Panthers in the power rankings before season opener against Cleveland

Sep 06, 2022 at 12:17 PM
CHARLOTTE - Follow several media outlets throughout the season as their writers update their NFL power rankings.

23
NFL
NFL.com
NFC South: Buccaneers 4th, Saints 13th, Falcons 31st

ANALYSIS: "Three seasons ago, Christian McCaffrey became the third player in NFL history to have 1,000 yards rushing and receiving in the same year. He was a sensation, and it appeared the Panthers had their superstar successor to Cam Newton. Two lost seasons later, and it's now fair to ask if McCaffrey can still be counted on to be the offensive focal point. The good news: McCaffrey still hasn't suffered any catastrophic lower-body injuries, and he looked like the same dominant player when he did manage to hit the field in 2020 and 2021. With some better injury luck, McCaffrey still has the potential to be a first-team All-Pro type of producer. It's a reality that could change everything for Baker Mayfield and this offense."

24
cbs
CBS Sports
NFC South: Saints 6th, Buccaneers 7th, Falcons 32nd

ANALYSIS: "It's all about Baker Mayfield at quarterback. They made the move to go get him, which was the smart thing to do. If he plays well they could be a playoff team."

23
athletic_logo
Athletic
NFC South: Buccaneers 4th, Saints 20th, Falcons 32nd

ANALYSIS: "Of the teams projected to be among the league’s bottom quarter, few are more motivated to win now than Carolina. Baker Mayfield is also probably the best quarterback this part of the power rankings has to offer."

25
bleacher-report
Bleacher Report
NFC South: Buccaneers 3rd, Saints 17th, Falcons 31st

ANALYSIS: "In 2022, the Panthers have moved on to Baker Mayfield, who will start in Week 1 when Carolina hosts the Cleveland Browns. Per Joseph Person of The Athletic, Carolina head coach Matt Rhule said he's hopeful the Panthers finally have a quarterback who can help get the team back on track."

23
pft
Pro Football Talk
NFC South: Buccaneers 2nd, Saints 20th, Falcons 26th

ANALYSIS: "They've got the talent to contend."

24
si
Sports Illustrated
NFC South: Buccaneers 5th, Saints 17th, Falcons 31st

ANALYSIS: "Enter Baker Mayfield, and suddenly this Panthers season looks a lot spicier and more interesting. We’ll see if that translates to more wins."

Panthers vs. Browns Through The Years

Carolina is 4-2 against Cleveland all-time.

Christian McCaffrey breaks free for a run against Cleveland at FirstEnergy Stadium on Sunday, December 9, 2018.
Christian McCaffrey breaks free for a run against Cleveland at FirstEnergy Stadium on Sunday, December 9, 2018.

Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
Cleveland Browns wide receiver Mohamed Massaquoi (11) runs the ball as he is tackled by Carolina Panthers cornerback Richard Marshall (31) in an NFL football game Sunday, Nov. 28, 2010, in Cleveland. Jon Beason (52) is on the right. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)
Cleveland Browns wide receiver Mohamed Massaquoi (11) runs the ball as he is tackled by Carolina Panthers cornerback Richard Marshall (31) in an NFL football game Sunday, Nov. 28, 2010, in Cleveland. Jon Beason (52) is on the right. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)

Tony Dejak
Carolina Panthers quarterback Jake Delhomme (17) prepares to throw during the second quarter of the Panthers' 20-12 win over the Cleveland Browns in an NFL football game in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Oct. 8, 2006. Delhomme passed for 170 yards and one touchdown.(AP Photo/Chuck Burton)
Carolina Panthers quarterback Jake Delhomme (17) prepares to throw during the second quarter of the Panthers' 20-12 win over the Cleveland Browns in an NFL football game in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Oct. 8, 2006. Delhomme passed for 170 yards and one touchdown.(AP Photo/Chuck Burton)

Luke Kuechly makes a tackle against Cleveland at FirstEnergy Stadium on Sunday, December 9, 2018.
Luke Kuechly makes a tackle against Cleveland at FirstEnergy Stadium on Sunday, December 9, 2018.

Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
Carolina Panthers play against the Cleveland Browns at Bank of America Stadium on Wednesday, December 21, 2014 in Charlotte, NC.
Carolina Panthers play against the Cleveland Browns at Bank of America Stadium on Wednesday, December 21, 2014 in Charlotte, NC.

Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez/Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
Cleveland Browns running back Peyton Hillis (40) jumps high after a 10 yard run in an NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers Sunday, Nov. 28, 2010, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)
Cleveland Browns running back Peyton Hillis (40) jumps high after a 10 yard run in an NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers Sunday, Nov. 28, 2010, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)

Tony Dejak
Carolina Panthers play against the Cleveland Browns at Bank of America Stadium on Wednesday, December 21, 2014 in Charlotte, NC.
Carolina Panthers play against the Cleveland Browns at Bank of America Stadium on Wednesday, December 21, 2014 in Charlotte, NC.

Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez/Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
Carolina Panthers quarterback Jimmy Clausen (2) drops back to pass against the Cleveland Browns during first-quarter action in an NFL football game on Sunday, Nov. 28, 2010, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)
Carolina Panthers quarterback Jimmy Clausen (2) drops back to pass against the Cleveland Browns during first-quarter action in an NFL football game on Sunday, Nov. 28, 2010, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)

=620500850Name=/AP
Carolina Panthers play against the Cleveland Browns at Bank of America Stadium on Wednesday, December 21, 2014 in Charlotte, NC.
Carolina Panthers play against the Cleveland Browns at Bank of America Stadium on Wednesday, December 21, 2014 in Charlotte, NC.

Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez/Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
Julius Peppers signals for a turnover against the Browns at FirstEnergy Stadium on Sunday, December 9, 2018.
Julius Peppers signals for a turnover against the Browns at FirstEnergy Stadium on Sunday, December 9, 2018.

Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
Carolina Panthers play against the Cleveland Browns at Bank of America Stadium on Wednesday, December 21, 2014 in Charlotte, NC.
Carolina Panthers play against the Cleveland Browns at Bank of America Stadium on Wednesday, December 21, 2014 in Charlotte, NC.

Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez/Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
Kawann Short trees to chase down Baker Mayfield against Cleveland at FirstEnergy Stadium on Sunday, December 9, 2018.
Kawann Short trees to chase down Baker Mayfield against Cleveland at FirstEnergy Stadium on Sunday, December 9, 2018.

Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
Carolina Panthers play against the Cleveland Browns at Bank of America Stadium on Wednesday, December 21, 2014 in Charlotte, NC.
Carolina Panthers play against the Cleveland Browns at Bank of America Stadium on Wednesday, December 21, 2014 in Charlotte, NC.

Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez/Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
Carolina Panthers play against the Cleveland Browns at Bank of America Stadium on Wednesday, December 21, 2014 in Charlotte, NC.
Carolina Panthers play against the Cleveland Browns at Bank of America Stadium on Wednesday, December 21, 2014 in Charlotte, NC.

Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez/Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
Carolina Panthers play against the Cleveland Browns at Bank of America Stadium on Wednesday, December 21, 2014 in Charlotte, NC.
Carolina Panthers play against the Cleveland Browns at Bank of America Stadium on Wednesday, December 21, 2014 in Charlotte, NC.

Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez/Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
Carolina Panthers play against the Cleveland Browns at Bank of America Stadium on Wednesday, December 21, 2014 in Charlotte, NC.
Carolina Panthers play against the Cleveland Browns at Bank of America Stadium on Wednesday, December 21, 2014 in Charlotte, NC.

Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez/Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
Carolina Panthers running back Mike Goodson runs the ball against the Cleveland Browns in an NFL football game Sunday, Nov. 28, 2010, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)
Carolina Panthers running back Mike Goodson runs the ball against the Cleveland Browns in an NFL football game Sunday, Nov. 28, 2010, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)

Tony Dejak
Carolina Panthers safety Sherrod Martin (23) tackles Cleveland Browns tight end Evan Moore (89) in the end zone, forcing him to drop the ball on a pass play, in the first quarter action in their NFL football game on Sunday, Nov. 28, 2010, in Cleveland. Martin was flagged for unsportsmanlike conduct on the play. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)
Carolina Panthers safety Sherrod Martin (23) tackles Cleveland Browns tight end Evan Moore (89) in the end zone, forcing him to drop the ball on a pass play, in the first quarter action in their NFL football game on Sunday, Nov. 28, 2010, in Cleveland. Martin was flagged for unsportsmanlike conduct on the play. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)

=620500850Name=/AP
Christian McCaffrey celebrates after scoring a touchdown against Cleveland at FirstEnergy Stadium on Sunday, December 9, 2018.
Christian McCaffrey celebrates after scoring a touchdown against Cleveland at FirstEnergy Stadium on Sunday, December 9, 2018.

Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
Carolina Panthers play against the Cleveland Browns at Bank of America Stadium on Wednesday, December 21, 2014 in Charlotte, NC.
Carolina Panthers play against the Cleveland Browns at Bank of America Stadium on Wednesday, December 21, 2014 in Charlotte, NC.

Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez/Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
Christian McCaffrey stiff-arms a defender against Cleveland at FirstEnergy Stadium on Sunday, December 9, 2018.
Christian McCaffrey stiff-arms a defender against Cleveland at FirstEnergy Stadium on Sunday, December 9, 2018.

Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
Carolina Panthers' Steve Smith (89) tries to break the tackle of Cleveland Browns' Daven Holly (39) during the first quarter of an NFL football game in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Oct. 8, 2006. Holly pushed Smith out of bounds. (AP Photo/Rick Havner)
Carolina Panthers' Steve Smith (89) tries to break the tackle of Cleveland Browns' Daven Holly (39) during the first quarter of an NFL football game in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Oct. 8, 2006. Holly pushed Smith out of bounds. (AP Photo/Rick Havner)

* ADVANCE FOR SUNDAY OCT 15 *Carolina Panthers' Julius Peppers (90) chases Cleveland Browns quarterback Charlie Frye (9) in an NFL football game in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Oct. 8, 2006. Peppers will bring his defensive teammates to Baltimore for Sunday, Oct. 15's game between the Ravens and the Panthers. (AP Photo/Mike McCarn)
ADVANCE FOR SUNDAY OCT 15Carolina Panthers' Julius Peppers (90) chases Cleveland Browns quarterback Charlie Frye (9) in an NFL football game in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Oct. 8, 2006. Peppers will bring his defensive teammates to Baltimore for Sunday, Oct. 15's game between the Ravens and the Panthers. (AP Photo/Mike McCarn)

Donte Jackson celebrates a defensive stop against Cleveland at FirstEnergy Stadium on Sunday, December 9, 2018.
Donte Jackson celebrates a defensive stop against Cleveland at FirstEnergy Stadium on Sunday, December 9, 2018.

Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
Carolina Panthers' DeShaun Foster (26) is tackled by Cleveland Browns' D'Qwell Jackson (58) during the fourth quarter of the Panthers' 20-9 win in an NFL football game in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Oct. 8, 2006. Foster ran for 106 yards in the game. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton)
Carolina Panthers' DeShaun Foster (26) is tackled by Cleveland Browns' D'Qwell Jackson (58) during the fourth quarter of the Panthers' 20-9 win in an NFL football game in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Oct. 8, 2006. Foster ran for 106 yards in the game. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton)

Cam Newton celebrates a play against the Browns at FirstEnergy Stadium on Sunday, December 9, 2018.
Cam Newton celebrates a play against the Browns at FirstEnergy Stadium on Sunday, December 9, 2018.

Aaron Doster/Carolina Panthers
Carolina Panthers wide receiver Steve Smith (89) catches a pas between Cleveland Browns cornerback Sheldon Brown (24) and cornerback Mike Adams (20) during second quarter action in their NFL football game on Sunday, Nov. 28, 2010, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Amy Sancetta)
Carolina Panthers wide receiver Steve Smith (89) catches a pas between Cleveland Browns cornerback Sheldon Brown (24) and cornerback Mike Adams (20) during second quarter action in their NFL football game on Sunday, Nov. 28, 2010, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Amy Sancetta)

Amy Sancetta/AP
Cleveland Browns quarterback Jake Delhomme (17) scrambles away from Carolina Panthersdefensive end Charles Johnson (95) during first quarter action in their NFL football game on Sunday, Nov. 28, 2010, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)
Cleveland Browns quarterback Jake Delhomme (17) scrambles away from Carolina Panthersdefensive end Charles Johnson (95) during first quarter action in their NFL football game on Sunday, Nov. 28, 2010, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)

=620500850Name=/AP
DJ Moore breaks a tackle against the Browns at FirstEnergy Stadium on Sunday, December 9, 2018.
DJ Moore breaks a tackle against the Browns at FirstEnergy Stadium on Sunday, December 9, 2018.

Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
Carolina Panthers' Keyshawn Johnson (19) jumps high to make a catch as Cleveland Browns' Brodney Pool (21) defends during the second quarter of an NFL football game in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Oct. 8, 2006. (AP Photo/Rick Havner)
Carolina Panthers' Keyshawn Johnson (19) jumps high to make a catch as Cleveland Browns' Brodney Pool (21) defends during the second quarter of an NFL football game in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Oct. 8, 2006. (AP Photo/Rick Havner)

Carolina Panthers' Richard Marshall (31) celebrates with teammate Chris Gamble (20) as he returns an interception for a touchdown in the first quarter, while Cleveland Browns' Dennis Northcutt (86) trails during an NFL football game in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Oct. 8, 2006. (AP Photo/Rick Havner)
Carolina Panthers' Richard Marshall (31) celebrates with teammate Chris Gamble (20) as he returns an interception for a touchdown in the first quarter, while Cleveland Browns' Dennis Northcutt (86) trails during an NFL football game in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Oct. 8, 2006. (AP Photo/Rick Havner)

Christian McCaffrey carries the football against Cleveland at FirstEnergy Stadium on Sunday, December 9, 2018.
Christian McCaffrey carries the football against Cleveland at FirstEnergy Stadium on Sunday, December 9, 2018.

Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
Cam Newton tries to break a tackle against the Browns at FirstEnergy Stadium on Sunday, December 9, 2018.
Cam Newton tries to break a tackle against the Browns at FirstEnergy Stadium on Sunday, December 9, 2018.

Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
Thomas Davis sacks Baker Mayfield during a game against Cleveland at FirstEnergy Stadium on Sunday, December 9, 2018.
Thomas Davis sacks Baker Mayfield during a game against Cleveland at FirstEnergy Stadium on Sunday, December 9, 2018.

Aaron Doster/Carolina Panthers
