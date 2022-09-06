Panthers in the power rankings before season opener against Cleveland

ANALYSIS: "Three seasons ago, Christian McCaffrey became the third player in NFL history to have 1,000 yards rushing and receiving in the same year. He was a sensation, and it appeared the Panthers had their superstar successor to Cam Newton. Two lost seasons later, and it's now fair to ask if McCaffrey can still be counted on to be the offensive focal point. The good news: McCaffrey still hasn't suffered any catastrophic lower-body injuries, and he looked like the same dominant player when he did manage to hit the field in 2020 and 2021. With some better injury luck, McCaffrey still has the potential to be a first-team All-Pro type of producer. It's a reality that could change everything for Baker Mayfield and this offense."