 Skip to main content
Carolina Panthers
Advertising

On International Women's Day, Panthers inspire from the top

Mar 08, 2024 at 05:15 PM
Kassidy Hill Headshot New
Kassidy Hill
240308 International Women's Day Event-014
Bryant Lindsay

CHARLOTTE— Whenever Nicole Tepper walks into a room full of executives, typically men, she thinks of her childhood best friend.

While the two were still in elementary school, both tomboys, as Nicole tells it, tryouts opened up for the Pop Warner football team. It wasn't a place typically meant for girls, but one her friend was determined to infiltrate.

That confidence, to boldly bust down the doors of the boy's club, stuck with Nicole. It inspired her as a child and motivates her still as an adult and owner of the Carolina Panthers.

"I didn't have the courage to do it at the time," Tepper admitted. "I don't think my mom would allow me either. But watching her do that, that stayed with me forever. It was such an amazing thing."

Tepper shared the story on Friday, acting as hostess and panelist for an event on International Women's Day. The Panthers Den on Friday was filled to the brim with some of the most powerful people in the greater Charlotte area. Pro sports team owners, team VP's, those who normally sit in the C-suite at national companies, such as Coca-Cola, Bank of America, Atrium Health and more, they all milled about with each other, laughing and catching up, making connections for the future. And they were all women.

The day, as Panthers team reporter Kristen Baldoni said, was a day, "that we can all be together and celebrate ourselves and other women that we know."

The Panthers were well represented, thanks in large part to the fact six of the top eight executives for the club are in fact women. They were joined by those, as mentioned, who serve in executive roles of other businesses, such as Grace Nystrum, senior vice president, Charlotte market executive at Bank of America. Asked if it was difficult for each woman not to compare themselves to the others there, Nystrum shared advice she got long ago.

240308 International Women's Day Event-090
Bryant Lindsay

"Never compete against your peers," she shared. "Compete against yourself and you'll go a long way."

It's a valuable but tough lesson to remember for a subset of the workforce—especially in sports—that is underrepresented and too often held up against one another for measurement of merit. This though is why it was so important to Tepper to create not only her own role upon arrival in Charlotte, but one that would serve the larger community, particularly those other women around her.

"I was a tomboy. I wanted to play Pop Warner football. I loved it from the day I was literally born. I drove my mother crazy; I wanted to wear eye black and my shoulder pads and a helmet," Tepper laughed. Still when she joined her husband Dave in ownership of the Panthers, she was careful, creating a place through time and patience, knowing if she wanted to be a woman at the top, she'd have to earn the respect of those along the way.

"I just wanted to sit in meetings. I wanted to know how the inside of these walls work, how each employee thinks, the departments work," Tepper continued. "They're here longer than me. There're employees that have been here for 30 years. So, I really wanted to give them that perspective, showing me how it really operates and then slowly developing this role."

Perspective was a key word on the day. Heather Hucks, vice president of consumer connections at Coca Cola Consolidated, in true marketing style, offered three "P's" to the women in the room, on how to maintain their role in business and in the world, two entities that demand all and more from the women in charge.

Perspective was her first P, then prioritization and partnership.

"There are always times in your career, you are going to be the only woman in the room, the only woman in the meeting," Hucks said. During those times, she continued, you had to draw on all you'd learned before to react with wisdom, not ego.

Prioritization means understanding there is no such thing as a true work-life balance. Instead, prioritize what's most important and work around those things.

And finally, partnership; find allies in other women. Perhaps just as important, find allies in the men around you. "You can have as many women in your corner as you want. But if they're not in that boardroom with you, to support you and give you credibility and to back you up—" what's the point?

It was said of Ginger Rogers, longtime dance partner of Fred Astaire, that she could do everything Astaire did, except backwards and in high heels. In other words, she could match everything a man at the top of his game was doing but add an extra degree of difficulty to it all.

The world of women in sports, particularly the NFL, has grown exponentially in recent years, with those in both leadership roles, football operations roles and even coaching roles, increasing end over end since 2020. The ability to break through is still tough at times. The mobility within an organization can seem daunting more often than not. And there inevitably is still times we fall. But with each woman that steps into the room, there is another hand to pick us back up and help us walk through the door.

