Panthers pick up Derrick Brown's fifth-year option

CHARLOTTE — The Panthers secured a key part of their future for another year, picking up the fifth-year option on defensive tackle Derrick Brown.

Brown, their first-round pick in 2020, is now under contract through the 2024 season.

He's moving to defensive end in the new 3-4 defense after a breakout year in 2022.

Brown had a career-high 67 tackles last season, tying Mike Rucker's franchise record for most in a single season by a defensive lineman. He batted down seven passes on the year and recorded his first career interception.

He was also the team's Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year Award nominee for his charitable efforts.

The Panthers are not picking up the fifth-year option on cornerback CJ Henderson. Originally a first-rounder of the Jaguars (ninth overall in 2020), he was acquired in a 2021 trade along with a fifth-round pick, in exchange for tight end Dan Arnold and a third-round pick.