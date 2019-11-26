Panthers in the power rankings after Week 12

Panthers rank: 18th (9th in NFC)
NFC South: Saints 5th, Buccaneers 24th, Falcons 27th
Beyond the numbers: Carolina held tight at No. 18 following Sunday's loss to the Saints. According to ESPN's David Newton, the Panthers should be thankful for quarterback Kyle Allen's surprising early season success, and the way he was able to get back on track last Sunday.
Panthers rank: 18th (8th in NFC)
NFC South: Saints 5th, Falcons 24th, Buccaneers 27th
Beyond the numbers: The Panthers fell one spot in the NFL's rankings this week. Dan Hanzus said that what shouldn't be forgotten in last week's heartbreaking loss to the Saints is how well Allen bounced back and that wide receiver DJ Moore is clearly a player to build around.
Panthers rank: 18th (10th in NFC)
NFC South: Saints 5th, Buccaneers 24th, Falcons 25th
Beyond the numbers: The Panthers slipped one spot after Sunday's loss to New Orleans, according to Bleacher Report's rankings. The B/R staff said the Panthers' playoff hopes are "effectively toast," and that it may be time to start looking at a number of the impending offseason decisions to be made.
Panthers rank: 19th (9th in NFC)
NFC South: Saints 5th, Buccaneers 22nd, Falcons 25th
Beyond the numbers: Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk bumped the Panthers down one spot after Sunday's loss. Florio pointed out that after three missed kicks against the Saints, Carolina is in a tough spot with kicker Joey Slye.
Panthers rank: 20th (10th in NFC)
NFC South: Saints 5th, Buccaneers 18th, Falcons 28th
Beyond the numbers: The Panthers dropped three spots this week in the CBS Sports ranking. Pete Prisco said that despite the talk of changes coming after the season, it was nice to see Allen return to form.
View behind-the-scenes photos from the field, sideline and the locker room from Sunday's heartbreaking loss at New Orleans.