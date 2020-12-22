Panthers in the power rankings before Week 16

Dec 22, 2020 at 12:11 PM
27
NFL
NFL.com
NFC South: Saints 4th, Buccaneers 12th, Falcons 23rd

ANALYSIS: "The Panthers have now lost eight games this season by one possession. That sustained level of competitive play shows fighting spirit, sure, but also exposes the inability to close out games and make the big play in critical situations. Which takes us to Saturday night, a 24-16 loss to the Packers, in which Teddy Bridgewater's goal-line fumble acted as Carolina's latest "What if?" moment. "I told him from Day 1, we don't reach the ball across the goal line," Matt Rhule told NFL Network's Melissa Stark at halftime. It was a frustrated lament from a head coach who believes his team is better than its 4-10 record indicates."

28
1
espn
ESPN.com
NFC South: Saints 4th, Buccaneers 11th, Falcons 27th

ANALYSIS: "Most underrated star: DE/OLB ﻿Brian Burns﻿

The Panthers have only two real difference-makers on defense: Burns and rookie Jeremy Chinn. Chinn gets more publicity because he's in the running for Defensive Rookie of the Year. His historic game against Minnesota, in which he returned consecutive fumbles for touchdowns, also helped. But the pressure Burns puts on quarterbacks, despite having only six sacks, has been key to Carolina's defensive success."

28
5
cbs
CBSSports.com
NFC South: Saints 5th, Buccaneers 8th, Falcons 27th

ANALYSIS: "They competed against the Packers, but the losing continues. They can't seem to find a way to win a game after a solid start."

30
4
pft
Pro Football Talk
NFC South: Saints 4th, Buccaneers 11th, Falcons 19th

ANALYSIS: "A pair of season-ending, draft-enhancing losses will do much more for the team over the long haul than winning those games."

23
1
bleacher-report
BleacherReport.com
NFC South: Saints 4th, Buccaneers 9th, Falcons 29th

ANALYSIS: "When Carolina Panthers quarterback Teddy Bridgewater fumbled on a quarterback sneak at the Green Bay 1-yard line in the second quarter of Saturday's loss to the Packers, it just about summed up their 2020 season.

The Panthers have come close in a number of games, only to eventually fall short.

After the game, Bridgewater admitted to reporters that unforced errors like Saturday's gaffe have cost the Panthers dearly in 2020:

'I think we're realizing if we just do it the way we're coached, in all three phases, it works. I think what happens is, we get to that moment sometimes, we think we have to do something a little different, for instance me on the quarterback sneak. And if I continue to just trust my coaching, and do it the way I'm told, then we're celebrating going into the locker room, as opposed to learning new lessons each week.'

There is at least one silver lining to the Week 15 loss: It keeps Carolina in the hunt for a top-five draft pick."

Carolina vs. Washington Through The Years

Carolina is 7-10 against Washington all-time in the regular season.

1 / 78
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
2 / 78
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
191201carvswas_2466
3 / 78
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
Christian McCaffrey carries the football during the game against Washington on Sunday, Oct. 14, 2018 at FedEx Field in Landover, MD.
4 / 78

Christian McCaffrey carries the football during the game against Washington on Sunday, Oct. 14, 2018 at FedEx Field in Landover, MD.

Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
5 / 78
Kent Smith
6 / 78
2010
Carolina Panthers play against Washington on Sunday, November 22, 2015.
7 / 78

Carolina Panthers play against Washington on Sunday, November 22, 2015.

2015 Carolina Panthers
Carolina Panthers play against Washington on Sunday, November 22, 2015.
8 / 78

Carolina Panthers play against Washington on Sunday, November 22, 2015.

2015 Carolina Panthers
9 / 78
KENT SMITH
10 / 78
Carolina Panthers play against Washington on Sunday, November 22, 2015.
11 / 78

Carolina Panthers play against Washington on Sunday, November 22, 2015.

2015 Carolina Panthers
Carolina Panthers play against Washington on Sunday, November 22, 2015.
12 / 78

Carolina Panthers play against Washington on Sunday, November 22, 2015.

2015 Carolina Panthers
Carolina Panthers play against Washington on Sunday, November 22, 2015.
13 / 78

Carolina Panthers play against Washington on Sunday, November 22, 2015.

2015 Carolina Panthers
14 / 78
KENT SMITH
Carolina Panthers play against Washington on Sunday, November 22, 2015.
15 / 78

Carolina Panthers play against Washington on Sunday, November 22, 2015.

