Panthers in the power rankings before Week 12 against Broncos

Nov 22, 2022 at 10:51 AM
WEEK12_PowerRankings-(1)

CHARLOTTE - Follow several media outlets throughout the season as their writers update their NFL power rankings.

31
NFL
NFL.com
NFC South: Buccaneers 11th, Falcons 20th, Saints 21st

Click here for more from the league's official website.

31
1
espn
ESPN
NFC South: Buccaneers 16th, Falcons 18th, Saints 21st

Click here for more from ESPN.

31
cbs
CBS Sports
NFC South: Falcons 16th, Buccaneers 17th, Saints 19th

Click here for more from CBS.

29
2
athletic_logo
The Athletic
NFC South: Buccaneers 10th, Falcons 18th, Saints 20th

Click here for more from The Athletic.

28
2
pft
Pro Football Talk
NFC South: Buccaneers 13th, Falcons 17th, Saints 24th

Click here for more from Pro Football Talk.

31
si
Sports Illustrated
NFC South: Buccaneers 7th, Falcons 17th, Saints 28th

Click here for more from Sports Illustrated.

Panthers vs. Broncos through the years

Carolina is 1-6 all-time against Denver with a 1-2 record at home.

E_MK2_8333
1 / 45
Brandon Todd
Carolina Panthers against the Denver Broncos Super Bowl 50 Levi's Stadium Santa Clara, CA Sunday, February 7, 2016
2 / 45

Carolina Panthers against the Denver Broncos Super Bowl 50 Levi's Stadium Santa Clara, CA Sunday, February 7, 2016

Kent Smith/Kent Smith Photo and Video, LLC ©
Carolina Panthers running back DeShaun Foster, center, is tackled at the line of scrimmage by Denver Broncos linebacker Al Wilson, bottom center, in the first quarter, Sunday, Oct. 10, 2004, in Denver. Broncos' Monsanto Pope (75) and Marco Coleman (92) are also in on the play. (AP Photo/Ed Andrieski)
3 / 45

Carolina Panthers running back DeShaun Foster, center, is tackled at the line of scrimmage by Denver Broncos linebacker Al Wilson, bottom center, in the first quarter, Sunday, Oct. 10, 2004, in Denver. Broncos' Monsanto Pope (75) and Marco Coleman (92) are also in on the play. (AP Photo/Ed Andrieski)

Carolina Panthers against the Denver Broncos Super Bowl 50 Levi's Stadium Santa Clara, CA Sunday, February 7, 2016
4 / 45

Carolina Panthers against the Denver Broncos Super Bowl 50 Levi's Stadium Santa Clara, CA Sunday, February 7, 2016

Kent Smith/Kent Smith Photo and Video, LLC ©
Denver Broncos quarterback John Elway (7) throws a pass during an NFL game against the Carolina Panthers on November 9,1997. The Broncos defeated the Panthers 34-0. (Peter Read Miller via AP)
5 / 45

Denver Broncos quarterback John Elway (7) throws a pass during an NFL game against the Carolina Panthers on November 9,1997. The Broncos defeated the Panthers 34-0. (Peter Read Miller via AP)

Peter Read Miller/Peter Read Miller
This is a 2016 photo of of the Carolina Panthers NFL football team. This image reflects the 2016 active roster as of May 12, 2016 when this images was taken. (AP Photo)
6 / 45

This is a 2016 photo of of the Carolina Panthers NFL football team. This image reflects the 2016 active roster as of May 12, 2016 when this images was taken. (AP Photo)

FRE/2016 Carolina Panthers
This is a 2016 photo of of the Carolina Panthers NFL football team. This image reflects the 2016 active roster as of May 12, 2016 when this images was taken. (AP Photo)
7 / 45

This is a 2016 photo of of the Carolina Panthers NFL football team. This image reflects the 2016 active roster as of May 12, 2016 when this images was taken. (AP Photo)

FRE/2016 Carolina Panthers
This is a 2016 photo of of the Carolina Panthers NFL football team. This image reflects the 2016 active roster as of May 12, 2016 when this images was taken. (AP Photo)
8 / 45

This is a 2016 photo of of the Carolina Panthers NFL football team. This image reflects the 2016 active roster as of May 12, 2016 when this images was taken. (AP Photo)

