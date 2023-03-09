Panthers, Morris-Jenkins celebrate third annual Kicks of Kids campaign

Mar 09, 2023 at 09:08 AM
IMG_5257

CHARLOTTE - The Carolina Panthers and Morris-Jenkins celebrated the success of their third annual Kicks for Kids community initiative, benefiting the Atrium Health Levine Children's Hospital, with a special in-person celebration on Wednesday.

Through their partnership with Levine Children's Hospital, Morris-Jenkins and the Panthers ended the 2022 season with an in-person celebration honoring the success of their third annual Kicks for Kids program. Morris-Jenkins donated $1,000 for every Carolina Panthers field goal made during home games for a total of $21,000 this season. The Carolina Panthers raised an additional $7,500 during their annual Fan Fest this year.

"This makes sense that we were able to come together to support our common partner Atrium Health Levine's Children Hospital to do something really special, fun, and active with the community," said Jonathan Bancroft, Morris-Jenkins President and CEO. "I want to thank the specialists for doing a fantastic job this season. Thank you to the Carolina Panthers for letting us have fun and raise money for this special place."

The celebration included check presentations for a total of $28,500 raised during this season's Kicks for Kids campaign presented by Morris-Jenkins President and CEO, Jonathan Bancroft, and Panthers Chief Commercial Officer, Jake Burns. The donation was accepted by Kellie McGregor, Assistant VP of Development for the Atrium Health Foundation.

"We've had a long-standing partnership with both the Carolina Panthers and Morris Jenkins. The Carolina Panthers was one of the first organizations to support this children's hospital when it was being built 16 years ago," said Kellie McGregor, Assistant VP of Development for the Atrium Health Foundation. "We are so grateful for things such as Kicks for Kids, Keep Pounding and continuing to show up and allow smiles, fun and laughter that happened today."

Levine Children's Hospital patients were also given the opportunity to celebrate with music, snacks, and interactive activities led by Morris Jenkins team members, Carolina Panthers Long Snapper, JJ Jansen, Sir Purr, and TopCats.

Morris-Jenkins is the Official Air Conditioning, Heating, and Plumbing Services Partner of the Carolina Panthers. Since the beginning of Morris-Jenkins' partnership with the Carolina Panthers, Kicks for Kids has supported Levine Children's Hospital and their continued excellence in providing the highest level of care for children in the community.

Panthers, Morris-Jenkins celebrate third annual Kicks for Kids campaign 

View photos of the Carolina Panthers and Morris-Jenkins third annual Kicks for Kids campaign celebration. This year's initiative raised $28,500 to benefit Atrium Health Levine Children's Hospital.

Related Content

news

CMS Girls High School Flag Football League to kickoff second season

Carolina Panthers Charities is providing $60,000 in program funding and resources to support the success of the program.

news

Panthers bring first-ever high school football game to Bank of America Stadium on Aug. 19

Inaugural Keep Pounding High School Classic features Northwestern High School and Providence Day School.

news

Steve Smith Sr. and family open new mental health facility

The David and Nicole Tepper Foundation supported the first-of-its-kind in Mecklenburg County project, which offers urgent care for behavioral health needs.

news

Panthers, GMC name 2022 High School Coaches of the Week

The program recognizes high school coaches who continue to make a positive impact on their school, community, and the lives of their players.

news

For Scott Fitterer, supporting Atrium Health Levine Children's Hospital hits close to home

The Panthers GM got life-saving care as a baby in Seattle, so supporting the facility in his new home was an easy choice for him and his family.

news

Reidsville's Jimmy Teague named Panthers High School Coach of the Year

The annual award, sponsored by GMC, was presented at a surprise ceremony this week.

news

Holiday spirit in full force at Joy to the Carolinas event

The David and Nicole Tepper Foundation, Coca-Cola Consolidated and other Panthers' partners held the fourth annual Joy to the Carolinas event Tuesday night.

news

Derrick Brown named 2022 Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year nominee

The Panthers' defensive tackle casts a wide net across Charlotte and his local community in Sugar Hill, Ga., with The Derrick Brown Foundation.

news

Steve Wilks making "imprint and impact" with 3T Foundation

The Panthers interim coach talked about his deep connections to Charlotte at a fundraising event for his foundation, The 3T Foundation.

news

Tepper Sports & Entertainment to help launch first varsity-level high school esports and STEM league

TSE will partner with Stiegler EdTech, Carolina Esports Hub and Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools in the inaugural season in 2022.

news

Spartanburg outlasts Dorman in Big Friday instant classic

Spartanburg defeated Dorman 42-41 in an instant Big Friday classic in front of a raucous Cavalier Stadium.

