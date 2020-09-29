Panthers in the power rankings before Week 4

ANALYSIS: "The defense wouldn't be good enough to win early. Don't get me wrong. The defense still has issues, none more than missed tackles and yards allowed after initial contact. But the Panthers are 1-2 after Sunday's 21-16 victory over the Chargers despite not having Pro Bowl DT Kawann Short in the middle for two games due to a foot injury and starting three to four rookies on defense at times. Still, they have been in position to win all three games, which is an accomplishment. As this group grows with experience alongside an offense that's capable of putting points on the board, the Panthers won't be an easy win moving forward."