Panthers agree to terms with Cory Littleton

Mar 20, 2022 at 07:42 PM
darin_gantt
Darin Gantt
Cory Littleton

CHARLOTTE — The Panthers continued to add to a young defense, from the inside out.

The team on Sunday night agreed to a one-year deal with former Raiders linebacker ﻿Cory Littleton﻿.

A former college teammate of Panthers linebacker Shaq Thompson at Washington, Littleton spent the last two years with the Raiders. He played his first four years with the Rams.

The 28-year-old Littleton has started 59 games the last four seasons, and had 259 tackles in his final two seasons with the Rams (2018-19).

He gives the Panthers another option at linebacker after adding Damien Wilson last week, as they continue to add depth to a group that was second in the league in yards allowed last year.

They also brought back Frankie Luvu﻿, giving them a versatile combination of parts to work with Thompson. Along with the addition of defensive tackle Matt Ioannidis and safety Xavier Woods﻿, it's another solid addition to the middle of the defense.

Photos of Cory Littleton through the years

Littleton played for the Raiders (2020-21) and Rams (2016-19).

Las Vegas Raiders outside linebacker Cory Littleton (42) during an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Nov. 21, 2021, in Las Vegas.
Los Angeles Rams outside linebacker Cory Littleton (58) in action during the second half of an NFL football game against the Washington Redskins Sunday, Sept. 17, 2017, in Los Angeles.
during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Dec. 31, 2017, in Los Angeles.
Kansas City Chiefs running back Kareem Hunt, right, is tackled by Los Angeles Rams inside linebacker Cory Littleton (58) during the first half of an NFL football game Monday, Nov. 19, 2018, in Los Angeles.
Los Angeles Rams linebacker Cory Littleton plays against the Los Angeles Chargers during the first half in an NFL football game Sunday, Sept. 23, 2018, in Los Angeles.
Tennessee Titans quarterback Marcus Mariota (8) is chased by Los Angeles Rams linebacker Cory Littleton in the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Dec. 24, 2017, in Nashville, Tenn.
Los Angeles Rams inside linebacker Cory Littleton celebrates during the second half of an NFL football game against the Kansas City Chiefs, Monday, Nov. 19, 2018, in Los Angeles.
Los Angeles Rams linebacker Cory Littleton (58) attempts to tackle Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) during an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 28, 2018 in Los Angeles.
Los Angeles Rams inside linebacker Cory Littleton (58) celebrates with defensive end Dante Fowler (56) and outside linebacker Samson Ebukam (50) during an NFL football game against the Kansas City Chiefs, Monday, Nov. 19, 2018, in Los Angeles.
Los Angeles Rams outside linebacker Samson Ebukam (50) and inside linebacker Cory Littleton (58) celebrate a touchdown during an NFL football game against the San Francisco 49ers, Sunday, Dec. 30, 2018 in Los Angeles.
Los Angeles Rams inside linebacker Cory Littleton scores on a interception against the San Francisco 49ers during the first half in an NFL football game Sunday, Dec. 30, 2018, in Los Angeles.
Los Angeles Rams linebacker Cory Littleton (58) scores a touchdown following an interception during an NFL football game against the San Francisco 49ers, Sunday, Dec. 30, 2018 in Los Angeles.
Los Angeles Rams inside linebacker Cory Littleton celebrates after scoring on a interception against the San Francisco 49ers during the first half in an NFL football game Sunday, Dec. 30, 2018, in Los Angeles.
Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Cole Beasley is tackled by Los Angeles Rams inside linebacker Cory Littleton during the second half in an NFL divisional football playoff game Saturday, Jan. 12, 2019, in Los Angeles.
Los Angeles Rams' Cory Littleton (58) defends against New England Patriots' James White (28) during the second half of the NFL Super Bowl 53 football game Sunday, Feb. 3, 2019, in Atlanta.
Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) is sacked by Los Angeles Rams inside linebacker Cory Littleton (58) during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 2, 2018, in Detroit.
Los Angeles Rams inside linebacker Cory Littleton (58) is seen in action during an NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints, Sunday, Sept. 15, 2019 in Los Angeles.
Los Angeles Rams' Cory Littleton (58) raises the football after intercepting a pass, in front of New England Patriots' Dwayne Allen (83) during the first half of the NFL Super Bowl 53 football game Sunday, Feb. 3, 2019, in Atlanta.
Los Angeles Rams' Cory Littleton breaks up a pass to New Orleans Saints' Alvin Kamara during the second of of half the NFL football NFC championship game, Sunday, Jan. 20, 2019, in New Orleans.
