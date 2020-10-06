Panthers in the power rankings before Week 5

Oct 06, 2020 at 09:51 AM
NFC South: Buccaneers 8th, Saints 11th, Falcons 28th

ANALYSIS: "The Panthers have something in the pairing of Teddy Bridgewater and 31-year-old offensive coordinator Joe Brady. Carolina appeared to be in major trouble when Christian McCaffrey went down with an ankle injury in Week 2, but the offense has put up points with ease in two straight wins since the All-Pro running back was moved to IR. Bridgewater is thriving, and his 18-yard touchdown scramble -- his first scoring run since his horrific knee injury in the summer of '16 -- told the story of a player who's made it all the way back. The defense also deserves credit: After managing a league-low nine QB pressures in the first two weeks, per Next Gen Stats, the pass rush has come to life behind Brian Burns and Yetur Gross-Matos. The Panthers are certified frisky."

22
7
espn
ESPN.com
NFC South: Saints 9th, Buccaneers 11th, Falcons 29th

ANALYSIS: "Two wins in a row give the Panthers optimism toward sliding into the final playoff spot. And that's possible in what appears to be a down year for the NFC. They have been in every game and shown improvement each week, which also is a good sign. The next four games against Atlanta, Chicago, New Orleans and the Falcons again will be key because it gets tougher after that; Carolina needs to go 2-2, at worst, and more likely 3-1 to have a chance to be relevant down the stretch. This is a young team with talent that should be playing its best during the second half of the season."

15
7
cbs
CBSSports.com
NFC South: Buccaneers 8th, Saints 12th, Falcons 27th

ANALYSIS: "They are one of the early surprises of the season. At 2-2, Matt Rhule has this team playing good football with two straight victories."

15
7
pft
Pro Football Talk
NFC South: Buccaneers 7th, Saints 10th, Falcons 29th

ANALYSIS: "They're both rebuilding and contending."

20
6
bleacher-report
BleacherReport.com
NFC South: Saints 7th, Buccaneers 10th, Falcons 27th

ANALYSIS: "Break up the Panthers!

After dropping their first two games of the season, the Carolina Panthers now have their first winning streak of Matt Rhule's tenure as head coach and their most convincing win of the season after handling the Arizona Cardinals at Bank of America Stadium.

Rhule was careful to downplay the significance of the Panthers' ending the first quarter of the season at .500.

"If this is the high point of the season, then we won't have a very good season," Rhule told reporters. "I will say this: The coaches aren't any different. I just think the players getting more and more comfortable with what we do and how we do it. And then more and more making it how they do it. And that, to me, is the mark of a winner."

Still, this was an impressive win from a Panthers team without its best offensive player in Christian McCaffrey. Teddy Bridgewater threw for 276 yards and two scores and ran for another. Reserve running back Mike Davis topped 110 total yards and found the end zone. And the Panthers defense held the Cardinals to 262 total yards.

These Panthers are better than many folks (including us) gave them credit for.

And they earned their bump in these rankings.

Game Angles: Panthers defeat Cardinals

View the best photos from behind the scenes of Carolina's 31-21 win over Arizona on Sunday.

