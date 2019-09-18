Panthers in the power rankings after Week 2

Panthers rank: 24th (12th in NFC)

NFC South: Saints 9th, Falcons 16th, Buccaneers 23rd

Beyond the numbers: The ESPN staff dropped Carolina six spots after last week's loss to the Bucs, but praised kicker Joey Slye's performance this season. Slye is 6-for-7 on field goal attempts and leads the league in field goals made over 50 yards (3).

Panthers rank: 23rd (12th in NFC)

NFC South: Saints 16th, Falcons 21st, Buccaneers 22nd

Beyond the numbers: The Panthers slid seven spots in this ranking. Dan Hanzus mentioned concerns about both Cam Newton's health and his arm strength, noting something "doesn't seem right."

Panthers rank: 23rd 15th (9th in NFC)

NFC South: Saints 10th, Falcons 18th, Buccaneers 22nd

Beyond the numbers: The Panthers fell eight spots in Bleacher Report's rankings this week. The B/R staff questioned Carolina's late-game play calling and confidence in Newton, claiming the Panthers "are in real trouble."

Panthers rank: 22nd (11th in NFC)

NFC South: Falcons 10th, Saints 16th, Buccaneers 23rd

Beyond the numbers: NBC Sports dropped the Panthers four spots this week, with Bryan Perez worried about Newton's health and what it could mean for the rest of the Panthers' season.

Panthers rank: 23rd (12th in NFC)

NFC South: Saints 9th, Falcons 13th, Buccaneers 22nd