FRE/2016 Carolina Panthers
This is a 2016 photo of of the Carolina Panthers NFL football team. This image reflects the 2016 active roster as of May 12, 2016 when this images was taken. (AP Photo)
9 / 45

This is a 2016 photo of of the Carolina Panthers NFL football team. This image reflects the 2016 active roster as of May 12, 2016 when this images was taken. (AP Photo)

FRE/2016 Carolina Panthers
E_MK3_0954
10 / 45
This is a 2016 photo of of the Carolina Panthers NFL football team. This image reflects the 2016 active roster as of May 12, 2016 when this images was taken. (AP Photo)
11 / 45

This is a 2016 photo of of the Carolina Panthers NFL football team. This image reflects the 2016 active roster as of May 12, 2016 when this images was taken. (AP Photo)

FRE/2016 Carolina Panthers
This is a 2016 photo of of the Carolina Panthers NFL football team. This image reflects the 2016 active roster as of May 12, 2016 when this images was taken. (AP Photo)
12 / 45

This is a 2016 photo of of the Carolina Panthers NFL football team. This image reflects the 2016 active roster as of May 12, 2016 when this images was taken. (AP Photo)

FRE/2016 Carolina Panthers
This is a 2016 photo of of the Carolina Panthers NFL football team. This image reflects the 2016 active roster as of May 12, 2016 when this images was taken. (AP Photo)
13 / 45

This is a 2016 photo of of the Carolina Panthers NFL football team. This image reflects the 2016 active roster as of May 12, 2016 when this images was taken. (AP Photo)

FRE/2016 Carolina Panthers
EN9U2510
14 / 45
Kent Smith/Kent Smith Photo and Video, LLC ©
Carolina Panthers against the Denver Broncos Super Bowl 50 Levi's Stadium Santa Clara, CA Sunday, February 7, 2016
15 / 45

Carolina Panthers against the Denver Broncos Super Bowl 50 Levi's Stadium Santa Clara, CA Sunday, February 7, 2016

Kent Smith/Kent Smith Photo and Video, LLC ©
Denver Broncos defensive tackle Maa Tanuvasa (98) stops Carolina Panthers running back Fred Lane (33) during an NFL game on November 9,1997. The Broncos defeated the Panthers 34-0. (Peter Read Miller via AP)
16 / 45

Denver Broncos defensive tackle Maa Tanuvasa (98) stops Carolina Panthers running back Fred Lane (33) during an NFL game on November 9,1997. The Broncos defeated the Panthers 34-0. (Peter Read Miller via AP)

Peter Read Miller/Peter Read Miller
Carolina Panthers against the Denver Broncos Super Bowl 50 Levi's Stadium Santa Clara, CA Sunday, February 7, 2016
17 / 45

Carolina Panthers against the Denver Broncos Super Bowl 50 Levi's Stadium Santa Clara, CA Sunday, February 7, 2016

Kent Smith/Kent Smith Photo and Video, LLC ©
Carolina Panthers against the Denver Broncos Super Bowl 50 Levi's Stadium Santa Clara, CA Sunday, February 7, 2016
18 / 45

Carolina Panthers against the Denver Broncos Super Bowl 50 Levi's Stadium Santa Clara, CA Sunday, February 7, 2016

Kent Smith/Kent Smith Photo and Video, LLC ©
EN9U0776
19 / 45
Kent Smith/Kent Smith Photo and Video, LLC ©
Carolina Panthers' Cam Newton (1) is upended by a Denver Broncos player during the first half of an NFL football game in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Nov. 11, 2012. (AP Photo/Bob Leverone)
20 / 45

Carolina Panthers' Cam Newton (1) is upended by a Denver Broncos player during the first half of an NFL football game in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Nov. 11, 2012. (AP Photo/Bob Leverone)

Denver Broncos quarterback Peyton Manning (18) under center during an NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium on Sunday November 11, 2012 in Charlotte, North Carolina. Denver won 36-14. (AP Photo/Aaron M. Sprecher)
21 / 45

Denver Broncos quarterback Peyton Manning (18) under center during an NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium on Sunday November 11, 2012 in Charlotte, North Carolina. Denver won 36-14. (AP Photo/Aaron M. Sprecher)