E_MKII3395
1 / 99
Brandon Todd
E_5D4_2240
2 / 99
BRANDON TODD/BRANDON TODD
E_5D4_2248
3 / 99
BRANDON TODD/BRANDON TODD
E_5D4_2269
4 / 99
BRANDON TODD/BRANDON TODD
E_5D4_2309
5 / 99
BRANDON TODD/BRANDON TODD
E_5D4_2317
6 / 99
BRANDON TODD/BRANDON TODD
E_5D4_2385
7 / 99
BRANDON TODD/BRANDON TODD
E_5D4_2425
8 / 99
BRANDON TODD/BRANDON TODD
E_MKII3000
9 / 99
Brandon Todd
E_MKII2887
10 / 99
Brandon Todd
E_5D4_2936
11 / 99
BRANDON TODD/BRANDON TODD
E_5D4_2968
12 / 99
BRANDON TODD/BRANDON TODD
E_5D4_3051
13 / 99
BRANDON TODD/BRANDON TODD
E_MKII2981
14 / 99
Brandon Todd
E_MKII2950
15 / 99
Brandon Todd
E_MKII3032
16 / 99
Brandon Todd
E_5D4_3073
17 / 99
BRANDON TODD/BRANDON TODD
E_5D4_3213
18 / 99
BRANDON TODD/BRANDON TODD
E_MKII3348
19 / 99
Brandon Todd
E_MKII3534
20 / 99
Brandon Todd
E_MKII3246
21 / 99
Brandon Todd
E_MKII3167
22 / 99
Brandon Todd
E_MKII3554
23 / 99
Brandon Todd
E_MKII3210
24 / 99
Brandon Todd
E_MKII3105
25 / 99
Brandon Todd
E_5D4_3275
26 / 99
BRANDON TODD/BRANDON TODD
E_MKII3284
27 / 99
Brandon Todd
E_MKII3421
28 / 99
Brandon Todd
E_5D4_3281
29 / 99
BRANDON TODD/BRANDON TODD
E_MKII3622
30 / 99
Brandon Todd
E_MKII3364_1
31 / 99
Brandon Todd
E_5D4_3395
32 / 99
BRANDON TODD/BRANDON TODD
E_5D4_3468_1
33 / 99
BRANDON TODD/BRANDON TODD
E_MKII3427
34 / 99
Brandon Todd
E_5D4_3607
35 / 99
BRANDON TODD/BRANDON TODD
E_MK2_0043_1
36 / 99
Brandon Todd
E_MK2_0082
37 / 99
Brandon Todd
AE8I0436
38 / 99
Callena Williams/Carolina Panthers
E_MK2_0122
39 / 99
Brandon Todd
AE8I0220
40 / 99
Callena Williams/Carolina Panthers
AE8I0388
41 / 99
Callena Williams/Carolina Panthers
AE8I0314
42 / 99
Callena Williams/Carolina Panthers
AE8I0490
43 / 99
Callena Williams/Carolina Panthers
E_MK2_0150
44 / 99
Brandon Todd
AE8I0391
45 / 99
Callena Williams/Carolina Panthers
E_MK2_0194
46 / 99
Brandon Todd
E_MK2_0287
47 / 99
Brandon Todd
AE8I0431
48 / 99
Callena Williams/Carolina Panthers
E_MK2_0350
49 / 99
Brandon Todd
E_MK2_0391
50 / 99
Brandon Todd
E_MK2_0406
51 / 99
Brandon Todd
E_MK2_0434
52 / 99
Brandon Todd
AE8I0399
53 / 99
Callena Williams/Carolina Panthers
E_MK2_0514
54 / 99
Brandon Todd
E_MK2_0636
55 / 99
Brandon Todd
E_MK2_0765
56 / 99
Brandon Todd
E_MK2_0768
57 / 99
Brandon Todd
E_MK2_0808
58 / 99
Brandon Todd
E_MK2_0850
59 / 99
Brandon Todd
E_MK2_0863
60 / 99
Brandon Todd
E_MK2_0900
61 / 99
Brandon Todd
E_MK2_8532
62 / 99
Brandon Todd
E_MK2_8562
63 / 99
Brandon Todd
E_MK2_8800
64 / 99
Brandon Todd
E_MK2_8867
65 / 99
Brandon Todd
E_MK2_9030
66 / 99
Brandon Todd
E_MK2_9151_1
67 / 99
Brandon Todd
E_MK2_9252
68 / 99
Brandon Todd
E_MK2_9332
69 / 99
Brandon Todd
E_MK2_9372
70 / 99
Brandon Todd
E_MK2_9381
71 / 99
Brandon Todd
E_MK2_9435
72 / 99
Brandon Todd
E_MK2_9605
73 / 99
Brandon Todd
E_MK2_9651
74 / 99
Brandon Todd
E_MK2_9737
75 / 99
Brandon Todd
E_MK2_9793
76 / 99
Brandon Todd
E_MK2_9859
77 / 99
Brandon Todd
E_MK2_9971
78 / 99
Brandon Todd
E_MKII3467
79 / 99
Brandon Todd
E_MKII3735
80 / 99
Brandon Todd
E_MKII3755
81 / 99
Brandon Todd
E_MKII3758
82 / 99
Brandon Todd
E_MKII3790
83 / 99
Brandon Todd
E_MKII3853
84 / 99
Brandon Todd
E_MKII3862
85 / 99
Brandon Todd
E_MKII4082_1
86 / 99
Brandon Todd
E_MKII4106
87 / 99
Brandon Todd
E_MKII4148
88 / 99
Brandon Todd
E_MKII4179
89 / 99
Brandon Todd
E_MKII4277
90 / 99
Brandon Todd
E_MKII4308_1
91 / 99
Brandon Todd
E_MKII4447
92 / 99
Brandon Todd
E_MKII3657
93 / 99
Brandon Todd
E_MKII3501
94 / 99
Brandon Todd
E_MKII4458
95 / 99
Brandon Todd
E_MKII4497
96 / 99
Brandon Todd
E_MKII4526
97 / 99
Brandon Todd
E_MKII4562
98 / 99
Brandon Todd
E_MKII4697
99 / 99
Brandon Todd
