Panthers agree to terms with Ikem Ekwonu

And he's also close to home, having grown up here and starring at Providence Day School (in football, theater, and several other activities) before moving onto college.

"I actually had a Thomas Davis jersey growing up," Ekwonu said the night of the draft. "And I actually met Thomas Davis this morning as well. So, it's kind of crazy how things line up. I was at the NFC Championship game when they beat the Cardinals. I was right in the end zone. I've been to a couple of games.

"I've been able to see the ups and downs of the team and am just fortunate to have such an impact on the team's legacy."