E_MK3_0269
22 / 45
Denver Broncos head coach John Fox, center, embraces Carolina Panthers' Charles Johnson, left, and James Anderson, right, after an NFL football game in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Nov. 11, 2012. Denver won 36-14. (AP Photo/Bob Leverone)
23 / 45

Denver Broncos head coach John Fox, center, embraces Carolina Panthers' Charles Johnson, left, and James Anderson, right, after an NFL football game in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Nov. 11, 2012. Denver won 36-14. (AP Photo/Bob Leverone)

Carolina Panthers against the Denver Broncos Super Bowl 50 Levi's Stadium Santa Clara, CA Sunday, February 7, 2016
24 / 45

Carolina Panthers against the Denver Broncos Super Bowl 50 Levi's Stadium Santa Clara, CA Sunday, February 7, 2016

Kent Smith/Kent Smith Photo and Video, LLC ©
AP_117637345541
25 / 45
Bob Leverone/AP
Denver Broncos' Willis McGahee (23) runs as Carolina Panthers' Charles Johnson (95) and Greg Hardy (76) defend during the second half of an NFL football game in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Nov. 11, 2012. (AP Photo/Bob Leverone)
26 / 45

Denver Broncos' Willis McGahee (23) runs as Carolina Panthers' Charles Johnson (95) and Greg Hardy (76) defend during the second half of an NFL football game in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Nov. 11, 2012. (AP Photo/Bob Leverone)

Denver Broncos wide receiver Demaryius Thomas (88) fights for extra yards after making a reception during an NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium on Sunday November 11, 2012 in Charlotte, North Carolina. Denver won 36-14. (AP Photo/Aaron M. Sprecher)
27 / 45

Denver Broncos wide receiver Demaryius Thomas (88) fights for extra yards after making a reception during an NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium on Sunday November 11, 2012 in Charlotte, North Carolina. Denver won 36-14. (AP Photo/Aaron M. Sprecher)

Carolina Panthers' Greg Olsen (88) is upended by Denver Broncos' Chris Harris (25) during the first half of an NFL football game in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Nov. 11, 2012. (AP Photo/Mike McCarn)
28 / 45

Carolina Panthers' Greg Olsen (88) is upended by Denver Broncos' Chris Harris (25) during the first half of an NFL football game in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Nov. 11, 2012. (AP Photo/Mike McCarn)

Carolina Panthers wide receiver Mark Carrier (83) is seen in action during an NFL game against the Denver Broncos Nov. 9, 1997, Denver. (Allen Kee via AP)
29 / 45

Carolina Panthers wide receiver Mark Carrier (83) is seen in action during an NFL game against the Denver Broncos Nov. 9, 1997, Denver. (Allen Kee via AP)

Allen Kee
Carolina Panthers' Greg Olsen (88) stretches the ball over the goal line for a touchdown as he is tackled by Denver Broncos' Rahim Moore (26) during the second half of an NFL football game in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Nov. 11, 2012. (AP Photo/Rainier Ehrhardt)
30 / 45

Carolina Panthers' Greg Olsen (88) stretches the ball over the goal line for a touchdown as he is tackled by Denver Broncos' Rahim Moore (26) during the second half of an NFL football game in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Nov. 11, 2012. (AP Photo/Rainier Ehrhardt)

E_MK2_8044
31 / 45
Brandon Todd
Carolina Panthers wide receiver Steve Smith (89) reacts after a catch during the second quarter of the Panthers' 30-10 win over the Denver Broncos in an NFL football game in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Dec. 14, 2008. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton)
32 / 45

Carolina Panthers wide receiver Steve Smith (89) reacts after a catch during the second quarter of the Panthers' 30-10 win over the Denver Broncos in an NFL football game in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Dec. 14, 2008. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton)

Chuck Burton
Denver Broncos quarterback Jay Cutler (6) tries to escape Carolina Panthers' Julius Peppers (90) during the second quarter of the Panthers' 30-10 win in an NFL football game in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Dec. 14, 2008. (AP Photo/Rick Havner)
33 / 45

Denver Broncos quarterback Jay Cutler (6) tries to escape Carolina Panthers' Julius Peppers (90) during the second quarter of the Panthers' 30-10 win in an NFL football game in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Dec. 14, 2008. (AP Photo/Rick Havner)

