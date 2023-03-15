Panthers agree to terms with Miles Sanders

Mar 15, 2023 at 07:27 PM
darin_gantt
Darin Gantt
AGT_Wide (2)

CHARLOTTE — The Panthers added a multi-faceted back to their retooled offense on Wednesday, hours after the start of the league year.

The team agreed to terms with running back Miles Sanders.

The 25-year-old Sanders has been with the Eagles for the last four years after he was a second-round pick from Penn State.

He ran for 1,269 yards and 11 touchdowns for the Eagles last season and had 3,708 rushing yards and 20 touchdowns in the last four seasons.

He gives the Panthers a more well-rounded back, as he has the ability as a receiver to help on third downs.

He caught 50 passes for 509 yards and three touchdowns his rookie year — when he was being coached by now-Panthers running backs coach and assistant head coach Duce Staley.

It continued a busy week for the Panthers, who will have a drastically different look on offense next year.

In addition to the deal for the top pick in 2023 NFL Draft (which will send wide receiver DJ Moore to Chicago), the Panthers have also agreed to terms on a new three-year deal with center Bradley Bozeman, along with new deals for tight end Hayden Hurst and backup quarterback Andy Dalton.

Sanders played with Philadelphia from 2019-22, posting a career-high 1,269 rushing yards and 11 touchdowns in 2022, helping the Eagles advance to the Super Bowl.

Philadelphia Eagles' Miles Sanders in action during the NFC Championship NFL football game on Sunday, Jan. 29, 2023, in Philadelphia.
Philadelphia Eagles' Miles Sanders in action during the NFC Championship NFL football game on Sunday, Jan. 29, 2023, in Philadelphia.

New York Giants' Logan Ryan (23) tackles Philadelphia Eagles' Miles Sanders (26) during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Nov. 15, 2020, in East Rutherford, N.J.
New York Giants' Logan Ryan (23) tackles Philadelphia Eagles' Miles Sanders (26) during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Nov. 15, 2020, in East Rutherford, N.J.

Philadelphia Eagles running back Miles Sanders (26) scores a touchdown during the first half of the NFC Championship NFL football game between the Philadelphia Eagles and the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday, Jan. 29, 2023, in Philadelphia.
Philadelphia Eagles running back Miles Sanders (26) scores a touchdown during the first half of the NFC Championship NFL football game between the Philadelphia Eagles and the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday, Jan. 29, 2023, in Philadelphia.

Philadelphia Eagles running back Miles Sanders (26) runs the ball during the NFL Super Bowl LVII football game against the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday, Feb. 12, 2023 in Glendale, Ariz.
Philadelphia Eagles running back Miles Sanders (26) runs the ball during the NFL Super Bowl LVII football game against the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday, Feb. 12, 2023 in Glendale, Ariz.

Pittsburgh Steelers safety Terrell Edmunds (34) pushes Philadelphia Eagles running back Miles Sanders (26) as he runs into the end zone for a touchdown during the second half of an NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Philadelphia Eagles, Sunday, Oct. 30, 2022, in Philadelphia.
Pittsburgh Steelers safety Terrell Edmunds (34) pushes Philadelphia Eagles running back Miles Sanders (26) as he runs into the end zone for a touchdown during the second half of an NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Philadelphia Eagles, Sunday, Oct. 30, 2022, in Philadelphia.

Philadelphia Eagles running back Miles Sanders (26) runs the ball during the first half of the NFL Super Bowl 57 football game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles, Sunday, Feb. 12, 2023, in Glendale, Ariz.
Philadelphia Eagles running back Miles Sanders (26) runs the ball during the first half of the NFL Super Bowl 57 football game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles, Sunday, Feb. 12, 2023, in Glendale, Ariz.

Philadelphia Eagles' Miles Sanders plays during the NFC Championship NFL football game between the Philadelphia Eagles and the San Francisco 49ers, Sunday, Jan. 29, 2023, in Philadelphia.
Philadelphia Eagles' Miles Sanders plays during the NFC Championship NFL football game between the Philadelphia Eagles and the San Francisco 49ers, Sunday, Jan. 29, 2023, in Philadelphia.

Philadelphia Eagles running back Miles Sanders (26) runs the ball during the NFL Super Bowl LVII football game against the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday, Feb. 12, 2023 in Glendale, Ariz.
Philadelphia Eagles running back Miles Sanders (26) runs the ball during the NFL Super Bowl LVII football game against the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday, Feb. 12, 2023 in Glendale, Ariz.

