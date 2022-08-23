Matt Corral placed on season-ending injured reserve

Aug 23, 2022 at 03:16 PM
darin_gantt
Darin Gantt
Matt-Corral

CHARLOTTE — Matt Corral's development this season will have to be from the classroom only.

The rookie quarterback was placed on injured reserve Monday, officially ending his season.

To have left open the possibility of him returning this year, they'd have had to keep him on the 53-man roster through final cuts before putting him on IR. Teams can bring back up to eight players from IR this year once the season starts, after they miss a minimum of four weeks. But the medical realities of Corral's injury suggest that a comeback this season was not likely.

Corral suffered a Lisfranc injury in his left foot during Friday's preseason game at New England and is still exploring his options with the medical staff and outside doctors.

His injury also changes some of the roster math heading into next week's final cuts. The initial plan was to have Corral as the third quarterback on this year's roster. They have generally only kept two on the active roster, and that's again a possibility with the third-rounder out for the year. The Panthers still have starter Baker Mayfield, backup Sam Darnold, and PJ Walker on the roster now.

Also Tuesday, the Panthers placed cornerback Duke Dawson on IR (groin), and waived tight end Jared Scott.

That gets them down to the 80-man roster limit for this week. They have to get to the 53-man regular season limit by Aug. 30.

Related Content

news

Panthers release two players Monday

They still have three more moves to make to get to the 80-man limit by Tuesday's deadline.

news

Panthers activate Shaq Thompson from PUP

The veteran linebacker is going to start ramping up his activity in preparation for the regular season opener.

news

Panthers sign linebacker Josh Watson

The former Broncos linebacker adds some depth at a position where they were a little short.

news

Panthers waive five players

Carolina made a number of roster moves on Sunday before traveling to New England.

news

Panthers add a pair of tight ends

The signings address a shortage there after some injuries during training camp.

news

Panthers sign cornerback Tae Hayes

Hayes was on the practice squad last year, and adds depth in the secondary after a few injuries in training camp.

news

Panthers waive long snapper Thomas Fletcher

A sixth-round pick last year, Fletcher spent his rookie season on injured reserve.

news

Panthers add cornerback Devin Jones

The local product adds some secondary depth early in training camp.

news

Jaycee Horn activated from PUP list

The second-year corner has been cleared to practice after missing the first week of training camp.

news

Panthers sign cornerback Duke Dawson

The former second-rounder from Florida adds some depth to the secondary.

news

Jaycee Horn going to active-PUP list

The second-year cornerback can be activated at any time, but won't practice Wednesday.

