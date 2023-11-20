Offense continues to struggle to find footing

Young's not one to talk about topics of import beyond the immediate. He's kept his focus on the day-to-day throughout, and when asked about his own trajectory, he talked about leaning on his faith "through ups and downs."

I don't expect anything, good or bad," Young said. "I'm well aware; I believe God guides my life. You know, the big picture is that what happens is out of my control, and I trust God through everything. So, I lean on my faith, I lean on my teammates, lean on the coaching staff.

"And yeah, of course, it's not ideal. It's tough, it's hard. But it's for a reason. What that reason is, that's not for me to know, not for me to dwell on."

And while the results haven't been there, Young has done enough to prove to those around him that he's the one to lead them out of this current funk, whenever it may be.

"He's a dog. That's our guy, that's our leader," Ekwonu said. "Some of the things that you don't see when it comes to this motivation and just leading men, that's something that he already has at a young age. So it's been impressive.

"It's been fun to watch him being able to kind of guide us where we need to go, and we're all behind him. And the team goes, we know, where he goes, and we're always going to have his back no matter what. And at the end of the day, you know, keep him clean. You see what he can do."