Panthers in the power rankings before Week 16 against Lions

Dec 20, 2022 at 01:53 PM
WEEK16PowerRankings-(1)

CHARLOTTE - Follow several media outlets throughout the season as their writers update their NFL power rankings.

24
4
NFL
NFL.com
NFC South: Buccaneers 23rd, Saints 25th, Falcons 26th

Click here for more from the league's official website.

26
1
espn
ESPN
NFC South: Buccaneers 22nd, Saints 24th, Falcons 25th

Click here for more from ESPN.

25
cbs
CBS Sports
NFC South: Buccaneers 18th, Falcons 24th, Saints 26th

Click here for more from CBS.

24
3
athletic_logo
The Athletic
NFC South: Buccaneers 18th, Saints 25th, Falcons 26th

Click here for more from The Athletic.

24
5
pft
Pro Football Talk
NFC South: Buccaneers 23rd, Saints 25th, Falcons 26th

Click here for more from Pro Football Talk.

25
6
si
Sports Illustrated
NFC South: Buccaneers 16th, Saints 28th, Falcons 29th

Click here for more from Sports Illustrated.

Panthers vs. Lions Through The Years

Carolina leads the all-time series with Detroit, 7-3.

DJ Moore breaks a tackle against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field on Sunday, November 18, 2018.
1 / 51

DJ Moore breaks a tackle against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field on Sunday, November 18, 2018.

Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
MyBest_CARvsDET_06
2 / 51
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
MyBest_CARvsDET_25
3 / 51
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
DJ Moore makes a reception against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field on Sunday, November 18, 2018.
4 / 51

DJ Moore makes a reception against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field on Sunday, November 18, 2018.

Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
CARvsDET194
5 / 51
Carolina Panthers play against the Detroit Lions on Sunday, September 14, 2014.
6 / 51

Carolina Panthers play against the Detroit Lions on Sunday, September 14, 2014.

Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez/Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
Detroit Lions quarterback Daunte Culpepper (11) loses the ball as he attempts to score on a two-point conversion during the second half of the Lions' 31-22 loss to the Carolina Panthers in an NFL football game in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Nov. 16, 2008. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton)
7 / 51

Detroit Lions quarterback Daunte Culpepper (11) loses the ball as he attempts to score on a two-point conversion during the second half of the Lions' 31-22 loss to the Carolina Panthers in an NFL football game in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Nov. 16, 2008. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton)

Chuck Burton
Carolina Panthers safety Mike Minter, right, runs an interception back 40 yards for a touchdown as Emmmanuel McDaniel, left, follows in the third quarter against the Detroit Lions in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Sept. 15, 2002. The Panthers won 31-7. (AP Photo/Mike McCarn)
8 / 51

Carolina Panthers safety Mike Minter, right, runs an interception back 40 yards for a touchdown as Emmmanuel McDaniel, left, follows in the third quarter against the Detroit Lions in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Sept. 15, 2002. The Panthers won 31-7. (AP Photo/Mike McCarn)

E_MK3_5123
9 / 51
Cam Newton hands the ball off to Christian McCaffrey against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field on Sunday, November 18, 2018.
10 / 51

Cam Newton hands the ball off to Christian McCaffrey against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field on Sunday, November 18, 2018.

Brett Carlsen
CARvsDET231
11 / 51
CARvsDET176
12 / 51
CARvsDET181
13 / 51
CARvsDET151
14 / 51
CARvsDET229
15 / 51
Carolina Panthers play against the Detroit Lions on Sunday, September 14, 2014.
16 / 51

Carolina Panthers play against the Detroit Lions on Sunday, September 14, 2014.

Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez/Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
Detroit Lions quarterback Joey Harrington is brought down by Carolina Panthers defensive end Al Wallace in the fourth quarter in Detroit on Sunday, Oct. 16, 2005. Harrington finished 17-of-28 for 201 yards with an interception and two fumbles in the Lions' 21-20 loss. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
17 / 51

Detroit Lions quarterback Joey Harrington is brought down by Carolina Panthers defensive end Al Wallace in the fourth quarter in Detroit on Sunday, Oct. 16, 2005. Harrington finished 17-of-28 for 201 yards with an interception and two fumbles in the Lions' 21-20 loss. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

Carolina Panthers play against the Detroit Lions on Sunday, September 14, 2014.
18 / 51

Carolina Panthers play against the Detroit Lions on Sunday, September 14, 2014.

Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez/Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
CARvsDET186
19 / 51
CARvsDET154
20 / 51
CARvsDET170
21 / 51
Carolina Panthers play against the Detroit Lions on Sunday, September 14, 2014.
22 / 51

Carolina Panthers play against the Detroit Lions on Sunday, September 14, 2014.

Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez/Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
Carolina Panthers tight end Greg Olsen (88), defended by Detroit Lions cornerback Eric Wright (21) scores on a two-point conversion during the fourth quarter of an NFL football game in Detroit, Sunday, Nov. 20, 2011. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)
23 / 51

Carolina Panthers tight end Greg Olsen (88), defended by Detroit Lions cornerback Eric Wright (21) scores on a two-point conversion during the fourth quarter of an NFL football game in Detroit, Sunday, Nov. 20, 2011. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)

Carlos Osorio
E_MK3_7626
24 / 51
Carolina Panthers play against the Detroit Lions on Sunday, September 14, 2014.
25 / 51

Carolina Panthers play against the Detroit Lions on Sunday, September 14, 2014.

Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez/Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
E_MK3_6473
26 / 51
Carolina Panthers play against the Detroit Lions on Sunday, September 14, 2014.
27 / 51

Carolina Panthers play against the Detroit Lions on Sunday, September 14, 2014.

Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez/Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
Carolina Panthers play against the Detroit Lions on Sunday, September 14, 2014.
28 / 51

Carolina Panthers play against the Detroit Lions on Sunday, September 14, 2014.

Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez/Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
E_MK3_5187
29 / 51
Carolina Panthers wide receiver Steve Smith (89) runs after a catch against the Detroit Lions in the third quarter of an NFL football game in Detroit, Sunday, Nov. 20, 2011. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
30 / 51

Carolina Panthers wide receiver Steve Smith (89) runs after a catch against the Detroit Lions in the third quarter of an NFL football game in Detroit, Sunday, Nov. 20, 2011. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

Paul Sancya
Detroit Lions offensive lineman block the Carolina Panthers defensive line in the first half of an NFL football game in Detroit, Sunday, Nov. 20, 2011. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
31 / 51

Detroit Lions offensive lineman block the Carolina Panthers defensive line in the first half of an NFL football game in Detroit, Sunday, Nov. 20, 2011. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

E_MK3_6147
32 / 51
Carolina Panthers receiver Ricky Proehl (81) pulls in a 3-yard touchdown reception in front of Detroit Lions cornerback R.W. McQuarters (31) in the final minute of the game in Detroit, Sunday, Oct. 16, 2005. The Panthers defeated the Lions 21-20. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)
33 / 51

Carolina Panthers receiver Ricky Proehl (81) pulls in a 3-yard touchdown reception in front of Detroit Lions cornerback R.W. McQuarters (31) in the final minute of the game in Detroit, Sunday, Oct. 16, 2005. The Panthers defeated the Lions 21-20. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)

Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton (1) throws against the Detroit Lions in the fourth quarter of an NFL football game in Detroit, Sunday, Nov. 20, 2011. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
34 / 51

Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton (1) throws against the Detroit Lions in the fourth quarter of an NFL football game in Detroit, Sunday, Nov. 20, 2011. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

Carolina Panthers play against the Detroit Lions on Sunday, September 14, 2014.
35 / 51

Carolina Panthers play against the Detroit Lions on Sunday, September 14, 2014.

Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez/Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
Carolina Panthers play against the Detroit Lions on Sunday, September 14, 2014.
36 / 51

Carolina Panthers play against the Detroit Lions on Sunday, September 14, 2014.

Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez/Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
Detroit Lions running back Kevin Smith (30) is stopped by the Carolina Panthers defense during the second quarter of an NFL football game in Detroit, Sunday, Nov. 20, 2011. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)
37 / 51

Detroit Lions running back Kevin Smith (30) is stopped by the Carolina Panthers defense during the second quarter of an NFL football game in Detroit, Sunday, Nov. 20, 2011. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)

Duane Burleson
Carolina Panthers' DeAngelo Williams (34) runs for a touchdown in the second quarter against the Detroit Lions in an NFL football game in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Nov. 16, 2008. (AP Photo/Rick Havner)
38 / 51

