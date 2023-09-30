Panthers, Atrium Health to honor breast cancer patients and survivors on Sunday

Rebekah Saunders

Word: Joyful

Word Explanation: The word joyful was so important to me in my journey because joyfulness is a choice. My diagnosis was hard and even in that circumstance, I chose joy. I surrendered my care to my amazing team of doctors, Dr. Antoinette Tan, Dr. Jimmy Hwang and Dr. Malcolm Squires. I wasn't skilled to understand how to navigate two huge cancers at one time. I had complete faith in my team. I woke each day and said today I will be joyful. I will intentionally choose to shift my focus to positivity. I have three amazing daughters who went with me to every appointment. Together we would look for people to make smile. We looked outward and chose to be joyful. I knew our team of doctors and God had the heavy lifting. We were going to find the purpose in each day. As of now, I have a clear PET scan.

Bio: Rebekah first moved to Charlotte, NC from California in 2001 for her husband Chris Saunders, who at the time was a third baseman for the Charlotte Knights. They had just had their first daughter Morgan. Their family fell in love with the area, bought their first house and never went back to California except to visit. Chris retired from baseball in 2003 after their second daughter, Emily, was born. Emily was born on Valentine's Day with a heart defect. She had excellent care through Atrium Health Sanger Heart and Vascular clinic and is still doing fantastic. A year later they had their third daughter, Katelyn.