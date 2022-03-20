Panthers agree to terms with Cory Littleton

CHARLOTTE — The Panthers continued to add to a young defense, from the inside out.

The team on Sunday night agreed to a one-year deal with former Raiders linebacker ﻿Cory Littleton﻿.

A former college teammate of Panthers linebacker Shaq Thompson at Washington, Littleton spent the last two years with the Raiders. He played his first four years with the Rams.

The 28-year-old Littleton has started 59 games the last four seasons, and had 259 tackles in his final two seasons with the Rams (2018-19).

He gives the Panthers another option at linebacker after adding Damien Wilson last week, as they continue to add depth to a group that was second in the league in yards allowed last year.