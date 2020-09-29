Panthers in the power rankings before Week 4

Sep 29, 2020 at 10:14 AM
powerrankings_week4
24
4
NFL
NFL.com
NFC South: Buccaneers 10th, Saints 13th, Falcons 27th

ANALYSIS: "A nice win for the Panthers, who snapped a 10-game losing streak dating back to last season with a 21-16 victory over the Chargers at Hollywood Park. Matt Rhule probably took a little more satisfaction getting his first NFL win while team MVP Christian McCaffrey recuperates with an ankle injury. Mike Davis managed 91 yards from scrimmage and a score in CMC's place, and the Carolina defense made its overdue arrival with eight QB hits, two sacks and four turnovers. On offense, the Panthers have a legit 1-2 punch at wide receiver in D.J. Moore and Robby Anderson. They are the second receiver duo in team history to each have more than 200 receiving yards through three weeks."

29
1
espn
ESPN.com
NFC South: Saints 10th, Buccaneers 12th, Falcons 26th

ANALYSIS: "The defense wouldn't be good enough to win early. Don't get me wrong. The defense still has issues, none more than missed tackles and yards allowed after initial contact. But the Panthers are 1-2 after Sunday's 21-16 victory over the Chargers despite not having Pro Bowl DT Kawann Short in the middle for two games due to a foot injury and starting three to four rookies on defense at times. Still, they have been in position to win all three games, which is an accomplishment. As this group grows with experience alongside an offense that's capable of putting points on the board, the Panthers won't be an easy win moving forward."

22
9
cbs
CBSSports.com
NFC South: Buccaneers 9th, Saints 16th, Falcons 25th

ANALYSIS: "That was a good road victory for this young team against the Chargers. The defense is loaded with young players and it's improving by the week."

22
10
pft
Pro Football Talk
NFC South: Buccaneers 8th, Saints 10th, Falcons 28th

ANALYSIS: "To go across the country and beat the Chargers without Christian McCaffrey shows that the rebuild is moving much faster than expected."

26
5
bleacher-report
BleacherReport.com
NFC South: Saints 8th, Buccaneers 11th, Falcons 29th

ANALYSIS: "When Carolina Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey suffered a high ankle sprain in Week 2, the general consensus was that it was going to be a long month-plus until he was able to return.

Instead, the Panthers notched their first win of the season with McCaffrey on the shelf.

Reserve tailback Mike Davis wasn't great on a per-carry basis, averaging just 3.5 yards. But the sixth-year veteran tallied 91 total yards on 21 touches and found the end zone.

Carolina's beleaguered defense also came up big in the game. The Panthers gave up plenty of yardage against the Chargers—436 in total. But Carolina forced four turnovers that led to 13 of the team's 21 points.

There won't be much time for celebrating, though. Next week the Panthers host the Arizona Cardinals, and the undefeated Chicago Bears and defending champion Kansas City Chiefs loom large on the schedule in the weeks to come."

Game Angles: Best of Panthers-Chargers

View the best photos from behind the scenes of Carolina's win over the Chargers in Week 3.

