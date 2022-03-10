Panthers agree to terms with linebacker Julian Stanford

CHARLOTTE — The Panthers continued to address some special teams and depth needs in advance of free agency.

The team agreed to a one-year contract extension with linebacker Julian Stanford Wednesday night. He was scheduled to be an unrestricted free agent next week.

The 31-year-old Stanford has been with the Panthers the last two seasons, playing in all 33 games.

He also led the team in special teams tackles each of the last two seasons. Last year he had 11 tackles and a forced fumble.

He agreed to his deal the same day as kicker Zane Gonzalez﻿, providing some key parts for new special teams coordinator Chris Tabor.