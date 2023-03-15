Panthers agree to terms with Miles Sanders

CHARLOTTE — The Panthers added a multi-faceted back to their retooled offense on Wednesday, hours after the start of the league year.
The team agreed to terms with running back Miles Sanders.
The 25-year-old Sanders has been with the Eagles for the last four years after he was a second-round pick from Penn State.
He ran for 1,269 yards and 11 touchdowns for the Eagles last season and had 3,708 rushing yards and 20 touchdowns in the last four seasons.
He gives the Panthers a more well-rounded back, as he has the ability as a receiver to help on third downs.
He caught 50 passes for 509 yards and three touchdowns his rookie year — when he was being coached by now-Panthers running backs coach and assistant head coach Duce Staley.
It continued a busy week for the Panthers, who will have a drastically different look on offense next year.
In addition to the deal for the top pick in 2023 NFL Draft (which will send wide receiver DJ Moore to Chicago), the Panthers have also agreed to terms on a new three-year deal with center Bradley Bozeman, along with new deals for tight end Hayden Hurst and backup quarterback Andy Dalton.