E_5D4_0652
1 / 152
BRANDON TODD/BRANDON TODD
E_5D4_9925
2 / 152
BRANDON TODD/BRANDON TODD
E_5D4_0004
3 / 152
BRANDON TODD/BRANDON TODD
E_5D4_9936
4 / 152
BRANDON TODD/BRANDON TODD
E_MKII7917
5 / 152
Brandon Todd
E_5D4_9960
6 / 152
BRANDON TODD/BRANDON TODD
E_5D4_0032
7 / 152
Brandon Todd/Carolina Panthers
E_5D4_0060
8 / 152
Brandon Todd/Carolina Panthers
E_5D4_0314
9 / 152
BRANDON TODD/BRANDON TODD
E_MK2_0349
10 / 152
Brandon Todd
E_MK2_0468
11 / 152
Brandon Todd
E_MKII8217
12 / 152
Brandon Todd
E_MK2_0588
13 / 152
Brandon Todd
E_MK2_0561
14 / 152
Brandon Todd
E_MK2_0542
15 / 152
Brandon Todd
E_MKII8183
16 / 152
Brandon Todd
E_MKII8237
17 / 152
Brandon Todd
E_MK2_0430
18 / 152
Brandon Todd
E_MK2_0296
19 / 152
Brandon Todd
E_MKII8151_1
20 / 152
Brandon Todd
E_MKII8034
21 / 152
Brandon Todd
E_5D4_0327
22 / 152
Brandon Todd/Carolina Panthers
E_5D4_0368
23 / 152
BRANDON TODD/BRANDON TODD
E_5D4_0547
24 / 152
BRANDON TODD/BRANDON TODD
E_5D4_0561
25 / 152
BRANDON TODD/BRANDON TODD
E_5D4_0571
26 / 152
BRANDON TODD/BRANDON TODD
E_5D4_0601
27 / 152
Brandon Todd/Carolina Panthers
E_5D4_0633
28 / 152
BRANDON TODD/BRANDON TODD
E_5D4_0639
29 / 152
BRANDON TODD/BRANDON TODD
E_5D4_0688
30 / 152
BRANDON TODD/BRANDON TODD
E_5D4_0704
31 / 152
BRANDON TODD/BRANDON TODD
E_5D4_0761
32 / 152
BRANDON TODD/BRANDON TODD
E_5D4_0803_1
33 / 152
BRANDON TODD/BRANDON TODD
E_5D4_0814
34 / 152
BRANDON TODD/BRANDON TODD
E_5D4_0825
35 / 152
BRANDON TODD/BRANDON TODD
E_5D4_0825
36 / 152
Brandon Todd/Carolina Panthers
E_5D4_0869
37 / 152
BRANDON TODD/BRANDON TODD
E_MK2_0031
38 / 152
Brandon Todd
E_MK2_0054
39 / 152
Brandon Todd
E_MK2_0150
40 / 152
Brandon Todd
E_MK2_0171
41 / 152
Brandon Todd
E_MK2_0188
42 / 152
Brandon Todd
E_MK2_8156
43 / 152
Brandon Todd
E_MK2_8194
44 / 152
Brandon Todd
E_MK2_8231
45 / 152
Brandon Todd
E_MK2_8338
46 / 152
Brandon Todd
E_MK2_8388
47 / 152
Brandon Todd
E_MK2_8406
48 / 152
Brandon Todd
E_MK2_8416
49 / 152
Brandon Todd
E_MK2_8449
50 / 152
Brandon Todd
E_MK2_8456
51 / 152
Brandon Todd
E_MK2_8484
52 / 152
Brandon Todd
E_MK2_8536
53 / 152
Brandon Todd
E_MK2_8556
54 / 152
Brandon Todd
E_MK2_8582
55 / 152
Brandon Todd
E_MK2_8600_1
56 / 152
Brandon Todd
E_MK2_8618
57 / 152
Brandon Todd
E_MK2_8662
58 / 152
Brandon Todd
E_MK2_8719
59 / 152
Brandon Todd
E_MK2_8747
60 / 152
Brandon Todd
E_MK2_8780
61 / 152
Brandon Todd
E_MK2_8835
62 / 152
Brandon Todd
E_MK2_8913
63 / 152
Brandon Todd
E_MK2_8931
64 / 152
Brandon Todd
E_MK2_9002
65 / 152
Brandon Todd
E_MK2_9011