Philadelphia Eagles running back Miles Sanders (26) runs as New York Giants cornerback Jason Pinnock (27) chases him down during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023, in Philadelphia. The Eagles defeated the Giants 22-16.
Philadelphia Eagles running back Miles Sanders (26) runs as New York Giants cornerback Jason Pinnock (27) chases him down during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023, in Philadelphia. The Eagles defeated the Giants 22-16.

Philadelphia Eagles running back Miles Sanders runs the ball during an NFL football game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, Sunday, Oct. 30, 2022, in Philadelphia.
Philadelphia Eagles running back Miles Sanders runs the ball during an NFL football game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, Sunday, Oct. 30, 2022, in Philadelphia.

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts (1) hands the ball off to running back Miles Sanders (26) during the NFL football game against the New York Giants, Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023, in Philadelphia.
Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts (1) hands the ball off to running back Miles Sanders (26) during the NFL football game against the New York Giants, Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023, in Philadelphia.

Philadelphia Eagles running back Miles Sanders (26) is seen during the first half of an NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys, Saturday, Dec. 24, 2022, in Arlington, Texas. Dallas won 40-34.
Philadelphia Eagles running back Miles Sanders (26) is seen during the first half of an NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys, Saturday, Dec. 24, 2022, in Arlington, Texas. Dallas won 40-34.

Philadelphia Eagles running back Miles Sanders (26) carries the ball against the New York Giants during an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 11, 2022, in East Rutherford, N.J.
Philadelphia Eagles running back Miles Sanders (26) carries the ball against the New York Giants during an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 11, 2022, in East Rutherford, N.J.

Philadelphia Eagles running back Miles Sanders in action during an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 27, 2022, in Philadelphia.
Philadelphia Eagles running back Miles Sanders in action during an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 27, 2022, in Philadelphia.

Philadelphia Eagles running back Miles Sanders (26) during pregame warmups before an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Monday, September 19, 2022, in Philadelphia.
Philadelphia Eagles running back Miles Sanders (26) during pregame warmups before an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Monday, September 19, 2022, in Philadelphia.

Philadelphia Eagles running back Miles Sanders (26) carries against Houston Texans cornerback Derek Stingley Jr. (24) in the first half of an NFL football game in Houston, Thursday, Nov. 3, 2022.
Philadelphia Eagles running back Miles Sanders (26) carries against Houston Texans cornerback Derek Stingley Jr. (24) in the first half of an NFL football game in Houston, Thursday, Nov. 3, 2022.

Philadelphia Eagles running back Miles Sanders (26) runs the ball against Washington Commanders linebacker Jamin Davis (52) during the second half of an NFL football game, Monday, Nov. 14, 2022, in Philadelphia.
Philadelphia Eagles running back Miles Sanders (26) runs the ball against Washington Commanders linebacker Jamin Davis (52) during the second half of an NFL football game, Monday, Nov. 14, 2022, in Philadelphia.

Philadelphia Eagles' Miles Sanders in action before an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 4, 2022, in Philadelphia.
Philadelphia Eagles' Miles Sanders in action before an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 4, 2022, in Philadelphia.

Philadelphia Eagles running back Miles Sanders (26) scores a touchdown on a run as Jacksonville Jaguars safety Andre Cisco (5) chases during the second quarter of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 2, 2022, in Philadelphia.
Philadelphia Eagles running back Miles Sanders (26) scores a touchdown on a run as Jacksonville Jaguars safety Andre Cisco (5) chases during the second quarter of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 2, 2022, in Philadelphia.

Philadelphia Eagles' Miles Sanders in action before an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 27, 2022, in Philadelphia.
Philadelphia Eagles' Miles Sanders in action before an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 27, 2022, in Philadelphia.

Philadelphia Eagles' Miles Sanders runs with the ball to score a touchdown against the Jacksonville Jaguars during an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 2, 2022, in Philadelphia.
Philadelphia Eagles' Miles Sanders runs with the ball to score a touchdown against the Jacksonville Jaguars during an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 2, 2022, in Philadelphia.

Philadelphia Eagles running back Miles Sanders (26) celebrates after defeating the Arizona Cardinals an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022, in Glendale, Ariz.
Philadelphia Eagles running back Miles Sanders (26) celebrates after defeating the Arizona Cardinals an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022, in Glendale, Ariz.

Philadelphia Eagles running back Miles Sanders (26) gets past Dallas Cowboys defensive end Dante Fowler Jr. (56) during an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 16, 2022, in Philadelphia.
Philadelphia Eagles running back Miles Sanders (26) gets past Dallas Cowboys defensive end Dante Fowler Jr. (56) during an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 16, 2022, in Philadelphia.

