Panthers in the power rankings after Week 2

Sep 18, 2019 at 10:01 AM
power-rankings-wk3

ESPN.com

Panthers rank: 24th (12th in NFC)

NFC South: Saints 9th, Falcons 16th, Buccaneers 23rd

Beyond the numbers: The ESPN staff dropped Carolina six spots after last week's loss to the Bucs, but praised kicker Joey Slye's performance this season. Slye is 6-for-7 on field goal attempts and leads the league in field goals made over 50 yards (3).

NFL.com

Panthers rank: 23rd (12th in NFC)

NFC South: Saints 16th, Falcons 21st, Buccaneers 22nd

Beyond the numbers: The Panthers slid seven spots in this ranking. Dan Hanzus mentioned concerns about both Cam Newton's health and his arm strength, noting something "doesn't seem right."

BleacherReport.com

Panthers rank: 23rd 15th (9th in NFC)

NFC South: Saints 10th, Falcons 18th, Buccaneers 22nd

Beyond the numbers: The Panthers fell eight spots in Bleacher Report's rankings this week. The B/R staff questioned Carolina's late-game play calling and confidence in Newton, claiming the Panthers "are in real trouble."

NBC Sports

Panthers rank: 22nd (11th in NFC)

NFC South: Falcons 10th, Saints 16th, Buccaneers 23rd

Beyond the numbers: NBC Sports dropped the Panthers four spots this week, with Bryan Perez worried about Newton's health and what it could mean for the rest of the Panthers' season.

CBS Sports

Panthers rank: 23rd (12th in NFC)

NFC South: Saints 9th, Falcons 13th, Buccaneers 22nd

Beyond the numbers: The Panthers dropped three spots in the ranking, and Pete Prisco says the team's season may be on the line this weekend in Arizona.

