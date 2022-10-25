Panthers place Henry Anderson on NFI, sign two players

CHARLOTTE — The Panthers placed defensive end Henry Anderson on the reserve/non-football injury or illness list Tuesday, among a handful of roster moves.

The veteran lineman was held out of Sunday's game with an illness.

The 31-year-old Anderson was signed on Sept. 5 and has played in six games here, adding some experience to that room as well as an effective run-stopper.

The Panthers used more of Yetur Gross-Matos (a season-high 82 percent of the defensive snaps) in his absence, and had Marquis Haynes Sr. play a bigger role than he had in recent weeks, with Daviyon Nixon and rookie Amaré Barno getting more work.

The Panthers also added two players to the active roster Tuesday, signing offensive tackle Larnel Coleman off the Dolphins practice squad. A second-year player from UMass, he was a seventh-round pick and spent the 2021 season on Miami's practice squad as well.

They also signed cornerback Tae Hayes from their own practice squad.

Hayes has been elevated from the practice squad the last two weeks, playing meaningful snaps while the Panthers have struggled with injuries at the position. They're hoping Jaycee Horn will be back, but both Donte Jackson and CJ Henderson were in and out of last week's win over the Buccaneers.

The move leaves the Panthers with one open spot on the 53-man roster.