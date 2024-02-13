Panthers continue to grow high school football in Charlotte with Keep Pounding Classic

It was a sentiment echoed by the coaches and players on hand Tuesday, getting excitement started for a double-header that is still on the other side of the yearly calendar.

"I think it's awesome for our players, our coaches; 99% of them aren't ever going to play in NFL Stadium," Myers Park High School head coach Christopher James pointed out. "So to give them the opportunity to play in one, and to coach in one, is really, really special for these guys."

DJ McFadden knows what it takes to make high school football special in Charlotte. He led the Independence Patriots to back-to-back state titles in 2005 and 2006 as a quarterback. He now heads into his fourth year as a coach for his alma mater, having posted back-to-back 11-win seasons. For this upcoming season to kick off with the Keep Pounding Classic, is a testament to what high school football has been in Charlotte, and even more so, what it can continue to become.

"I thought high school football in Charlotte was always good," McFadden said, "but now you see the talent…the big-time players we got coming out of there. It says a lot about our city, but it also says a lot about our state too, and how we compare to other states."

"(This game) is huge. It shows that (the Panthers) support the high school community, shows they support the coaches and all the things that we do; our kids deserve opportunities like this, so very grateful for the Panthers to be able to put us in this position."

Another face that has seen high school football in Charlotte grow from the ground up is Providence Day coach, Chad Grier. The longtime coach at both Davidson Day and now Providence Day, Grier has won seven state championships. Three have been in subsequent years at Providence Day, but four came after starting a program from scratch at Davidson Day. Seeing the sport grow in the city, Grier can tie much of it back to one reason.