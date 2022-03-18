Panthers agree to terms with punter Johnny Hekker

The Panthers didn't have a punter on the roster when they entered the league year. Now they have one of the best of this generation.

The team has agreed to terms with veteran Johnny Hekker on a new three-year deal.

The 32-year-old was released by the Rams this week.

Hekker completes their special teams units for the moment, as they have also re-signed kicker Zane Gonzalez and long snapper J.J. Jansen﻿.

Hekker was the NFL's All-Decade punter for the 2010s, and made four Pro Bowls and was named first-team All-Pro four times.

He has a career gross average of 46.7 yards, and holds the record for the longest punt in a Super Bowl (65 yards). He also holds the NFL single-season records for net punt average (46.0) and punts inside the 20 (53) from his 2016 season.

Hekker can also be a threat through the air. He's 14-of-23 passing in his career, including a touchdown pass on a fake field goal in 2012.