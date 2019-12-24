Panthers in the power rankings after Week 16

Dec 24, 2019 at 12:09 PM
power rankings 17

ESPN.com

Panthers rank: 26th (13th in NFC)

NFC South: Saints 2nd, Buccaneers 18th, Falcons 20th

Beyond the numbers: The Panthers dropped three spots after falling to the Colts on Sunday. ESPN's David Newton said that in an otherwise forgettable year for the Panthers, running back Christian McCaffrey's MVP-caliber season has been the lone bright spot.

NFL.com

Panthers rank: 28th (14th in NFC)

NFC South: Saints 2nd, Falcons 16th, Buccaneers 18th

Beyond the numbers: The Panthers dropped two spots in the NFL's ranking this week. Dan Hanzus said that Will Grier's performance on Sunday makes the prospect of keeping Cam Newton in Carolina more appealing.

BleacherReport.com

Panthers rank: 26th (13th in NFC)

NFC South: Saints 4th, Buccaneers 14th, Falcons 18th

Beyond the numbers: The Panthers fell three spots this week, according to Bleacher Report's rankings. The B/R staff said the quarterback position has become "quite the conundrum" for the Panthers, who started their third quarterback of the season last Sunday.

NBC Sports

Panthers rank: 29th (14th in NFC)

NFC South: Saints 2nd, Buccaneers 15th, Falcons 18th

Beyond the numbers: Pro Football Talk's Mike Florio bumped the Panthers down three spots after Sunday's loss he then speculated about some coaching possibilities.

CBS Sports

Panthers rank: 23rd (13th in NFC)

NFC South: Saints 6th, Buccaneers 17th, Falcons 21st

Beyond the numbers: After the loss, CBS Sports dropped the Panthers four spots this week. Pete Prisco said the decision to start Will Grier didn't provide the spark the Panthers were hoping for, and that the offseason can't come soon enough.

Game Angles: Panthers at Colts

View the best behind-the-scenes photos from Carolina's Week 16 game at Indianapolis.

Advertising