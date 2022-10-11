Panthers in the power rankings before Week 6 vs. Rams

CHARLOTTE - Follow several media outlets throughout the season as their writers update their NFL power rankings.
View photos of action between the Panthers and Rams through the Years. Carolina owns a 13-9 advantage in the all-time series record.
CHARLOTTE - Follow several media outlets throughout the season as their writers update their NFL power rankings.
View photos of action between the Panthers and Rams through the Years. Carolina owns a 13-9 advantage in the all-time series record.
See where media outlets ranked the Panthers heading into Week 5.
See where media outlets ranked the Panthers heading into Week 4.
See where media outlets ranked the Panthers heading into Week 3.
Last-minute loss to the Browns dampened some of the enthusiasm of earlier rankings.
National media outlets rank the Panthers as the 2022 season kicks off.
National media outlets rank the Panthers after the game at New Orleans.
National media outlets rank the Panthers after the game against Tampa Bay.
National media outlets rank the Panthers after the game against Atlanta.
National media outlets rank the Panthers after the bye week.
National media outlets rank the Panthers after Sunday's game against Washington.