Carolina Panthers' DeAngelo Williams (34) runs for a touchdown in the second quarter against the Detroit Lions in an NFL football game in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Nov. 16, 2008. (AP Photo/Rick Havner)

Rick Havner
Carolina Panthers' Jonathan Stewart, right, runs past Detroit Lions' Ikaika Alama-Francis (97) during the second half of the Panthers' 31-22 win in an NFL football game in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Nov. 16, 2008. (AP Photo/Rick Havner)
39 / 51

Carolina Panthers' Jonathan Stewart, right, runs past Detroit Lions' Ikaika Alama-Francis (97) during the second half of the Panthers' 31-22 win in an NFL football game in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Nov. 16, 2008. (AP Photo/Rick Havner)

Rick Havner
Carolina Panthers' Julius Peppers (90) stands over Detroit Lions quarterback Daunte Culpepper (11) after sacking him and causing a fumble during the second half of the Panthers' 31-22 win in an NFL football game in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Nov. 16, 2008. The Panthers recovered the ball. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton)
40 / 51

Carolina Panthers' Julius Peppers (90) stands over Detroit Lions quarterback Daunte Culpepper (11) after sacking him and causing a fumble during the second half of the Panthers' 31-22 win in an NFL football game in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Nov. 16, 2008. The Panthers recovered the ball. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton)

Chuck Burton
000108003
41 / 51
Detroit Lions quarterback Daunte Culpepper (11) throws a pass under pressure from Carolina Panthers' Jon Beason (52) during the second half of the Panthers' 31-22 win in an NFL football game in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Nov. 16, 2008. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton)
42 / 51

Detroit Lions quarterback Daunte Culpepper (11) throws a pass under pressure from Carolina Panthers' Jon Beason (52) during the second half of the Panthers' 31-22 win in an NFL football game in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Nov. 16, 2008. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton)

Chuck Burton
000063016
43 / 51
E_MK3_5554
44 / 51
Carolina Panthers safety Mike Minter signals a turnover after causing Detroit Lions wide receiver Mike Williams to fumble during the third quarter in Detroit, Sunday, Oct. 16, 2005. The Panthers won 21-20. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
45 / 51

Carolina Panthers safety Mike Minter signals a turnover after causing Detroit Lions wide receiver Mike Williams to fumble during the third quarter in Detroit, Sunday, Oct. 16, 2005. The Panthers won 21-20. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

Carolina Panthers quarterback Chris Weinke (16) is lifted by lineman Todd Fordham after throwing a 3-yard touchdown pass to Ricky Proehl in the final minute of the game against the Detroit Lions in Detroit, Sunday, Oct. 16, 2005. The Panthers beat the Lions 21-20. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
46 / 51

Carolina Panthers quarterback Chris Weinke (16) is lifted by lineman Todd Fordham after throwing a 3-yard touchdown pass to Ricky Proehl in the final minute of the game against the Detroit Lions in Detroit, Sunday, Oct. 16, 2005. The Panthers beat the Lions 21-20. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

Carolina Panthers' Muhsin Muhammad, top, catches a 22-yard touchdown pass as Detroit Lions Chris Cash (29) defends in the second quarter in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Sept. 15, 2002. (AP Photo/Rusty Burroughs)
47 / 51

Carolina Panthers' Muhsin Muhammad, top, catches a 22-yard touchdown pass as Detroit Lions Chris Cash (29) defends in the second quarter in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Sept. 15, 2002. (AP Photo/Rusty Burroughs)

Carolina Panthers receiver Keary Colbert (83), defended by Detroit Lions cornerback Andre Goodman (35) pulls in a pass for 42 yards, at Ford Field in Detroit, Sunday, Oct. 16, 2005. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
48 / 51

Carolina Panthers receiver Keary Colbert (83), defended by Detroit Lions cornerback Andre Goodman (35) pulls in a pass for 42 yards, at Ford Field in Detroit, Sunday, Oct. 16, 2005. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

000077005
49 / 51
Julius Peppers and Luke Kuechly makes a tackle against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field on Sunday, November 18, 2018.
50 / 51

Julius Peppers and Luke Kuechly makes a tackle against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field on Sunday, November 18, 2018.

Brett Carlsen
Greg Olsen celebrates a touchdown against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field on Sunday, November 18, 2018.
51 / 51

Greg Olsen celebrates a touchdown against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field on Sunday, November 18, 2018.

Brett Carlsen
