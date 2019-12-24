Panthers in the power rankings after Week 16

Panthers rank: 26th (13th in NFC)
NFC South: Saints 2nd, Buccaneers 18th, Falcons 20th
Beyond the numbers: The Panthers dropped three spots after falling to the Colts on Sunday. ESPN's David Newton said that in an otherwise forgettable year for the Panthers, running back Christian McCaffrey's MVP-caliber season has been the lone bright spot.
Panthers rank: 28th (14th in NFC)
NFC South: Saints 2nd, Falcons 16th, Buccaneers 18th
Beyond the numbers: The Panthers dropped two spots in the NFL's ranking this week. Dan Hanzus said that Will Grier's performance on Sunday makes the prospect of keeping Cam Newton in Carolina more appealing.
Panthers rank: 26th (13th in NFC)
NFC South: Saints 4th, Buccaneers 14th, Falcons 18th
Beyond the numbers: The Panthers fell three spots this week, according to Bleacher Report's rankings. The B/R staff said the quarterback position has become "quite the conundrum" for the Panthers, who started their third quarterback of the season last Sunday.
Panthers rank: 29th (14th in NFC)
NFC South: Saints 2nd, Buccaneers 15th, Falcons 18th
Beyond the numbers: Pro Football Talk's Mike Florio bumped the Panthers down three spots after Sunday's loss he then speculated about some coaching possibilities.
Panthers rank: 23rd (13th in NFC)
NFC South: Saints 6th, Buccaneers 17th, Falcons 21st
Beyond the numbers: After the loss, CBS Sports dropped the Panthers four spots this week. Pete Prisco said the decision to start Will Grier didn't provide the spark the Panthers were hoping for, and that the offseason can't come soon enough.
View the best behind-the-scenes photos from Carolina's Week 16 game at Indianapolis.