Panthers in the power rankings before Week 2 at New York

Sep 13, 2022 at 02:28 PM
CHARLOTTE - Follow several media outlets throughout the season as their writers update their NFL power rankings.

NFL.com
NFC South: Buccaneers 3rd, Saints 12th, Falcons 30th

Click here for more from the league's official website.

3
CBS Sports
NFC South: Saints 6th, Buccaneers 3rd, Falcons 32nd

Click here for more from CBS.

Athletic
NFC South: Buccaneers 3rd, Saints 9th, Falcons 29th

Click here for more from The Athletic.

Bleacher Report
NFC South: Buccaneers 3rd, Saints 17th, Falcons 31st

Click here for more from Bleacher Report.

Pro Football Talk
NFC South: Buccaneers 3rd, Saints 19th, Falcons 28th

Click here for more from Pro Football Talk.

Sports Illustrated
NFC South: Buccaneers 5th, Saints 12th, Falcons 29th

Click here for more from SI.

ESPN
NFC South: Buccaneers 3rd, Saints 13th, Falcons 29th

Click here for more from ESPN.

Panthers vs. Giants Over The Years

Take a look at some pictures from past matchups between the Panthers and Giants. Carolina leads the all-time series 7-5.

Julius Peppers makes a tackle during the game against the Giants on Sun., Oct. 7, 2018.
Julius Peppers makes a tackle during the game against the Giants on Sun., Oct. 7, 2018.

Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez/Carolina Panthers
Carolina Panthers running back DeAngelo Williams (34) dives over New York Giants safety James Butler during the Panthers fourth quarter scoring drive in their 34-28 overtime loss to the New York Giants at Giants Stadium in East Rutherford, N.J., Monday, Dec. 22, 2008. (AP Photo/Kathy Willens)
Carolina Panthers running back DeAngelo Williams (34) dives over New York Giants safety James Butler during the Panthers fourth quarter scoring drive in their 34-28 overtime loss to the New York Giants at Giants Stadium in East Rutherford, N.J., Monday, Dec. 22, 2008. (AP Photo/Kathy Willens)

CARvsNYG09
Carolina Panthers play against the New York Giants on Sunday, September 22, 2013.
Carolina Panthers play against the New York Giants on Sunday, September 22, 2013.

Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
Carolina Panthers play against the New York Giants on Sunday, September 22, 2013.
Carolina Panthers play against the New York Giants on Sunday, September 22, 2013.

Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
Carolina Panthers play against the New York Giants on Sunday, September 22, 2013.
Carolina Panthers play against the New York Giants on Sunday, September 22, 2013.

Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
CARvsNYG25
CARvsNYG06
Carolina Panthers running back DeAngelo Williams (34) runs with the ball during an NFL football game against the New York Giants at New Meadowlands Stadium in East Rutherford, N.J., Sunday, Sept. 12, 2010. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)
Carolina Panthers running back DeAngelo Williams (34) runs with the ball during an NFL football game against the New York Giants at New Meadowlands Stadium in East Rutherford, N.J., Sunday, Sept. 12, 2010. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)

CARvsNYG07
CARvsNYG18
Carolina Panthers play against the New York Giants on Sunday, September 22, 2013.
Carolina Panthers play against the New York Giants on Sunday, September 22, 2013.

Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
Carolina Panthers play against the New York Giants on Sunday, September 22, 2013.
Carolina Panthers play against the New York Giants on Sunday, September 22, 2013.

Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
James Bradberry defends Odell Beckham, Jr., during the game against the Giants on Sun., Oct. 7, 2018.
James Bradberry defends Odell Beckham, Jr., during the game against the Giants on Sun., Oct. 7, 2018.

Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez/Carolina Panthers
Carolina Panthers quarterback Matt Moore throws a pass as he is rushed by New York Giants' Justin Tuck (91) during the second quarter of an NFL football game at New Meadowlands Stadium in East Rutherford, N.J., Sunday, Sept. 12, 2010. (AP Photo/Henny Ray Abrams)
Carolina Panthers quarterback Matt Moore throws a pass as he is rushed by New York Giants' Justin Tuck (91) during the second quarter of an NFL football game at New Meadowlands Stadium in East Rutherford, N.J., Sunday, Sept. 12, 2010. (AP Photo/Henny Ray Abrams)

CARvsNYG05
Carolina Panthers play against the New York Giants on Sunday, September 22, 2013.
Carolina Panthers play against the New York Giants on Sunday, September 22, 2013.

Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
Carolina Panthers play against the New York Giants on Sunday, September 22, 2013.
Carolina Panthers play against the New York Giants on Sunday, September 22, 2013.

Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
Carolina Panthers play against the New York Giants on Sunday, September 22, 2013.
Carolina Panthers play against the New York Giants on Sunday, September 22, 2013.

Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
CARvsNYG38
Cam Newton leaps in the air as he rushes the ball during the game against the Giants on Sun., Oct. 7, 2018.
Cam Newton leaps in the air as he rushes the ball during the game against the Giants on Sun., Oct. 7, 2018.

Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez/Carolina Panthers
CARvsNYG34
New York Giants quarterback Eli Manning (10) scrambles to avoid being tackled by Carolina Panthers defensive end Julius Peppers (90) in the second quarter of their NFL football game at Giants Stadium in East Rutherford, N.J., Sunday, Dec. 21, 2008. (AP Photo/Kathy Willens)
New York Giants quarterback Eli Manning (10) scrambles to avoid being tackled by Carolina Panthers defensive end Julius Peppers (90) in the second quarter of their NFL football game at Giants Stadium in East Rutherford, N.J., Sunday, Dec. 21, 2008. (AP Photo/Kathy Willens)

Carolina Panthers wide receiver Steve Smith (89) heads for the end zone leaving Giants cornerback Corey Webster (23) in his wake in the second quarter during their NFL football game at Giants Stadium in East Rutherford, N.J., Sunday, Dec. 21, 2008. The touchdown was reversed on a challenge by the Giants. (AP Photo/Kathy Willens)
Carolina Panthers wide receiver Steve Smith (89) heads for the end zone leaving Giants cornerback Corey Webster (23) in his wake in the second quarter during their NFL football game at Giants Stadium in East Rutherford, N.J., Sunday, Dec. 21, 2008. The touchdown was reversed on a challenge by the Giants. (AP Photo/Kathy Willens)

E_DX3_9641
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
CARvsNYG32
CARvsNYG33
Carolina Panthers' Steve Smith (89) reacts after scoring a touchdown during the second quarter of an NFL football game against the New York Giants and the Carolina Panthers at New Meadowlands Stadium in East Rutherford, N.J., Sunday, Sept. 12, 2010. (AP Photo/Henny Ray Abrams)
Carolina Panthers' Steve Smith (89) reacts after scoring a touchdown during the second quarter of an NFL football game against the New York Giants and the Carolina Panthers at New Meadowlands Stadium in East Rutherford, N.J., Sunday, Sept. 12, 2010. (AP Photo/Henny Ray Abrams)

New York Giants' Tiki Barber (21) runs past Carolina Panthers' Na'il Diggs (53) during the second quarter of an NFL football game in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Dec. 10, 2006. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton)
New York Giants' Tiki Barber (21) runs past Carolina Panthers' Na'il Diggs (53) during the second quarter of an NFL football game in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Dec. 10, 2006. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton)

E_MK2_7554
Chanelle Smith-Walker
CARvsNYG04
CARvsNYG03
New York Giants running back Derrick Ward runs for a 51-yard gain while chased by Carolina Panthers, from left, Chris Harris, Thomas Davis, Na'il Diggs and Jon Beason (52) in overtime of an NFL football game Sunday, Dec. 21, 2008, at Giants Stadium in East Rutherford, N.J. The Giants won 34-28. (AP Photo/Henny Ray Abrams)
New York Giants running back Derrick Ward runs for a 51-yard gain while chased by Carolina Panthers, from left, Chris Harris, Thomas Davis, Na'il Diggs and Jon Beason (52) in overtime of an NFL football game Sunday, Dec. 21, 2008, at Giants Stadium in East Rutherford, N.J. The Giants won 34-28. (AP Photo/Henny Ray Abrams)

The New York Giants and the Carolina Panthers face off at the line of scrimmage during an NFL football game at New Meadowlands Stadium in East Rutherford, N.J., Sunday, Sept. 12, 2010. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)
The New York Giants and the Carolina Panthers face off at the line of scrimmage during an NFL football game at New Meadowlands Stadium in East Rutherford, N.J., Sunday, Sept. 12, 2010. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)

Colin Jones eyes a loose ball on a fumbled kick return during the game against the Giants on Sun., Oct. 7, 2018.
Colin Jones eyes a loose ball on a fumbled kick return during the game against the Giants on Sun., Oct. 7, 2018.

Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez/Carolina Panthers
Carolina Panthers' Drew Carter (18) catches a touchdown pass as New York Giants' Kevin Dockery (35) defends during the second quarter in an NFL football game in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Dec. 10, 2006. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton)
Carolina Panthers' Drew Carter (18) catches a touchdown pass as New York Giants' Kevin Dockery (35) defends during the second quarter in an NFL football game in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Dec. 10, 2006. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton)

Carolina Panthers safety Marlon McCree reacts after intercepting a pass in the third quarter against the New York Giants during NFL football action Sunday, Jan. 8, 2006 in East Rutherford, N.J. The Panthers won 23-0. (AP Photo/Julie Jacobson)
Carolina Panthers safety Marlon McCree reacts after intercepting a pass in the third quarter against the New York Giants during NFL football action Sunday, Jan. 8, 2006 in East Rutherford, N.J. The Panthers won 23-0. (AP Photo/Julie Jacobson)

Christian McCaffrey runs for a touchdown during the game against the Giants on Sun., Oct. 7, 2018.
Christian McCaffrey runs for a touchdown during the game against the Giants on Sun., Oct. 7, 2018.

Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez/Carolina Panthers
New York Giants running back Tiki Barber is stopped for a loss by Carolina Panthers' Michael Rucker, left, Will Witherspoon, center, and Julius Peppers during the first quarter in NFL football action Sunday, Jan. 8, 2006 in East Rutherford, N.J. Barber was held to 41 yards rushing on 13 carries for the game. The Panthers won 23-0. (AP Photo/Julie Jacobson)
New York Giants running back Tiki Barber is stopped for a loss by Carolina Panthers' Michael Rucker, left, Will Witherspoon, center, and Julius Peppers during the first quarter in NFL football action Sunday, Jan. 8, 2006 in East Rutherford, N.J. Barber was held to 41 yards rushing on 13 carries for the game. The Panthers won 23-0. (AP Photo/Julie Jacobson)

Carolina Panthers running back DeAngelo Williams, left, runs past New York Giants linebacker Antonio Pierce for a touchdown during the first quarter of an NFL football game Sunday, Dec. 21, 2008, at Giants Stadium in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Henny Ray Abrams)
Carolina Panthers running back DeAngelo Williams, left, runs past New York Giants linebacker Antonio Pierce for a touchdown during the first quarter of an NFL football game Sunday, Dec. 21, 2008, at Giants Stadium in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Henny Ray Abrams)

Carolina Panthers' DeAngelo Williams (34) and wide receiver Muhsin Muhammad (87) celebrate Williams' fourth quarter 30-yard touchdown run during their NFL football game at Giants Stadium in East Rutherford, N.J., Sunday, Dec. 21, 2008. (AP Photo/Kathy Willens)
Carolina Panthers' DeAngelo Williams (34) and wide receiver Muhsin Muhammad (87) celebrate Williams' fourth quarter 30-yard touchdown run during their NFL football game at Giants Stadium in East Rutherford, N.J., Sunday, Dec. 21, 2008. (AP Photo/Kathy Willens)

Carolina Pathers DeShaun Foster spins away from New York Giants defenders Nick Greisen, left, Osi Umenyiora (72) and Will Allen during the first quarter in NFL football action Sunday, Jan. 8, 2006 in East Rutherford, N.J. Foster rushed for 151 yards in the Panthers' 23-0 win. (AP Photo/Julie Jacobson)
Carolina Pathers DeShaun Foster spins away from New York Giants defenders Nick Greisen, left, Osi Umenyiora (72) and Will Allen during the first quarter in NFL football action Sunday, Jan. 8, 2006 in East Rutherford, N.J. Foster rushed for 151 yards in the Panthers' 23-0 win. (AP Photo/Julie Jacobson)

868B8364
New York Giants quarterback Jesse Palmer is grabbed by Carolina Panthers' Julius Peppers during the second quarter at Giants Stadium in East Rutherford, N.J., Sunday, Dec. 28, 2003. (AP Photo/Ed Betz)
New York Giants quarterback Jesse Palmer is grabbed by Carolina Panthers' Julius Peppers during the second quarter at Giants Stadium in East Rutherford, N.J., Sunday, Dec. 28, 2003. (AP Photo/Ed Betz)

E_DX3_9601
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
868B7811
E_DX3_9313
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
Donte Jackson breaks up a pass intended for Russell Shepherd during the game against the Giants on Sun., Oct. 7, 2018.
Donte Jackson breaks up a pass intended for Russell Shepherd during the game against the Giants on Sun., Oct. 7, 2018.

Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez/Carolina Panthers
868B8132
868B7894
868B8062
868B7864
868B7693
DJ Moore carries the football as he breaks away from a tackle during the game against the Giants on Sun., Oct. 7, 2018.
DJ Moore carries the football as he breaks away from a tackle during the game against the Giants on Sun., Oct. 7, 2018.

Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez/Carolina Panthers
Christian McCaffrey carries the football during the game against the Giants on Sun., Oct. 7, 2018.
Christian McCaffrey carries the football during the game against the Giants on Sun., Oct. 7, 2018.

Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez/Carolina Panthers
Michael Palardy and Graham Gano celebrate Gano's game-winning 63-yard field goal during the game against the Giants on Sun., Oct. 7, 2018.
Michael Palardy and Graham Gano celebrate Gano's game-winning 63-yard field goal during the game against the Giants on Sun., Oct. 7, 2018.

Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez/Carolina Panthers
E_DX3_9703
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