Rick Havner
Denver Broncos' Eddie Royal, top, misses a catch in the end zone as Carolina Panthers' Ken Lucas, bottom, defends during the first quarter of an NFL football game in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Dec. 14, 2008. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton)
34 / 45

Denver Broncos' Eddie Royal, top, misses a catch in the end zone as Carolina Panthers' Ken Lucas, bottom, defends during the first quarter of an NFL football game in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Dec. 14, 2008. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton)

Chuck Burton
E_MK2_7725
35 / 45
Brandon Todd
Carolina Panthers' Jonathan Stewart (28) reacts as he runs for a touchdown in the second quarter against the Denver Broncos in an NFL football game in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Dec. 14, 2008. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton)
36 / 45

Carolina Panthers' Jonathan Stewart (28) reacts as he runs for a touchdown in the second quarter against the Denver Broncos in an NFL football game in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Dec. 14, 2008. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton)

Chuck Burton
Carolina Panthers' Steve Smith (89) runs in for a touchdown as Denver Broncos' Josh Bell (34) and Dre' Bly (32) persue during the first quarter of an NFL football game in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Dec. 14, 2008. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton)
37 / 45

Carolina Panthers' Steve Smith (89) runs in for a touchdown as Denver Broncos' Josh Bell (34) and Dre' Bly (32) persue during the first quarter of an NFL football game in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Dec. 14, 2008. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton)

Chuck Burton
Carolina Panthers defensive end Julius Peppers (90) looks back over his shoulder as he heads downfield after intercepting a pass in the endzone and returning it 101 yards to the opposite 3-yard line during the third quarter Sunday, Oct. 10, 2004, in Denver. Denver Broncos fullback Kyle Johnson (39) chases him. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
38 / 45

Carolina Panthers defensive end Julius Peppers (90) looks back over his shoulder as he heads downfield after intercepting a pass in the endzone and returning it 101 yards to the opposite 3-yard line during the third quarter Sunday, Oct. 10, 2004, in Denver. Denver Broncos fullback Kyle Johnson (39) chases him. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

Denver Broncos linebacker D.J. Williams (52) dives as he tries to stop Carolina Panthers quarterback Jake Delhomme (17) from scoring on a 1-yard touchdown run during the third quarter in Denver, Sunday, Oct. 10, 2004. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
39 / 45

Denver Broncos linebacker D.J. Williams (52) dives as he tries to stop Carolina Panthers quarterback Jake Delhomme (17) from scoring on a 1-yard touchdown run during the third quarter in Denver, Sunday, Oct. 10, 2004. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

Denver Broncos quarterback Jake Plummer (16) gets a pass off despite the defensive pressure of Carolina Panthers defensive end Micheal Rucker during the second quarter in Denver, Sunday, Oct. 10, 2004. (AP Photo/Jack Dempsey)
40 / 45

Denver Broncos quarterback Jake Plummer (16) gets a pass off despite the defensive pressure of Carolina Panthers defensive end Micheal Rucker during the second quarter in Denver, Sunday, Oct. 10, 2004. (AP Photo/Jack Dempsey)

Denver Broncos Steve Atwater (27) is seen in action during an NFL game against the Carolina Panthers Nov. 9, 1997, in Denver. (Allen Kee via AP)
41 / 45

Denver Broncos Steve Atwater (27) is seen in action during an NFL game against the Carolina Panthers Nov. 9, 1997, in Denver. (Allen Kee via AP)

Denver Broncos running back Reuben Droughns, left, is tackled by Carolina Panthers defensive end Julius Peppers after a 32-yard run in the first quarter in Denver, Sunday, Oct. 10, 2004. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
42 / 45

Denver Broncos running back Reuben Droughns, left, is tackled by Carolina Panthers defensive end Julius Peppers after a 32-yard run in the first quarter in Denver, Sunday, Oct. 10, 2004. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

Denver Broncos running back Terrell Davis (30) is seen in action during an NFL game against the Carolina Panthers Nov. 9, 1997, at Mile High Stadium in Denver. (Allen Kee via AP)
43 / 45

Denver Broncos running back Terrell Davis (30) is seen in action during an NFL game against the Carolina Panthers Nov. 9, 1997, at Mile High Stadium in Denver. (Allen Kee via AP)

E_MK3_0809
44 / 45
E_MK3_1307
45 / 45
