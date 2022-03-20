Panthers agree to terms with Cory Littleton

CHARLOTTE — The Panthers continued to add to a young defense, from the inside out.
The team on Sunday night agreed to a one-year deal with former Raiders linebacker Cory Littleton.
A former college teammate of Panthers linebacker Shaq Thompson at Washington, Littleton spent the last two years with the Raiders. He played his first four years with the Rams.
The 28-year-old Littleton has started 59 games the last four seasons, and had 259 tackles in his final two seasons with the Rams (2018-19).
He gives the Panthers another option at linebacker after adding Damien Wilson last week, as they continue to add depth to a group that was second in the league in yards allowed last year.
They also brought back Frankie Luvu, giving them a versatile combination of parts to work with Thompson. Along with the addition of defensive tackle Matt Ioannidis and safety Xavier Woods, it's another solid addition to the middle of the defense.
Littleton played for the Raiders (2020-21) and Rams (2016-19).