16 / 78
KENT SMITH
Carolina Panthers play against Washington on Sunday, November 22, 2015.
17 / 78

Carolina Panthers play against Washington on Sunday, November 22, 2015.

2015 Carolina Panthers
Carolina Panthers play against the Washington Redskins at FedEx Field on Monday, December 19, 2016 in Landover, MD.
18 / 78

Carolina Panthers play against the Washington Redskins at FedEx Field on Monday, December 19, 2016 in Landover, MD.

2016 Carolina Panthers
19 / 78
Carolina Panthers play against the Washington Redskins at FedEx Field on Monday, December 19, 2016 in Landover, MD.
20 / 78

Carolina Panthers play against the Washington Redskins at FedEx Field on Monday, December 19, 2016 in Landover, MD.

2016 Carolina Panthers
Carolina Panthers play against Washington on Sunday, November 22, 2015.
21 / 78

Carolina Panthers play against Washington on Sunday, November 22, 2015.

2015 Carolina Panthers
Carolina Panthers play against Washington on Sunday, November 22, 2015.
22 / 78

Carolina Panthers play against Washington on Sunday, November 22, 2015.

2015 Carolina Panthers
Carolina Panthers play against the Washington Redskins at FedEx Field on Monday, December 19, 2016 in Landover, MD.
23 / 78

Carolina Panthers play against the Washington Redskins at FedEx Field on Monday, December 19, 2016 in Landover, MD.

2016 Carolina Panthers
Carolina Panthers play against the Washington Redskins at FedEx Field on Monday, December 19, 2016 in Landover, MD.
24 / 78

Carolina Panthers play against the Washington Redskins at FedEx Field on Monday, December 19, 2016 in Landover, MD.

2016 Carolina Panthers
Carolina Panthers play against Washington on Sunday, November 22, 2015.
25 / 78

Carolina Panthers play against Washington on Sunday, November 22, 2015.

2015 Carolina Panthers
Carolina Panthers play against the Washington Redskins at FedEx Field on Monday, December 19, 2016 in Landover, MD.
26 / 78

Carolina Panthers play against the Washington Redskins at FedEx Field on Monday, December 19, 2016 in Landover, MD.

2016 Carolina Panthers
Carolina Panthers play against Washington on Sunday, November 22, 2015.
27 / 78

Carolina Panthers play against Washington on Sunday, November 22, 2015.

2015 Carolina Panthers
28 / 78
Carolina Panthers' Steve Smith (89) drags Washington Redskins' Walt Harris down the sideline during the first quarter in Charlotte, N.C., on Saturday, Aug. 13, 2005. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton)
29 / 78

Carolina Panthers' Steve Smith (89) drags Washington Redskins' Walt Harris down the sideline during the first quarter in Charlotte, N.C., on Saturday, Aug. 13, 2005. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton)

30 / 78
31 / 78
Carolina Panthers play against the Washington Redskins at FedEx Field on Monday, December 19, 2016 in Landover, MD.
32 / 78

Carolina Panthers play against the Washington Redskins at FedEx Field on Monday, December 19, 2016 in Landover, MD.

2016 Carolina Panthers
Carolina Panthers play against the Washington Redskins at FedEx Field on Monday, December 19, 2016 in Landover, MD.
33 / 78

Carolina Panthers play against the Washington Redskins at FedEx Field on Monday, December 19, 2016 in Landover, MD.

2016 Carolina Panthers
Carolina Panthers play against the Washington Redskins at FedEx Field on Monday, December 19, 2016 in Landover, MD.
34 / 78

Carolina Panthers play against the Washington Redskins at FedEx Field on Monday, December 19, 2016 in Landover, MD.

2016 Carolina Panthers
35 / 78
Carolina Panthers play against the Washington Redskins at FedEx Field on Monday, December 19, 2016 in Landover, MD.
36 / 78

Carolina Panthers play against the Washington Redskins at FedEx Field on Monday, December 19, 2016 in Landover, MD.

2016 Carolina Panthers
Washington Redskins' Jason Campbell (17) loses the ball as he is hit by Carolina Panthers' Everette Brown (91) during the first half of an NFL football game in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Oct. 11, 2009. The Redskins recovered the fumble. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton)
37 / 78

Washington Redskins' Jason Campbell (17) loses the ball as he is hit by Carolina Panthers' Everette Brown (91) during the first half of an NFL football game in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Oct. 11, 2009. The Redskins recovered the fumble. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton)

Carolina Panthers play against the Washington Redskins at FedEx Field on Monday, December 19, 2016 in Landover, MD.
38 / 78

Carolina Panthers play against the Washington Redskins at FedEx Field on Monday, December 19, 2016 in Landover, MD.