66 / 152
Brandon Todd
E_MK2_9017
67 / 152
Brandon Todd
E_MK2_9090
68 / 152
Brandon Todd
E_MK2_9112
69 / 152
Brandon Todd
E_MK2_9125
70 / 152
Brandon Todd
E_MK2_9166
71 / 152
Brandon Todd
E_MK2_9238
72 / 152
Brandon Todd
E_MK2_9311
73 / 152
Brandon Todd
E_MK2_9322
74 / 152
Brandon Todd
E_MK2_9416
75 / 152
Brandon Todd
E_MK2_9466
76 / 152
Brandon Todd
E_MK2_9489_1
77 / 152
Brandon Todd
E_MK2_9543
78 / 152
Brandon Todd
E_MK2_9561
79 / 152
Brandon Todd
E_MK2_9641
80 / 152
Brandon Todd
E_MK2_9658
81 / 152
Brandon Todd
E_MK2_9707
82 / 152
Brandon Todd
E_MK2_9712
83 / 152
Brandon Todd
E_MK2_9737
84 / 152
Brandon Todd
E_MK2_9794
85 / 152
Brandon Todd
E_MK2_9805
86 / 152
Brandon Todd
E_MK2_9830
87 / 152
Brandon Todd
E_MK2_9862
88 / 152
Brandon Todd
E_MK2_9885
89 / 152
Brandon Todd
E_MK2_9889
90 / 152
Brandon Todd
E_MK2_9904
91 / 152
Brandon Todd
E_MK2_9925
92 / 152
Brandon Todd
E_MK2_9935
93 / 152
Brandon Todd
E_MK2_9938
94 / 152
Brandon Todd
E_MK2_9953
95 / 152
Brandon Todd
E_MK2_9980_1
96 / 152
Brandon Todd
E_MK2_9998
97 / 152
Brandon Todd
E_MKII8292
98 / 152
Brandon Todd
E_MKII8299
99 / 152
Brandon Todd
E_MKII8343
100 / 152
Brandon Todd
E_MKII8445
101 / 152
Brandon Todd
E_MKII8522
102 / 152
Brandon Todd
E_MKII8559
103 / 152
Brandon Todd
E_MKII8615
104 / 152
Brandon Todd
E_MKII8631_1
105 / 152
Brandon Todd
E_MKII8662
106 / 152
Brandon Todd
E_MKII8707
107 / 152
Brandon Todd
E_MKII8757
108 / 152
Brandon Todd
E_MKII8773
109 / 152
Brandon Todd
E_MKII8809
110 / 152
Brandon Todd
E_MKII8825
111 / 152
Brandon Todd
E_MKII9067
112 / 152
Brandon Todd
E_MKII9098
113 / 152
Brandon Todd
E_MKII9115
114 / 152
Brandon Todd
E_MKII9149
115 / 152
Brandon Todd
E_MKII9244
116 / 152
Brandon Todd
E_MKII9272
117 / 152
Brandon Todd
E_MKII9307
118 / 152
Brandon Todd
E_MKII9384
119 / 152
Brandon Todd
E_MKII9398
120 / 152
Brandon Todd
E_MKII9411
121 / 152
Brandon Todd
E_MKII9437
122 / 152
Brandon Todd
E_MKII9470
123 / 152
Brandon Todd
E_MKII9488
124 / 152
Brandon Todd
E_MKII9492
125 / 152
Brandon Todd
E_MKII9525
126 / 152
Brandon Todd
E_MKII9538
127 / 152
Brandon Todd
E_MKII9550
128 / 152
Brandon Todd
E_MKII9561
129 / 152
Brandon Todd
E_MKII9597
130 / 152
Brandon Todd
JL1_3582
131 / 152
JL1_3767
132 / 152
JL1_4121
133 / 152
JL1_4783
134 / 152
JL1_5007
135 / 152
JL1_6868
136 / 152
JL1_7092
137 / 152
JL1_7334
138 / 152
JL1_7392
139 / 152
JL3_0295
140 / 152
JL3_0663
141 / 152
Carolina Panthers at Los Angeles Chargers, Sunday, September 27, 2020, in Inglewood, Calif. (Jeff Lewis)
142 / 152

