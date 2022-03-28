Owners meeting notebook: Bradley Bozeman a good fit for Panthers

— There might have been people who were surprised when running back ﻿D'Onta Foreman﻿ made such a splash for the Titans last year.

Titans coach Mike Vrabel was not among them.

After star running back Derrick Henry suffered a foot injury, Foreman starred for the Titans down the stretch, with 566 rushing yards and three touchdowns coming down the stretch. That included three 100-yard rushing games.

"I always felt like he was a natural runner," Vrabel said of Foreman. "First and second down, great vision, great instincts, had one-cut ability, ran to open spaces. What's always hurt him as a backup running back was special teams. Really not having a role on special teams is hard when you're not the starter."

Foreman struggled with injuries earlier in his career, but Vrabel said he showed a perseverance he admired.