PHOTOS: International Women's Day Event

View photos from the Carolina Panthers International Women's Day event, where women around the organization and the Greater Charlotte area where recognized.

240308 International Women's Day Event-014
1 / 74
Bryant Lindsay
240308 International Women's Day Event-067
2 / 74
Bryant Lindsay
240308 International Women's Day Event-060
3 / 74
Bryant Lindsay
240308 International Women's Day Event-070
4 / 74
Bryant Lindsay
240308 International Women's Day Event-045
5 / 74
Bryant Lindsay
240308 International Women's Day Event-073
6 / 74
Bryant Lindsay
240308 International Women's Day Event-050
7 / 74
Bryant Lindsay
240308 International Women's Day Event-048
8 / 74
Bryant Lindsay
240308 International Women's Day Event-072
9 / 74
Bryant Lindsay
240308 International Women's Day Event-044
10 / 74
Bryant Lindsay
240308 International Women's Day Event-074
11 / 74
Bryant Lindsay
240308 International Women's Day Event-043
12 / 74
Bryant Lindsay
240308 International Women's Day Event-030
13 / 74
Bryant Lindsay
240308 International Women's Day Event-054
14 / 74
Bryant Lindsay
240308 International Women's Day Event-032
15 / 74
Bryant Lindsay
240308 International Women's Day Event-019
16 / 74
Bryant Lindsay
240308 International Women's Day Event-002
17 / 74
Bryant Lindsay
240308 International Women's Day Event-041
18 / 74
Bryant Lindsay
240308 International Women's Day Event-031
19 / 74
Bryant Lindsay
240308 International Women's Day Event-008
20 / 74
Bryant Lindsay
240308 International Women's Day Event-024
21 / 74
Bryant Lindsay
240308 International Women's Day Event-007
22 / 74
Bryant Lindsay
240308 International Women's Day Event-021
23 / 74
Bryant Lindsay
240308 International Women's Day Event-015
24 / 74
Bryant Lindsay
240308 International Women's Day Event-079
25 / 74
Bryant Lindsay
240308 International Women's Day Event-120
26 / 74
Bryant Lindsay
240308 International Women's Day Event-119
27 / 74
Bryant Lindsay
240308 International Women's Day Event-115
28 / 74
Bryant Lindsay
240308 International Women's Day Event-125
29 / 74
Bryant Lindsay
240308 International Women's Day Event-134
30 / 74
Bryant Lindsay
240308 International Women's Day Event-122
31 / 74
Bryant Lindsay
240308 International Women's Day Event-117
32 / 74
Bryant Lindsay
240308 International Women's Day Event-105
33 / 74
Bryant Lindsay
240308 International Women's Day Event-132
34 / 74
Bryant Lindsay
240308 International Women's Day Event-107
35 / 74
Bryant Lindsay
240308 International Women's Day Event-123
36 / 74
Bryant Lindsay
240308 International Women's Day Event-133
37 / 74
Bryant Lindsay
240308 International Women's Day Event-130
38 / 74
Bryant Lindsay
240308 International Women's Day Event-076
39 / 74
Bryant Lindsay
240308 International Women's Day Event-099
40 / 74
Bryant Lindsay
240308 International Women's Day Event-100
41 / 74
Bryant Lindsay
240308 International Women's Day Event-080
42 / 74
Bryant Lindsay
240308 International Women's Day Event-091
43 / 74
Bryant Lindsay
240308 International Women's Day Event-087
44 / 74
Bryant Lindsay
240308 International Women's Day Event-102
45 / 74
Bryant Lindsay
240308 International Women's Day Event-094
46 / 74
Bryant Lindsay
240308 International Women's Day Event-104
47 / 74
Bryant Lindsay
240308 International Women's Day Event-090
48 / 74
Bryant Lindsay
240308 International Women's Day Event-088
49 / 74
Bryant Lindsay
240308 International Women's Day Event-176
50 / 74
Bryant Lindsay
240308 International Women's Day Event-180
51 / 74
Bryant Lindsay
240308 International Women's Day Event-199
52 / 74
Bryant Lindsay
240308 International Women's Day Event-188
53 / 74
Bryant Lindsay
240308 International Women's Day Event-183
54 / 74
Bryant Lindsay
240308 International Women's Day Event-192
55 / 74
Bryant Lindsay
240308 International Women's Day Event-179
56 / 74
Bryant Lindsay
240308 International Women's Day Event-200
57 / 74
Bryant Lindsay
240308 International Women's Day Event-203
58 / 74
Bryant Lindsay
240308 International Women's Day Event-202
59 / 74
Bryant Lindsay
240308 International Women's Day Event-204
60 / 74
Bryant Lindsay
240308 International Women's Day Event-153
61 / 74
Bryant Lindsay
240308 International Women's Day Event-198
62 / 74
Bryant Lindsay
240308 International Women's Day Event-156
63 / 74
Bryant Lindsay
240308 International Women's Day Event-166
64 / 74
Bryant Lindsay
240308 International Women's Day Event-147
65 / 74
Bryant Lindsay
240308 International Women's Day Event-143
66 / 74
Bryant Lindsay
240308 International Women's Day Event-171
67 / 74
Bryant Lindsay
240308 International Women's Day Event-169
68 / 74
Bryant Lindsay
240308 International Women's Day Event-152
69 / 74
Bryant Lindsay
240308 International Women's Day Event-162
70 / 74
Bryant Lindsay
240308 International Women's Day Event-174
71 / 74
Bryant Lindsay
240308 International Women's Day Event-139
72 / 74
Bryant Lindsay
240308 International Women's Day Event-160
73 / 74
Bryant Lindsay
240308 International Women's Day Event-177
74 / 74
Bryant Lindsay
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