2016 Carolina Panthers
39 / 78
2010
40 / 78
Carolina Panthers play against the Washington Redskins at FedEx Field on Monday, December 19, 2016 in Landover, MD.
41 / 78

Carolina Panthers play against the Washington Redskins at FedEx Field on Monday, December 19, 2016 in Landover, MD.

2016 Carolina Panthers
42 / 78
43 / 78
2010
44 / 78
Carolina Pathers' Tshimanga Biakabutuka (21) holds on to the ball as he scores the team's second touchdown as Washington Redskins' Sam Shade (29) tries stop him during the first quarter Sunday, Oct. 3, 1999 at Redskins Park in Landover Md. (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais)
45 / 78

Carolina Pathers' Tshimanga Biakabutuka (21) holds on to the ball as he scores the team's second touchdown as Washington Redskins' Sam Shade (29) tries stop him during the first quarter Sunday, Oct. 3, 1999 at Redskins Park in Landover Md. (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais)

46 / 78
47 / 78
2010
48 / 78
49 / 78
50 / 78
51 / 78
Devin Funchess catches a pass for a touchdown during the game against Washington on Sunday, Oct. 14, 2018 at FedEx Field in Landover, MD.
52 / 78

Devin Funchess catches a pass for a touchdown during the game against Washington on Sunday, Oct. 14, 2018 at FedEx Field in Landover, MD.

Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
Devin Funchess catches a pass during the game against Washington on Sunday, Oct. 14, 2018 at FedEx Field in Landover, MD.
53 / 78

Devin Funchess catches a pass during the game against Washington on Sunday, Oct. 14, 2018 at FedEx Field in Landover, MD.

Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
Torrey Smith celebrates a touchdown during the game against Washington on Sunday, Oct. 14, 2018 at FedEx Field in Landover, MD.
54 / 78

Torrey Smith celebrates a touchdown during the game against Washington on Sunday, Oct. 14, 2018 at FedEx Field in Landover, MD.

Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
Captain Munnerlyn makes a tackle during the game against Washington on Sunday, Oct. 14, 2018 at FedEx Field in Landover, MD.
55 / 78

Captain Munnerlyn makes a tackle during the game against Washington on Sunday, Oct. 14, 2018 at FedEx Field in Landover, MD.

Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
Cam Newton carries the football during the game against Washington on Sunday, Oct. 14, 2018 at FedEx Field in Landover, MD.
56 / 78

Cam Newton carries the football during the game against Washington on Sunday, Oct. 14, 2018 at FedEx Field in Landover, MD.

Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
Christian McCaffrey carries the football during the game against Washington on Sunday, Oct. 14, 2018 at FedEx Field in Landover, MD.
57 / 78

Christian McCaffrey carries the football during the game against Washington on Sunday, Oct. 14, 2018 at FedEx Field in Landover, MD.

Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
58 / 78
Eric Reid makes a tackle during the game against Washington on Sunday, Oct. 14, 2018 at FedEx Field in Landover, MD.
59 / 78

Eric Reid makes a tackle during the game against Washington on Sunday, Oct. 14, 2018 at FedEx Field in Landover, MD.

Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
Eric Reid makes a tackle during the game against Washington on Sunday, Oct. 14, 2018 at FedEx Field in Landover, MD.
60 / 78

Eric Reid makes a tackle during the game against Washington on Sunday, Oct. 14, 2018 at FedEx Field in Landover, MD.

Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
Greg Olsen carries the football during the game against Washington on Sunday, Oct. 14, 2018 at FedEx Field in Landover, MD.
61 / 78

Greg Olsen carries the football during the game against Washington on Sunday, Oct. 14, 2018 at FedEx Field in Landover, MD.

Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
62 / 78
Jarius Wright catches a pass during the game against Washington on Sunday, Oct. 14, 2018 at FedEx Field in Landover, MD.
63 / 78

Jarius Wright catches a pass during the game against Washington on Sunday, Oct. 14, 2018 at FedEx Field in Landover, MD.

Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
64 / 78
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
65 / 78
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
66 / 78
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
67 / 78
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
68 / 78
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
69 / 78
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
70 / 78
71 / 78
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
72 / 78
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
73 / 78
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
74 / 78
Chanelle Smith-Walker
75 / 78
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
76 / 78
Chanelle Smith-Walker
77 / 78
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
78 / 78
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