Los Angeles Rams Cory Littleton #58 is seen against the New England Patriots during NFL Super Bowl 53, Sunday, February 3, 2019 in Atlanta. The Patriots won 13-3.
Los Angeles Rams Cory Littleon #58 celebrates an interception against the New England Patriots during NFL Super Bowl 53, Sunday, February 3, 2019 in Atlanta. The Patriots won 13-3.
Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott pushes off Los Angeles Rams inside linebacker Cory Littleton during the first half in an NFL divisional football playoff game Saturday, Jan. 12, 2019, in Los Angeles.
Los Angeles Rams inside linebacker Cory Littleton (58) celebrates his interception during the NFL Super Bowl LIII football game against the New England Patriots, Sunday, Feb. 3, 2019 in Atlanta.
Los Angeles Rams inside linebacker Cory Littleton (58) before an NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints, Sunday, Sept. 15, 2019 in Los Angeles.
Los Angeles Rams inside linebacker Cory Littleton (58) is seen in action during an NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints, Sunday, Sept. 15, 2019 in Los Angeles.
Las Vegas Raiders outside linebacker Cory Littleton (42) lines up during the first half of an NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons, Sunday, Nov. 29, 2020, in Atlanta. The Atlanta Falcons won 43-6.
Los Angeles Rams inside linebacker Cory Littleton (58) runs the ball during the second half of an NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Sept. 8, 2019.
Las Vegas Raiders inside linebacker Cory Littleton (42) rushes against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 25, 2020, in Las Vegas.
Las Vegas Raiders inside linebacker Cory Littleton (42) gives the incomplete signal during an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Chargers, Sunday, November 8, 2020, in Inglewood, Calif.
Atlanta Falcons running back Ito Smith (25) is tackled by Las Vegas Raiders outside linebacker Cory Littleton (42) during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 29, 2020, in Atlanta. The Atlanta Falcons won 43-6.
Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray (1) is sacked by Los Angeles Rams inside linebacker Cory Littleton (58) during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019, in Glendale, Ariz.
Las Vegas Raiders inside linebacker Cory Littleton (42) portrait during an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Chargers, Sunday, November 8, 2020, in Inglewood, Calif.
Las Vegas Raiders outside linebacker Cory Littleton (42) looks on during an NFL football game against the New York Jets, Sunday, Dec. 6, 2020, in East Rutherford, N.J.
Las Vegas Raiders outside linebacker Cory Littleton (42) looks on during an NFL football game against the New York Jets, Sunday, Dec. 6, 2020, in East Rutherford, N.J.
Las Vegas Raiders inside linebacker Cory Littleton (42) runs during an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Chargers Monday, Oct. 4, 2021, in Inglewood, Calif.
Las Vegas Raiders inside linebacker Cory Littleton (42) plays against the Baltimore Ravens during the first half of an NFL football game, Monday, Sept. 13, 2021, in Las Vegas.
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Cory Littleton #42 runs off the field during the first half against the Indianapolis Colts in an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 13, 2020, in Las Vegas.
Las Vegas Raiders inside linebacker Cory Littleton (42) holds up from tackling Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields (1) after the play was called during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 10, 2021, in Las Vegas.
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Cory Littleton (42) in coverage during an NFL football game against the New York Giants, Sunday, Nov. 7, 2021, in East Rutherford. N.J. The New York Giants defeated the Las Vegas Raiders 23-16.
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Cory Littleton (42) lines up for the snap during a Thanksgiving day NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys, Thursday, Nov. 25, 2021, in Arlington, Texas.
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Cory Littleton (42) lines up for the snap during a Thanksgiving day NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys, Thursday, Nov. 25, 2021, in Arlington, Texas.
Las Vegas Raiders inside linebacker Cory Littleton (42) breaks up a pass intended for Philadelphia Eagles tight end Dallas Goedert (88) during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 24, 2021, in Las Vegas.
Denver Broncos tight end Noah Fant (87) is tackled by Las Vegas Raiders inside linebacker Cory Littleton (42) during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 17, 2021, in Denver.
