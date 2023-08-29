Panthers get to 53-man roster with three more moves

CHARLOTTE — The Panthers wrapped up the initial 53-man roster Tuesday afternoon by parting ways with three more players to get to the limit.

The team terminated the contracts of vested veteran offensive tackle Cam Erving, cornerback Greg Mabin, and defensive tackle Taylor Stallworth. All three were on the practice field and participating Tuesday afternoon.

The 31-year-old Erving started nine games here in 2021 and transitioned into a backup role last season with the arrival of first-rounder ﻿Ikem Ekwonu﻿. Erving played in 11 games here as a reserve last season.

Mabin and Stallworth signed with the team in June.