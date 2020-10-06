Panthers in the power rankings before Week 5

ANALYSIS: "Two wins in a row give the Panthers optimism toward sliding into the final playoff spot. And that's possible in what appears to be a down year for the NFC. They have been in every game and shown improvement each week, which also is a good sign. The next four games against Atlanta, Chicago, New Orleans and the Falcons again will be key because it gets tougher after that; Carolina needs to go 2-2, at worst, and more likely 3-1 to have a chance to be relevant down the stretch. This is a young team with talent that should be playing its best during the second half of the season."