Carolina Panthers at Los Angeles Chargers, Sunday, September 27, 2020, in Inglewood, Calif. (Jeff Lewis)

Jeff Lewis
Carolina Panthers at Los Angeles Chargers, Sunday, September 27, 2020, in Inglewood, Calif. (Jeff Lewis)
143 / 152

Carolina Panthers at Los Angeles Chargers, Sunday, September 27, 2020, in Inglewood, Calif. (Jeff Lewis)

Jeff Lewis
Carolina Panthers at Los Angeles Chargers, Sunday, September 27, 2020, in Inglewood, Calif. (Jeff Lewis)
144 / 152

Carolina Panthers at Los Angeles Chargers, Sunday, September 27, 2020, in Inglewood, Calif. (Jeff Lewis)

Jeff Lewis
Carolina Panthers at Los Angeles Chargers, Sunday, September 27, 2020, in Inglewood, Calif. (Jeff Lewis)
145 / 152

Carolina Panthers at Los Angeles Chargers, Sunday, September 27, 2020, in Inglewood, Calif. (Jeff Lewis)

Jeff Lewis
Carolina Panthers at Los Angeles Chargers, Sunday, September 27, 2020, in Inglewood, Calif. (Jeff Lewis)
146 / 152

Carolina Panthers at Los Angeles Chargers, Sunday, September 27, 2020, in Inglewood, Calif. (Jeff Lewis)

Jeff Lewis
Carolina Panthers at Los Angeles Chargers, Sunday, September 27, 2020, in Inglewood, Calif. (Jeff Lewis)
147 / 152

Carolina Panthers at Los Angeles Chargers, Sunday, September 27, 2020, in Inglewood, Calif. (Jeff Lewis)

Jeff Lewis
Carolina Panthers at Los Angeles Chargers, Sunday, September 27, 2020, in Inglewood, Calif. (Jeff Lewis)
148 / 152

Carolina Panthers at Los Angeles Chargers, Sunday, September 27, 2020, in Inglewood, Calif. (Jeff Lewis)

Jeff Lewis
Carolina Panthers at Los Angeles Chargers, Sunday, September 27, 2020, in Inglewood, Calif. (Jeff Lewis)
149 / 152

Carolina Panthers at Los Angeles Chargers, Sunday, September 27, 2020, in Inglewood, Calif. (Jeff Lewis)

Jeff Lewis
Carolina Panthers at Los Angeles Chargers, Sunday, September 27, 2020, in Inglewood, Calif. (Jeff Lewis)
150 / 152

Carolina Panthers at Los Angeles Chargers, Sunday, September 27, 2020, in Inglewood, Calif. (Jeff Lewis)

Jeff Lewis
Carolina Panthers at Los Angeles Chargers, Sunday, September 27, 2020, in Inglewood, Calif. (Jeff Lewis)
151 / 152

Carolina Panthers at Los Angeles Chargers, Sunday, September 27, 2020, in Inglewood, Calif. (Jeff Lewis)

Jeff Lewis
Carolina Panthers at Los Angeles Chargers, Sunday, September 27, 2020, in Inglewood, Calif. (Jeff Lewis)
152 / 152

Carolina Panthers at Los Angeles Chargers, Sunday, September 27, 2020, in Inglewood, Calif. (Jeff Lewis)

Jeff Lewis
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

Panthers in the power rankings before Week 10 at Chicago

See where national media outlets rank the Panthers ahead of Week 10 against the Bears.
news

Panthers in the power rankings before Week 9 vs. Indianapolis

See where national media outlets rank the Panthers ahead of Week 9 against the Colts.
news

Panthers in the power rankings before Week 8 vs. Houston

See where national media outlets rank the Panthers ahead of Week 8 against the Texans.
news

Panthers in the power rankings before Week 6 at Miami

See where national media outlets rank the Panthers ahead of Week 6 against the Dolphins.
news

Panthers in the power rankings before Week 5 at Detroit

See where national media outlets rank the Panthers ahead of Week 5 against the Lions.
news

Panthers in the power rankings before Week 4 vs Minnesota

See where national media outlets rank the Panthers ahead of Week 4 against the Vikings.
news

Panthers in the power rankings before Week 3 at Seattle

See where national media outlets rank the Panthers ahead of Week 3 against the Seahawks.
news

Panthers in the power rankings before Week 2 vs. New Orleans

See where national media outlets rank the Panthers ahead of Week 2 against the Saints.
news

Panthers in the power rankings before Week 1 at Atlanta

See where national media outlets rank the Panthers ahead of Week 1 against the Falcons.
news

Panthers in the final power rankings of 2022 season

See where media outlets ranked the Panthers after the Super Bowl wrapped the 2022 season.
news

Panthers in the power rankings before Week 17 against the Buccaneers

See where media outlets ranked the Panthers heading into Sunday's game against Tampa Bay.
news

Panthers in the power rankings before Week 16 against Lions

See where media outlets ranked the Panthers heading into Sunday's game against Detroit.
Advertising