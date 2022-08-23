Matt Corral placed on season-ending injured reserve

CHARLOTTE — Matt Corral's development this season will have to be from the classroom only.

The rookie quarterback was placed on injured reserve Monday, officially ending his season.

To have left open the possibility of him returning this year, they'd have had to keep him on the 53-man roster through final cuts before putting him on IR. Teams can bring back up to eight players from IR this year once the season starts, after they miss a minimum of four weeks. But the medical realities of Corral's injury suggest that a comeback this season was not likely.

Corral suffered a Lisfranc injury in his left foot during Friday's preseason game at New England and is still exploring his options with the medical staff and outside doctors.

His injury also changes some of the roster math heading into next week's final cuts. The initial plan was to have Corral as the third quarterback on this year's roster. They have generally only kept two on the active roster, and that's again a possibility with the third-rounder out for the year. The Panthers still have starter Baker Mayfield, backup Sam Darnold, and PJ Walker on the roster now.

Also Tuesday, the Panthers placed cornerback Duke Dawson on IR (groin), and waived tight end Jared Scott.