his tape.

"I don't scout, and I don't know who we're going to pick," McCaffrey said. "I always hope it's O-linemen; I love O-linemen."