Morris-Jenkins, Panthers celebrate fourth annual Kicks for Kids community initiative at Atrium Health Levine Children's Hospital 

The Carolina Panthers and Morris-Jenkins celebrated their fourth season of Kicks for Kids, benefiting Atrium Health Levine Children's Hospital on Wednesday!  
news

Brandt Tilis has found his next challenge, and quick rapport with new teammates

Since joining the Panthers' new front office, Tilis has quickly fit into what Dan Morgan is working to create here, bringing his background from a consistent winner with him.
news

Chalk Talk: Kuechly and Stewart talk Bryce Young, Dave Canales and favorite memories

Former Panthers greats, Luke Kuechly and Jonathan Stewart, shared their thoughts on the current Panthers, Dave Canales, and some of their favorite memories from their playing days. 
news

For Julius Peppers, his first steps inside the Hall of Fame were solemn ones

The Panthers legend made his first trip inside the Pro Football Hall of Fame this week, and continued his own process of absorbing the fact he belongs there.
news

Panthers place franchise tag on Brian Burns

The move allows them to hang onto the 25-year-old pass-rusher, keeping him out of the free agent market which opens next week.
news

FanDuel becomes an official sports betting partner of the Carolina Panthers ahead of upcoming North Carolina launch 

 Sports fans in North Carolina can now pre-register on the FanDuel Sportsbook app.
news

Xavier Legette leaves South Carolina for the NFL with something to prove

South Carolina native and alum Xavier Legette had his best season in 2023. Now he has a point to prove to the himself, his family and the NFL.
news

Mock Draft Matrix: What the experts tell us about potential Panthers, or not

Taking a collection of February mock drafts is hardly scientific, but it at least points toward a group of players who could reasonably be on the board when the Panthers pick 33rd overall. Or maybe not.
news

Combine notebook: WRs take the stage and state their case as the best

Friday at the NFL Draft Combine saw wide receivers introduce themselves and there was one big message to emerge; they believe this is the best class ever. 
news

Ask The Old Guy: What to make of the combine?

From what actually happens in the meeting rooms, hallways, and restaurants of Indianapolis, to what's coming over a busy couple of weeks, you had lots of questions.
news

Combine notebook: Clemson corner Nate Wiggins hoping to prove doubters wrong

From Wiggins meeting with the Panthers, to Quinyon Mitchell's chip, here's Thursday's round-up from the Combine.
Advertising