Panthers, Morris-Jenkins celebrate third annual Kicks of Kids campaign

CHARLOTTE - The Carolina Panthers and Morris-Jenkins celebrated the success of their third annual Kicks for Kids community initiative, benefiting the Atrium Health Levine Children's Hospital, with a special in-person celebration on Wednesday.

Through their partnership with Levine Children's Hospital, Morris-Jenkins and the Panthers ended the 2022 season with an in-person celebration honoring the success of their third annual Kicks for Kids program. Morris-Jenkins donated $1,000 for every Carolina Panthers field goal made during home games for a total of $21,000 this season. The Carolina Panthers raised an additional $7,500 during their annual Fan Fest this year.

"This makes sense that we were able to come together to support our common partner Atrium Health Levine's Children Hospital to do something really special, fun, and active with the community," said Jonathan Bancroft, Morris-Jenkins President and CEO. "I want to thank the specialists for doing a fantastic job this season. Thank you to the Carolina Panthers for letting us have fun and raise money for this special place."

The celebration included check presentations for a total of $28,500 raised during this season's Kicks for Kids campaign presented by Morris-Jenkins President and CEO, Jonathan Bancroft, and Panthers Chief Commercial Officer, Jake Burns. The donation was accepted by Kellie McGregor, Assistant VP of Development for the Atrium Health Foundation.

"We've had a long-standing partnership with both the Carolina Panthers and Morris Jenkins. The Carolina Panthers was one of the first organizations to support this children's hospital when it was being built 16 years ago," said Kellie McGregor, Assistant VP of Development for the Atrium Health Foundation. "We are so grateful for things such as Kicks for Kids, Keep Pounding and continuing to show up and allow smiles, fun and laughter that happened today."

Levine Children's Hospital patients were also given the opportunity to celebrate with music, snacks, and interactive activities led by Morris Jenkins team members, Carolina Panthers Long Snapper, JJ Jansen, Sir Purr, and TopCats.