Philadelphia Eagles running back Miles Sanders (26) scores a touchdown on a run and is tackled in the end zone by Dallas Cowboys safety Jayron Kearse (27) and linebacker Leighton Vander Esch (55) during the second quarter of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 16, 2022, in Philadelphia.
Philadelphia Eagles running back Miles Sanders (26) scores a touchdown on a run and is tackled in the end zone by Dallas Cowboys safety Jayron Kearse (27) and linebacker Leighton Vander Esch (55) during the second quarter of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 16, 2022, in Philadelphia.

Philadelphia Eagles running back Miles Sanders (26) is tackled by New York Giants outside linebacker Azeez Ojulari (51) and inside linebacker Tae Crowder (48) in the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Nov. 28, 2021, in East Rutherford, N.J.
Philadelphia Eagles running back Miles Sanders (26) is tackled by New York Giants outside linebacker Azeez Ojulari (51) and inside linebacker Tae Crowder (48) in the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Nov. 28, 2021, in East Rutherford, N.J.

Philadelphia Eagles running back Miles Sanders (26) waits to take the field before an NFL football game against the New York Jets, Sunday, Dec. 5, 2021, in East Rutherford, N.J.
Philadelphia Eagles running back Miles Sanders (26) waits to take the field before an NFL football game against the New York Jets, Sunday, Dec. 5, 2021, in East Rutherford, N.J.

Philadelphia Eagles running back Miles Sanders (26) runs onto the field before an NFL football game against the New York Giants Sunday, Dec. 26, 2021, in Philadelphia. The eagles defeated the Giants 34-10.
Philadelphia Eagles running back Miles Sanders (26) runs onto the field before an NFL football game against the New York Giants Sunday, Dec. 26, 2021, in Philadelphia. The eagles defeated the Giants 34-10.

Philadelphia Eagles running back Miles Sanders in action during an NFL football game against the Washington Football Team, Tuesday, Dec. 21, 2021, in Philadelphia.
Philadelphia Eagles running back Miles Sanders in action during an NFL football game against the Washington Football Team, Tuesday, Dec. 21, 2021, in Philadelphia.

Philadelphia Eagles' Miles Sanders plays during an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 21, 2021, in Philadelphia.
Philadelphia Eagles' Miles Sanders plays during an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 21, 2021, in Philadelphia.

Philadelphia Eagles running back Miles Sanders (26) runs with the ball during an NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers, Sunday, Oct. 10, 2021, in Charlotte, N.C.
Philadelphia Eagles running back Miles Sanders (26) runs with the ball during an NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers, Sunday, Oct. 10, 2021, in Charlotte, N.C.

Philadelphia Eagles' Miles Sanders (26) runs past Baltimore Ravens' Calais Campbell (93) during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 18, 2020, in Philadelphia.
Philadelphia Eagles' Miles Sanders (26)

Philadelphia Eagles running back Miles Sanders (26) is tackled by Cleveland Browns cornerback Terrance Mitchell (39) during an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 22, 2020, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Kirk Irwin)
Philadelphia Eagles running back Miles Sanders (26) is tackled by Cleveland Browns cornerback Terrance Mitchell (39) during an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 22, 2020, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Kirk Irwin)

Philadelphia Eagles running back Miles Sanders (26) looks on during pregame warmups before an NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys, Monday, Sept. 27, 2021, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Matt Patterson)
Philadelphia Eagles running back Miles Sanders (26) looks on during pregame warmups before an NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys, Monday, Sept. 27, 2021, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Matt Patterson)

Philadelphia Eagles running back Miles Sanders in action durning an NFL football game against the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday, Oct. 3, 2021, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
Philadelphia Eagles running back Miles Sanders in action durning an NFL football game against the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday, Oct. 3, 2021, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

Philadelphia Eagles running back Miles Sanders (26) plays during an NFL football game against the Las Vegas Raiders Sunday October 24, 2021, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Denis Poroy)
Philadelphia Eagles running back Miles Sanders (26) plays during an NFL football game against the Las Vegas Raiders Sunday October 24, 2021, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Denis Poroy)

Philadelphia Eagles' Miles Sanders (26) celebrates after scoring a touchdown during the first half of an NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints, Sunday, Dec. 13, 2020, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Derik Hamilton)
Philadelphia Eagles' Miles Sanders (26) celebrates after scoring a touchdown during the first half of an NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints, Sunday, Dec. 13, 2020, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Derik Hamilton)

