How to watch, listen and live stream: Carolina vs. Buffalo in preseason finale

CHARLOTTE - After time in Spartanburg, Washington and New England, the Panthers take on the Bills at home in the preseason finale on Friday, Aug. 26, at 7 p.m. ET.
The Panthers (1-1) and Bills (2-0) have a number of players and coaches in common despite only facing off every four years. Click here for more game connections, series history and game day info.
There are a number of ways that fans will be able to follow Friday's game from local television affiliates to streaming on the Panthers app and Panthers.com in market. See below for more:
WATCH ON TV
TELEVISION BROADCAST IN MARKET: Panthers fans can watch on their local affiliate networks if they are in the market areas listed below, including WJZY in Charlotte.
On The Call: Taylor Zarzour, Steve Smith Sr., Kristen Balboni
TELEVISION BROADCAST RECAP: NFL Network will broadcast Friday night's game on tape delay early Saturday morning. It will air nationally at 3 a.m. ET.
WATCH ON MOBILE/APP
Fans can watch games for FREE online through Panthers.com and the Panthers' app if the user is within the regional broadcast area. Make sure to enable location services on your device to be verified for streaming. Click here to view on Panthers.com and enable location services to verify access.
Links for streaming will be available at the start of the game at the top of Panthers.com and the app.
Outside of the regional area, Friday's game will be aired live on NFL+, the streaming platform of the NFL. Click here for more information and a free 7-day trial.
LISTEN LIVE
LOCAL RADIO BROADCAST: 99.7 FM The Fox in Charlotte market, click here for a full list of affiliate stations.
On The Call: Anish Shroff, Kurt Coleman, Jim Szoke, Kevin Donnalley
The Panthers Radio Network features eight hours of game-day coverage, beginning three hours before the game and concluding with two hours of wrap-up reaction and postgame analysis.
Click here to listen to the radio broadcast live online, starting at 4 p.m. ET on Friday. The broadcast is available nationwide on desktop computers and in the Charlotte region on mobile phones. It is also available in the Panthers app by clicking the Live Radio icon on the top of the home screen.
Carolina is 2-6 all-time against Buffalo dating back to 1995.