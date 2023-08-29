Panthers get to 53-man roster with three more moves

Aug 29, 2023 at 04:16 PM
darin_gantt
Darin Gantt
RosterMoves_Wide (10)

CHARLOTTE — The Panthers wrapped up the initial 53-man roster Tuesday afternoon by parting ways with three more players to get to the limit.

The team terminated the contracts of vested veteran offensive tackle Cam Erving, cornerback Greg Mabin, and defensive tackle Taylor Stallworth. All three were on the practice field and participating Tuesday afternoon.

The 31-year-old Erving started nine games here in 2021 and transitioned into a backup role last season with the arrival of first-rounder ﻿Ikem Ekwonu﻿. Erving played in 11 games here as a reserve last season.

Mabin and Stallworth signed with the team in June.

Those moves, along with the first wave reported Tuesday morning, get them to the regular season limit. They can establish a practice squad on Wednesday.

news

Panthers make moves en route to 53-man roster limit

They still have three moves to make later today, but the majority of their moves are in, including guard Austin Corbett going on the reserve/PUP list.
news

Wide receiver acquired in trade with Chiefs

The Panthers picked up Ihmir Smith-Marsette in a deal involving a conditional swap of 2025 seventh-round picks. 
news

Panthers waive 11 players Saturday

The moves are the first as the team works to get to a 53-man roster prior to Tuesday's deadline.
news

Panthers waive defensive lineman

The team parted ways with nose tackle Marquan McCall Monday, as they continue to look at their options in the front of a new 3-4 defense.
news

Panthers agree to terms with Troy Hill

The veteran cornerback has background with some Panthers coaches, and adds experience to the secondary.
news

Panthers add some secondary depth

The team also placed wide receiver Damiere Byrd on injured reserve, after he suffered a significant hamstring injury in training camp.
news

Panthers add a kicker to the roster

The team signed former Jaguars kicker Matthew Wright, since Eddy Piñeiro is managing a recent groin injury.
news

Panthers agree to terms with Justin Houston

The veteran pass-rusher gives them another proven threat, and adds to a defense that has had two solid days in a row in training camp.
news

Panthers make a change at cornerback

The team added cornerback Mac McCain, bringing the Greensboro, N.C. native back to his home state team.
news

Panthers waive two to get to roster limit

The team parted ways with defensive tackle John Penisini and outside linebacker Arron Mosby, after adding Deion Jones and Nick Thurman on Monday.
news

Panthers agree to terms with Nick Thurman

The team added some line depth Monday, giving them another defensive end who fits the 3-4 defense profile.
